ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Developer proposes revitalization of Braggtown neighborhood in north Durham, including affordable housing

By Sarah Kreuger, WRAL Durham reporter
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

City of Raleigh buying land on Western Blvd. to create more affordable housing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh says it’s in the final stages of purchasing land near Western Boulevard and Hillsborough Street for future affordable housing. The city council just authorized the purchase and the city’s housing department tells CBS 17 it will soon start looking for a developer to build the homes.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Durham Braggtown residents ask developer to consider even more affordable apartments

Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council heard from the public Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Real Estate
Durham, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Business
WRAL News

Pendo lays off 5% of workforce, including a few dozen in Raleigh

RALEIGH – More layoffs have swept across the Triangle and North Carolina, with Pendo layoffs affecting some workers in the region. The Raleigh-headquartered tech unicorn has laid off 45 positions across the company, a spokesperson confirmed to WRAL TechWire on Monday. Less than half of those laid off by...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham Receives State Funding To Improve Broadband Access

Chatham County received state funding to improve broadband access for more than 1,900 homes through the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Grant program. Last week, Governor Roy Cooper announced $206 million in state funding toward improving broadband access across the state. The money aims to bring high-speed...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Braggtown#The Durham City Council#Ldg Development#Dearborn Drive#Ami
WRAL News

Weeklong lane closure begins on US 70 in Wilson's Mills

Smithfield, N.C. — Drivers traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 70 in Johnston County could face a longer commute this week. Two eastbound lanes of U.S. 70 will close alternately beginning Monday, Sept. 12, for around one week while the North Carolina Department of Transportation upgrades 4.7 miles of the roadway to interstate standards. Officials said the closures will be in place 24/7, but evening commuters will be most impacted.
SMITHFIELD, NC
WRAL News

QueenBurger opening brick-and-mortar space this week

Durham, N.C. — QueenBurger will open its first brick-and-mortar space in American Tobacco Campus on Thursday, owners announced. The space at 359 Blackwell St., directly adjacent to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, will include a 15-foot cocktail bar and an open-air setting. A colorful mural and upbeat atmosphere are meant to create an "all are welcome" setting.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Raleigh News & Observer

Single-family house sells in Durham for $1.2 million

A 3,942-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 300 block of Crimson Oak Drive in Durham was sold on August 19, 2022. The $1,245,000 purchase price works out to $316 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Microchip manufacturer bringing high-paying jobs to Chatham County

SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) – Wolfspeed Inc, a company that manufactures semiconductors that are used in EV charging stations and many other products, received nearly $800 million in state and local incentives to open a facility in Chatham County that will add hundreds of high-paying jobs. The Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee unanimously approved […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
american-rails.com

Durham & Southern Railway

The state of North Carolina is home to several classic shortlines, one of which was known as the Durham & Southern Railway (reporting marks, DS). The D&S would become another portfolio of the Duke family interests not long after its chartering in the late 19th century. Despite the road's small...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NC family turns abandoned farm into healthy food haven

SANFORD, N.C. — While some can only dream of swapping their weekly grocery trip for growing their own food, Alexandria and David Rye made it their reality about two years ago when they purchased an abandoned horse farm in Sanford. They bought the eight-acre property in pursuit of better-quality...
SANFORD, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
64K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy