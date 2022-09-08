Developer proposes revitalization of Braggtown neighborhood in north Durham, including affordable housing

Read full article on original website
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
cbs17
City of Raleigh buying land on Western Blvd. to create more affordable housing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh says it’s in the final stages of purchasing land near Western Boulevard and Hillsborough Street for future affordable housing. The city council just authorized the purchase and the city’s housing department tells CBS 17 it will soon start looking for a developer to build the homes.
Siler City leaders expecting ‘total transformation’ from Wolfspeed plant
Construction has already begun in Siler City, Chatham County, three days after Durham-based company Wolfspeed announced their massive chip manufacturing plant. Siler City is a “blank canvas” for Wolfspeed, according to Mayor Chip Price. “For the town, it’s going to be a total transformational project,” he said. “Our...
Durham Braggtown residents ask developer to consider even more affordable apartments
Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council heard from the public Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
Chatham County’s 9 x 9 x 9 summer: $9 billion in investment, 9,000 jobs
PITTSBORO – Wolfspeed’s announcement on Friday that the Durham company would build a $5 million semiconductor plant in Chatham County and create more than 1,800 jobs took on an almost victorious election campaign atmosphere complete with campaign buttons. But these colorful pins weren’t about Democrats or Republicans.
Durham skeptical of $5M offer to replace downtown deck with city’s tallest building
“We don’t really need $5 million. We do need affordable housing,” City Council member DeDreana Freeman said.
Pendo lays off 5% of workforce, including a few dozen in Raleigh
RALEIGH – More layoffs have swept across the Triangle and North Carolina, with Pendo layoffs affecting some workers in the region. The Raleigh-headquartered tech unicorn has laid off 45 positions across the company, a spokesperson confirmed to WRAL TechWire on Monday. Less than half of those laid off by...
Durham holding public meetings on ShotSpotter technology launching this fall
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department will answer the public's questions about new technology aimed at addressing gun violence in the coming weeks. In September and October, the City of Durham will hold a series of community meetings so stakeholders can share their thoughts on ShotSpotter's arrival in Durham, set for November.
chapelboro.com
Chatham Receives State Funding To Improve Broadband Access
Chatham County received state funding to improve broadband access for more than 1,900 homes through the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Grant program. Last week, Governor Roy Cooper announced $206 million in state funding toward improving broadband access across the state. The money aims to bring high-speed...
Luxury townhomes stoke ‘missing middle’ tension between Raleigh leaders and neighbors
“To me, and I’ve lived here since 1971, Raleigh’s mayor and City Council have lost their collective mind,” said one Hayes Barton resident.
Weeklong lane closure begins on US 70 in Wilson's Mills
Smithfield, N.C. — Drivers traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 70 in Johnston County could face a longer commute this week. Two eastbound lanes of U.S. 70 will close alternately beginning Monday, Sept. 12, for around one week while the North Carolina Department of Transportation upgrades 4.7 miles of the roadway to interstate standards. Officials said the closures will be in place 24/7, but evening commuters will be most impacted.
Durham chip manufacturer plans $5B expansion in Chatham County
A Durham silicon chip manufacturer announced plans for a major expansion to Chatham County.
QueenBurger opening brick-and-mortar space this week
Durham, N.C. — QueenBurger will open its first brick-and-mortar space in American Tobacco Campus on Thursday, owners announced. The space at 359 Blackwell St., directly adjacent to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, will include a 15-foot cocktail bar and an open-air setting. A colorful mural and upbeat atmosphere are meant to create an "all are welcome" setting.
cbs17
29 breweries combine at Raleigh event to raise nearly $400,000 for flights for seriously ill children
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An event in Raleigh’s North Hills Saturday helped raise nearly $400,000 for a non-profit that provides air travel for children in need of special medical care. The event, Hops for Hope — in its seventh year — was held at Midtown Park in North...
Raleigh News & Observer
Single-family house sells in Durham for $1.2 million
A 3,942-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 300 block of Crimson Oak Drive in Durham was sold on August 19, 2022. The $1,245,000 purchase price works out to $316 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
1,700 students moving to different school district following Nash and Edgecombe de-merger
Rocky Mount, N.C. — After years of planning, the de-merger of the Nash and Edgecombe school districts is officially moving forward. The Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners voted to split the school districts down county lines during a meeting on Tuesday, initiating a shakeup of the area’s district maps for the first time in decades.
Microchip manufacturer bringing high-paying jobs to Chatham County
SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) – Wolfspeed Inc, a company that manufactures semiconductors that are used in EV charging stations and many other products, received nearly $800 million in state and local incentives to open a facility in Chatham County that will add hundreds of high-paying jobs. The Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee unanimously approved […]
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In North Carolina
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
american-rails.com
Durham & Southern Railway
The state of North Carolina is home to several classic shortlines, one of which was known as the Durham & Southern Railway (reporting marks, DS). The D&S would become another portfolio of the Duke family interests not long after its chartering in the late 19th century. Despite the road's small...
NC family turns abandoned farm into healthy food haven
SANFORD, N.C. — While some can only dream of swapping their weekly grocery trip for growing their own food, Alexandria and David Rye made it their reality about two years ago when they purchased an abandoned horse farm in Sanford. They bought the eight-acre property in pursuit of better-quality...
WRAL
Chatham County's small towns and rural areas are about to see a population surge
Chatham County's small towns and rural areas are about to see a population surge. In 2020, about 80,000 people lived in Chatham County. That number could boom with the addition of three big manufacturing plants, but leaders say it is growth they have prepared for. Reporter: Sarah Krueger. Photographer: Vinnie...
