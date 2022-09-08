ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Barbarian' Video Interviews With Justin Long, Georgina Campbell And Zach Cregger

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
 3 days ago
“Barbarian” stars Justin Long and Georgina Campbell along with Writer and Director Zach Cregger join CinemaBlend to discuss their buzz-worthy new horror film. Learn why the cast trusted Cregger’s vision for the story, working with Bill Skarsgård, how audience feedback shaped the film, and much more!

Video Chapters:

0:00 Intro / Zach Cregger on CGI vs Practical

0:31 Zach Cregger shares how the trailer came about

1:20 Cregger on reading fan theories online

2:10 The cast on their trust in Zach Cregger’s script when it came to finding their characters

3:30 Cregger explains how Tess and AJ are two sides of the same coin

4:07 Georgina Campbell shares how Tess’ journey helps drive the tonal shifts in the film

5:06 The intention of casting Bill Skarsgård as Keith

5:52 Zach Cregger on test screenings prior to release

6:50 Justin Long shares that this is his favorite horror experience to date

