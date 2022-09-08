Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuRichfield, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: McNamara scores twice as No. 22 Ohio State defeats Kent State 2-1 on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Hot Chicken Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
What Marshall’s 26-21 upset of Notre Dame means for Ohio State football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s claim to being one of the best teams in the country was emphasized by a 21-10 victory over then-No. 5 Notre Dame in its season opener. Marshall complicated that argument on Saturday. The Thundering Herd went into South Bend and won 26-21, dropping first-year coach Marcus Freeman to 0-2. The loss certainly knocks the Fighting Irish out of the top 10 and perhaps out of the top 25 altogether.
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State beat Akron
A couple days after Michigan State opened the 2022 season with a 35-13 win over Western Michigan, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker deemed the performance "unacceptable." And so in their follow-up, all they did was put up 52 points and keep the opposition, Akron, off the scoreboard entirely. It still...
mhscardinalnation.org
Mentor Cardinals Vs Football North Highlights 9/9/22
On September 9, 2022, Mentor Cardinals faced off against Football North, a Canadian team from Ontario. The theme for the audience was red, white and blue. Many students were showing pride for not only their country, but for their team as well. After both national anthems and the Mentor alumni theme, the game had started.
Week 4 high school football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 4 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
Which Ohio colleges top U.S. News & World Report rankings for 2022-2023?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Case Western Reserve edged out Ohio State as the best university in Ohio, according to newly released rankings by U.S. News & World Report. CWRU is ranked 44th overall in U.S. News rankings for national universities, five spots ahead of Ohio State. The No. 1 national university,...
How the Top 25 in cleveland.com’s 2022 high school football rankings fared in Week 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 4. This article has been updated with links and recaps. Hoban’s Lamar Sperling scored four touchdowns as the Knights improved to 4-0. Withrow scored on its opening drive, but Sperling...
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 4, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Week 3 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. This post will be updated. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Canton South 36 OT. Youngstown East at Ellet. Wickliffe 20, Fairport Harding 7. Mogadore 33, Findlay Liberty-Benton 28. Mayfield 49, Kenmore-Garfield...
Do the Guardians have enough pitching for stretch run? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: Do the G’s have enough pitching with their meager offense...
The Black Keys cruise through a relaxed groove during hometown show at Blossom (photos)
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Black Keys’ concert Friday at Blossom Music Center was a great soundtrack to a beautiful Northeast Ohio night. And that was it; no more, no less. The 105-minute concert by two Akron boys done good briskly moved through one ambling bluesy groove after another, each in the same vein as the one preceding it.
Frontier Airlines announces $39 flights from Cleveland to Florida beginning in November
CLEVELAND — Looking to beat the brutal Northeast Ohio cold in sunny Florida this winter? You're in luck!. Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday it will be offering flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale at rates as low as $39 beginning this November. The nonstop service will be in place for the season and operate four days a week, although those wishing to take advantage of the promotional price must book their seats by Tuesday, Sept. 13.
License plate reader cameras rolling out all over Akron
The Akron Police Department is adding a bunch of new eyes to the streets. We're not talking about more officers, rather the eyes of surveillance cameras.
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
You can book a cheap flight from Akron to Vegas — but there are a few catches
Starting next month, you can fly nonstop to Las Vegas from Akron-Canton Airport on a "low-fare, high flex" airline. On Oct. 6, Breeze Airways will begin offering nonstop flights from the Akron airport (CAK) to Harry Reid International Airport in Nevada (LAS), according to a news release.
‘Emma has been found’: Teen last seen at airport found safe
The Twinsburg City School District issued a statement Sunday announcing that Emma Linek has been safely found.
Best breakfast restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We’ve all heard the mantra that “breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” As the name suggests, it is the meal that “breaks” the overnight fasting period and replenishes your body’s glucose levels to boost your energy levels and increase your alertness.
‘Feels like home’: Popular Rocky River restaurant closing after 75 years
In a sad sign of the times, Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River will soon be closing after 75 years in business.
cleveland19.com
Male dies in Rocky River Condo fire
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A male died in a Rocky River apartment fire Thursday afternoon. Crews from several area fire departments were called to the River Hill Condominiums located at 20333 Detroit Road around 415pm. According to the Rocky River Fire Department, a male of an unknown age died...
Akron police investigating after woman found dead of unknown causes
Akron police detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home of unknown causes Friday morning.
Cuyahoga County, most of Greater Cleveland have medium COVID-19 transmission: CDC map for Sept. 8
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Lorain and Portage counties were among the Northeast Ohio counties classified red, for high COVID-19 transmission. No Northeast...
1 shot in Cuyahoga Falls after shooting on Hardman Drive
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At around 10:53 p.m., Cuyahoga Falls police officers found a...
