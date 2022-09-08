ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

What Marshall’s 26-21 upset of Notre Dame means for Ohio State football

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s claim to being one of the best teams in the country was emphasized by a 21-10 victory over then-No. 5 Notre Dame in its season opener. Marshall complicated that argument on Saturday. The Thundering Herd went into South Bend and won 26-21, dropping first-year coach Marcus Freeman to 0-2. The loss certainly knocks the Fighting Irish out of the top 10 and perhaps out of the top 25 altogether.
COLUMBUS, OH
mhscardinalnation.org

Mentor Cardinals Vs Football North Highlights 9/9/22

On September 9, 2022, Mentor Cardinals faced off against Football North, a Canadian team from Ontario. The theme for the audience was red, white and blue. Many students were showing pride for not only their country, but for their team as well. After both national anthems and the Mentor alumni theme, the game had started.
MENTOR, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent, OH
College Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Kent, OH
Sports
City
Highland Heights, OH
City
Buffalo, OH
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Kent, OH
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Kent, OH
Basketball
Kent, OH
College Sports
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 4, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Week 3 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. This post will be updated. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Canton South 36 OT. Youngstown East at Ellet. Wickliffe 20, Fairport Harding 7. Mogadore 33, Findlay Liberty-Benton 28. Mayfield 49, Kenmore-Garfield...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Senderoff
WKYC

Frontier Airlines announces $39 flights from Cleveland to Florida beginning in November

CLEVELAND — Looking to beat the brutal Northeast Ohio cold in sunny Florida this winter? You're in luck!. Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday it will be offering flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale at rates as low as $39 beginning this November. The nonstop service will be in place for the season and operate four days a week, although those wishing to take advantage of the promotional price must book their seats by Tuesday, Sept. 13.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbb#Cleveland State#Ncaa Tournament#Head West#Nku#Baldwin Wallace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
cleveland19.com

Male dies in Rocky River Condo fire

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A male died in a Rocky River apartment fire Thursday afternoon. Crews from several area fire departments were called to the River Hill Condominiums located at 20333 Detroit Road around 415pm. According to the Rocky River Fire Department, a male of an unknown age died...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
WKYC

1 shot in Cuyahoga Falls after shooting on Hardman Drive

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At around 10:53 p.m., Cuyahoga Falls police officers found a...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy