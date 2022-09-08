CLEVELAND — Looking to beat the brutal Northeast Ohio cold in sunny Florida this winter? You're in luck!. Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday it will be offering flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale at rates as low as $39 beginning this November. The nonstop service will be in place for the season and operate four days a week, although those wishing to take advantage of the promotional price must book their seats by Tuesday, Sept. 13.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO