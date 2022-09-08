Read full article on original website
A Local Country Music Legend Has Passed away
He was local but a very kind, talented gentlemen. It is deep sadness to say that Jerry Delisle (well known as Jerry Tyler) died last Saturday Labor Day Weekend due to short illness. Jerry was big into Country Music like I am. I mean you have to like the music when you do a morning show on a country station right?
ZZ Top Makes A Stop at The Palace Theatre on October 14th; Enter To Win Tickets
ZZ Top will be performing at the Palace Theatre in Albany on October 14th as a part of their 2022 Raw Whisky Tour! If you've been craving that sweet southern rock, you won't want to miss this awesome concert event!. ZZ Top was formed in Houston, Texas in 1969 and...
Lineup announced for free SPAC music festival
The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) has announced the lineup for its "Caffè Lena @ SPAC" concert series. The free two-day festival is set to return on October 1 and October 2 from noon to 4 p.m.
Cruise into Mayfield for a fall harvest
The Mayfield Historical Society is hosting its annual Fall Harvest Cruise-In. This event will be full of all things fall for car lovers and others to enjoy.
ChowderFest returning to Troy, no tickets required
ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. New this year, all chowder samples can be bought for $2 a la carte-style, so no ticket is required.
PHOTOS: Vintage car show rolls through Lake George
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Lake George sidewalks were packed with pedestrians. Some were on foot, searching for something special to see. Others were camped out on lawn chairs, next to parking lots with paid parking for the busy weekend ahead. On the side of a busy Route 9, they knew that the sights would come to them at the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.
Corvette festival parks in Glens Falls this weekend
While the village of Lake George purrs with the sound of classic car engines of all types, the city of Glens Falls is hosting its own celebratory weekend of automobile affection. If you're passing through town, keep an eye out for Corvettes - not that you'll have to look very hard.
Hudson Mohawk Magazine honors Meghan Marohn
On September 7, Megan Marohn would have turned 43. In tribute, Hudson Mohawk Magazine produced an 11-minute radio special honoring their former producer and friend.
Upcoming opening for KFC in Troy
The Troy KFC will be opening soon after the date was pushed back earlier in August. KBP Brands is excited to announce its opening date for the Troy KFC.
Jenn Seelig Leaving WTEN: Where Is the Albany Reporter Going?
Jenn Seelig has been WTEN-TV’s go-to news source for the people of Albany for two years. Albany residents always enjoyed her reporting, and she added so much to the news team. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Jenn Seelig announced she is leaving WTEN in September 2022. Her announcement surprised the News10 ABC viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Albany. Here’s what Seelig said about her departure from News 10 ABC.
Car show brings thousands of people to Lake George
Car and truck lovers from across the region are gathering in Lake George this for an annual car show. The show is put on by Albany Rods and Kustoms. It is one of the most important events for local businesses. Organizers say it brings about 10,000 people to town. The...
Owners of closed Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe announce new restaurant
The owners of the now-closed Halfmoon Sandwich and Salad Shoppe have announced their new restaurant. Bella Lucia Pizzeria is set to open in the late fall.
We Salute You: Michael Trembley
Please join us in saluting Army Command Sergeant Major Michael Trembley of Saratoga Springs. His service from 1989 to 2019 included combat tours in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He has earned several accolades. Thank you for your service.
Look Inside This $23 Million Turn-of-the-Century Adirondack Mansion for Sale
If you've ever dreamed of spending your days in New York's gorgeously preserved Adirondack region, this house might just be your crown jewel. Just listed by Premier Properties, this Lake George, New York mansion offers eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a whopping 23 acres of land in the heart of upstate.
Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York
This weekend, the Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York. The annual celebration brings together active, working vessels, hobby crafts, and tugboat fans at the mouth of the historic Erie Canal, where the Mohawk meets the Hudson. To learn more about the weekend of events, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with...
Travel + Leisure Says Capital Region Town Best Upstate NY Place To Visit
It's another recognition for one of our Captial Region gems. Trave; + Leisure magazine, which is all about helping tourists discover great places to visit, has compiled a list of their 20 Best Places To Visit In Upstate NY. Among this top 20 are some of our prime Upstate New York destinations you would expect to be on this list like Lake George, Cooperstown, Saranac Lake, and many more. As you would expect, one Capital Region tourist hotspot also made the list.
Rides, vendors headline North Greenbush Town Fair
The North Greenbush Town Park will come alive this weekend, Sept. 9-11, for the annual Town Fair.
Must-see Upstate NY house: This Amsterdam mansion is everything a wealthy industrialist might have dreamed of
The home is everything a wealthy industrialist might have dreamed of at the turn of the 20th century. A palatial Italian Renaissance mansion tucked in the small Mohawk Valley city of Amsterdam, the property’s many elegant attributes include a summer sleeping porch, solarium, five large fireplaces, a library, skylights, vaulted ceilings and stylish light fixtures.
Property Transactions: September 9 - September 15, 2022
Paul Triodle sold property at 35 Lundy Lane to Nicholas Trotta as trustee for $700,000. Michaels and Laraway Holdings LLC sold property at 17 Summerhill Dr to Brian Woodfield for $492,285. Douglas Joslin sold property at 63 Cypress St to Gary Tator for $379,900. JKM Builders LLC sold property at...
Community block party coming to South Glens Falls
This weekend, the Moreau Community Center prepares to blow the block down at its South Glens Falls headquarters. The annual Moreau Community Center Block Party is set with food, exhibitors, and a glimpse into how the center helps the South Glens Falls and Moreau communities.
