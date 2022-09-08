ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Local Country Music Legend Has Passed away

He was local but a very kind, talented gentlemen. It is deep sadness to say that Jerry Delisle (well known as Jerry Tyler) died last Saturday Labor Day Weekend due to short illness. Jerry was big into Country Music like I am. I mean you have to like the music when you do a morning show on a country station right?
