KWTX
Houston armed suspects wanted in eye care store robbery
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered a eye care store at around 2:10 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 5800 block of San Felipe asking about sunglasses. While showing...
KSAT 12
Texas authorities investigating ‘suspicious’ death of 3-year-old boy
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy over the weekend. Authorities told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, that they responded to the child’s home in Cleveland on Saturday morning. The boyfriend of the child’s mother told authorities that the child...
everythinglubbock.com
Man shot by Liberty County deputy after incident at Gulfgate Mall restaurant, HPD says
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man is dead after an deputy-involved shooting near a restaurant in Gulfgate Mall on Sunday night. Houston police say a man was escorted out of the restaurant as it was closing at 11:00 p.m. The man left the area and returned with a tire iron in his hand.
Mother of teen with special needs who was beaten to death at Harris County Jail files lawsuit
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman has filed a federal lawsuit against Harris County and the Harris County Sheriff's Office after her 19-year-old son with special needs was killed while he was in jail. Fred Harris died Oct. 29, 2021. According to court documents, Harris was beaten and stabbed...
Man, woman killed after multiple shootings in NE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Two people are dead and another person was shot after two shootings all within several blocks, according to the Houston Police Department. Both shootings happened Saturday night just hours apart on Liberty Road in northeast Houston. Police were responding to the first shooting off of 3500 Liberty...
Family looking for answers after Houston woman killed in Virginia crash
HOUSTON — A family is looking for answers after a Houston woman was killed when officials say the RV she was riding in crashed into a tractor-trailer in Virginia. The crash happened on Thursday, September 8. Officials say two people died in the accident and at least seven others were injured.
Teen armed with shotgun kills 2 suspects during attempted home invasion near Houston
CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A 17-year-old boy armed with a shotgun killed two people during an attempted home invasion in suburban Houston on Friday night, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred in the Channelview area east of Houston at about 10:40 p.m. CDT, KHOU-TV reported.
WFAA
Teen shoots, kills 2 men during attempted home invasion in Houston, police say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were shot and killed by a teen armed with a shotgun during an attempted home invasion, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened Friday night just after 10:30 p.m. on 1st Street in the Channelview area. Gonzalez said three masked...
fox26houston.com
Flames seen outside Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County: photos
HOUSTON - Firefighters were called to Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County after flames were seen outside the restaurant. It's unclear what caused the fire, but the fire department was called a little before 2:30 a.m. at the Fuddruckers in the 7500 block of W FM 1960. Heavy flames were seen...
2 killed in separate shootings blocks and hours apart during violent night in Houston, police say
The deadly shooting was part of what proved to be a violent night in the Bayou City with a total of seven shootings that resulted in four deaths.
iheart.com
Teen Defends Family With Shotgun Killing 2 Intruders Breaking Into Home
A Texas teenager armed with a shotgun fought off three men who tried to break into his family's home on Friday (September 9) night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that three armed men wearing masks tried to force their way into the house. An adult female, two 17-year-old males, and a 12-year-old boy were home at the time.
Man found shot to death in Westchase apartment while visiting friends, Houston police say
Investigators said the victim did not live at the apartment complex and was visiting his friends.
Video captures 4 armed suspects park next to Channelview home seconds before attempted forced entry
Surveillance footage obtained only by Eyewitness News shows four suspects arrive to the scene and park next door before two are seen running back outside two minutes later.
KHOU
Man accused of killing Deputy Omar Ursin was out on bond for allegedly killing teen in 2021 robbery
HOUSTON — The parents of a murdered teen are speaking out after police say his accused killer was arrested and charged in the shooting death of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin. The family lives just down the street from where Ursin was killed. "It's a terrible feeling,"...
Houston driver charged with reckless driving after RV crash leaves 2 dead in Virginia, police say
According to police, the crash left 2 dead and five passengers injured. None of the passengers in the RV were reportedly wearing seatbelts.
84-year-old Houston woman missing for nearly 48 hours found unconscious on sidewalk, police say
HOUSTON — The 84-year-old woman who had been missing since Wednesday has been found, police said. Pearl Radcliffe's nephew got a call Friday afternoon before 5 p.m. that she was at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital. Police said she was found unconscious on a sidewalk on Beechnut Street. She is...
ABC13 Houston
University of Texas student from Houston reported missing, last seen on campus Thursday, family says
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old University of Texas student and Houston native was reported missing in Austin by her parents after not hearing from her. According to the family, the last time they spoke with Aliayae Haynes was on Thursday, Sept. 8, on a call. The next day, the...
League City man threatened judges and called in multiple bomb threats, officials say
The 30-year-old suspect made phone calls saying that there was a bomb inside the Chambers County courthouse, officials say. It was evacuated immediately.
Click2Houston.com
Multiple people shot at apparent block party in NE Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – At least two people were reportedly shot Saturday night at what police believe was a block party in northeast Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 6300 block of Laura Koppe Road near Compton at around 9:10 p.m. Saturday night. Police...
KSAT 12
Texas man lied about infant son being in stolen Jeep to get vehicle back faster, authorities say
A Texas man was arrested after officials said he lied that his infant son was inside his car that was stolen outside a gas station, spurring a manhunt to get his vehicle back quicker. The search started after 5 a.m. on Thursday when the father, 38-year-old Anthony Ray Gray, said...
