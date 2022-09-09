ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At least 11 dead after passenger boat sinks in northern Brazil

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Sept 8 (Reuters) - A passenger boat carrying dozens of people in Brazil's northern region sank on Thursday, leaving at least 11 people dead and several still unaccounted for, officials said.

The speedboat had departed from Marajo island in the northern state of Para and was heading for the state capital of Belem, the country's navy said in a statement.

The state's public security and social defense secretary said via email that 63 people had been rescued and 11 bodies had been found, and that a search was ongoing to locate the remaining people believed to have been on board.

State firefighters and the country's navy said earlier in separate statements that 14 people had been reported dead.

State firefighters said in the statement that the boat did not have authorization to transport passengers on the intercity waterway and it had started the journey from an illegal port.

Civil police have started an investigation on the accident, the state firefighters statement added.

"The Civil Police is adopting all appropriate measures, within its attributions, to investigate and criminally hold those responsible for it."

Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Isabel Woodford, Josie Kao and Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Australian man killed by kangaroo in rare fatal attack

PERTH, Australia (AP) — A man who may have been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal in southwest Australia, police said Tuesday. It was reportedly the first fatal attack by a kangaroo in Australia since 1936. A relative found the 77-year-old man with “serious injuries” on his property Sunday in semirural Redmond, 400 kilometers (250 miles) southeast of the Western Australia state capital Perth. It was believed he had been attacked earlier in the day by the kangaroo, which police shot dead because it was preventing paramedics from reaching the injured man, police said. “The kangaroo was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders,” the statement said.
AUSTRALIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carolina Pulice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Brazil
Reuters

Xi to meet Putin in first trip outside China since COVID began

LONDON/BEIJING, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Xi Jinping will leave China for the first time in more than two years for a trip this week to Central Asia where he will meet Russia's Vladimir Putin, just a month before he is set to cement his place as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.
HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

587K+
Followers
354K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy