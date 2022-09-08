ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

How Toxic Relationships and Drug Addiction Interact

Originally Posted On: https://recoverycovepa.com/blog/toxic-relationships-drug-addiction/. Dealing with addiction is an all-consuming issue that bleeds into every aspect of your life. It can change your mental and physical well-being, alter your personality, and even diminish your ambition to live your life. It is not unrealistic to assume it will affect the people around you, including the relationships in your life.
Opinion: Early Indications A Relationship is Doomed

Post-college I had two friends who were dating each other. Cara and I had been friends before she started dating Robert and I was extremely happy for them because they seemed like a great match. They both had great jobs, had similar hobbies, and were both outgoing … on paper, there is no reason why they shouldn’t work.
Opinion: The Dangers of Having Compassion For A Narcissist

Growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. Some of this stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.
Opinion: Strategies To Dismiss A Narcissist

Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.
10 Ways To Stop Loving Someone Who Doesn’t Love You

10 ways to stop loving someone who doesn’t love you. This will be our focus in this article. One of the painful things you can go through is loving someone who doesn’t love you. When someone you love doesn’t reciprocate your feelings, it can seem as though the world is coming to an end.
Lack of intimacy in romantic relationships often goes unnoticed

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first few years of my marriage were blissful. I was young and in love, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. We were constantly touching, kissing, and exploring new ways to be intimate with each other. But then life happened. We had a kid, careers, and other obligations that seemed to take up our time. Intimacy became less and less of a priority until it was almost non-existent.
Opinion: Narcissists & Sociopaths Target the Vulnerable

From the outside looking in it is all too easy to judge someone for falling for a sociopath or narcissist. We sit and watch the horrific story unfold in awe and astonishment as we shake our heads. We ask ourselves, how on earth did someone not see the person they were dating while they were in a relationship with them?
Opinion: Narcissists Thrive By Invalidating Victims Emotions

Would you like to know the best way to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me then you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or someone that was emotionally abusive.
Why Manipulators Prey on Your Emotions

Emotions can be a powerful tool for manipulators to use against you. Emotional abuse creates long-term changes in victims. There is hope for getting out of emotionally abusive situations. Emotions are a powerful force. They can determine our thought patterns, if we allow them to, and in turn affect our...
The Danger of Using Gray Rock Strategy with a Narcissist

Gray rockArulonline/Darlene Lancer (Note an affiliate link benefits author if you make a purchase) One strategy for dealing with a narcissist or sociopath is to act like a “gray rock,” meaning that you become uninteresting and unresponsive. Your objective is to make someone lose interest in you. You don’t feed their needs for drama or attention. You don’t show emotion, say anything interesting, or disclose any personal information. Nor do you ask questions or participate in conversations, except for brief factual replies. Limit your answers to a few syllables or a nod. Say “maybe” or “I don’t know.”
Dating and Making the Bed

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doesn't make the bed. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't make the bed? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
What Is A Toxic Person, Anyway?

Move over, “narcissist.” Over the last few years, there’s another label that’s been used to describe someone you categorically do not want to be involved with: “toxic.”. Toxic is such a fixture in offline conversations and lifestyle articles (including —full disclosure — quite a few...
