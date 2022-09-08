ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

thezebra.org

Get Tickets by Monday for AHS’s Elegant Gala

ALEXANDRIA, VA – The American Horticultural Society (AHS) is planning “A Great American Garden Party” on Sept. 17 at its beautiful River Farm home on the Potomac River in Mount Vernon to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Zebra is excited to be a Media Sponsor of the Black...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

5 Stabbed at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities

Five men were stabbed at a festival in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday, authorities said. Prince George’s County police said they responded at about 8:30 p.m. to Catracho Fest 2022, which was held near the Langley Park Boys and Girls Club in Hyattsville. The attacks do not appear to be connected to the Boys and Girls Club.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Axios

Your guide to D.C.'s fall festivals

Fall festival season is one of the best times of the year in the Washington area, but with so many events to choose from, it can be tough to decide what’s worth your time and money. So, we did the heavy lifting for you. Here’s a guide on which...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Tabard Inn turns 100: Have a look around

Tabard Inn is the oldest continuously operating inn in D.C., and the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington recently presented its owners with an honorary Milestone Rammy Award, marking Tabard’s 100th anniversary this year. With a name drawn from Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales,” the original Tabard Inn opened its doors in...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine to Open in Gaithersburg

Popular local food truck My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine has announced it will be opening a brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Rd in Gaithersburg, the former site of Jazzy Seafood. No opening date has been announced but the owners tell us they hope to open in about a month. You can find their food truck at 9801 Centerway Rd in Montgomery Village every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1-6pm.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mommypoppins.com

Fall Bucket List for Kids: 25 Awesome Things To Do in DC This Fall

Fall Bucket List for Kids: 25 Awesome Things To Do in DC This Fall. Fall is just around the corner in DC, and that means gorgeous weather, no stifling humidity or bugs, and beautiful fall foliage. It's the perfect time to enjoy all of the wonderful outdoor things to do in DC this fall that are on our fall bucket list for kids, like pumpkin picking, petting zoos, and tons of family-friendly fall festivals. There are also Halloween events galore, amazing exhibits and shows to see, and exciting fall train rides.
WASHINGTON, DC
alextimes.com

Out of the Attic: Pushing back against the D.C. rule

A fascinating map of Alexandria issued in 1845 by the noted map maker Thomas Sinclair documents an unusual period in the city’s history, when it was still included within the boundaries of the District of Columbia, but just before steps were initiated to retrocede the land area on the west bank of the Potomac back to the Commonwealth of Virginia.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theburn.com

Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location

Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
MANASSAS, VA
townandtourist.com

24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Oktoberfests and fall festivals launch around Tysons next weekend

Theoretically, an intrepid day drinker could hit up all three of the Oktoberfest celebrations around the Tysons area scheduled for next weekend. Provided they have a designated driver or don’t mind quick Uber trips from the Metro: here’s where they’ll be going:. Kicking off a full day...
TYSONS, VA
thezebra.org

Lena’s Oasis Bids Fond Farewell to Alexandria

Alexandria, VA Lena’s Oasis, 401 E. Braddock Rd., provided a safe place during the storm of the Covid pandemic. After two years, the Oasis is closing its tropical paradise. The city permits that allowed this haven to open expire at the end of September and the Yates have decided not to renew them.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Washington DC, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Washington DC as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Fairfax County mother-son duo launches inspirational activewear brand; portion of proceeds go to Virginia Special Olympics

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A Lorton mother-son duo recently launched an inspirational activewear brand that gives back to the Virginia Special Olympics. Tiffany Hamilton and her 16-year-old son Isaiah, who has...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Sheffield Furniture closing at Dulles Town Center mall

Another major tenant is moving out of the Dulles Town Center shopping mall in Sterling. Signs are up that Sheffield Furniture & Interiors is closing its store there. Sheffield Furniture has been a fixture at the mall since around 2009. Before that, it was a Danker Furniture showroom. Shoppers may recall that Sheffield has a separate outside entrance near the Cheesecake Factory and the former PF Chang’s locations.
STERLING, VA

