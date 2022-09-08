Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Related
thezebra.org
Get Tickets by Monday for AHS’s Elegant Gala
ALEXANDRIA, VA – The American Horticultural Society (AHS) is planning “A Great American Garden Party” on Sept. 17 at its beautiful River Farm home on the Potomac River in Mount Vernon to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Zebra is excited to be a Media Sponsor of the Black...
NBC Washington
5 Stabbed at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities
Five men were stabbed at a festival in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday, authorities said. Prince George’s County police said they responded at about 8:30 p.m. to Catracho Fest 2022, which was held near the Langley Park Boys and Girls Club in Hyattsville. The attacks do not appear to be connected to the Boys and Girls Club.
Your guide to D.C.'s fall festivals
Fall festival season is one of the best times of the year in the Washington area, but with so many events to choose from, it can be tough to decide what’s worth your time and money. So, we did the heavy lifting for you. Here’s a guide on which...
Virginia teenager earns perfect score on SAT
Out of two million people, only 500 students earn a perfect score on the SAT. A high school senior in Fairfax County became one of those 500 students when he took the exam.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
Tabard Inn turns 100: Have a look around
Tabard Inn is the oldest continuously operating inn in D.C., and the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington recently presented its owners with an honorary Milestone Rammy Award, marking Tabard’s 100th anniversary this year. With a name drawn from Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales,” the original Tabard Inn opened its doors in...
mocoshow.com
My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine to Open in Gaithersburg
Popular local food truck My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine has announced it will be opening a brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Rd in Gaithersburg, the former site of Jazzy Seafood. No opening date has been announced but the owners tell us they hope to open in about a month. You can find their food truck at 9801 Centerway Rd in Montgomery Village every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1-6pm.
mommypoppins.com
Fall Bucket List for Kids: 25 Awesome Things To Do in DC This Fall
Fall Bucket List for Kids: 25 Awesome Things To Do in DC This Fall. Fall is just around the corner in DC, and that means gorgeous weather, no stifling humidity or bugs, and beautiful fall foliage. It's the perfect time to enjoy all of the wonderful outdoor things to do in DC this fall that are on our fall bucket list for kids, like pumpkin picking, petting zoos, and tons of family-friendly fall festivals. There are also Halloween events galore, amazing exhibits and shows to see, and exciting fall train rides.
alextimes.com
Out of the Attic: Pushing back against the D.C. rule
A fascinating map of Alexandria issued in 1845 by the noted map maker Thomas Sinclair documents an unusual period in the city’s history, when it was still included within the boundaries of the District of Columbia, but just before steps were initiated to retrocede the land area on the west bank of the Potomac back to the Commonwealth of Virginia.
RELATED PEOPLE
theburn.com
Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location
Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
townandtourist.com
24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
ffxnow.com
Oktoberfests and fall festivals launch around Tysons next weekend
Theoretically, an intrepid day drinker could hit up all three of the Oktoberfest celebrations around the Tysons area scheduled for next weekend. Provided they have a designated driver or don’t mind quick Uber trips from the Metro: here’s where they’ll be going:. Kicking off a full day...
WTOP
How a Fairfax Co. high school history teacher discusses 9/11 with students
When seniors at Hayfield Secondary School in Fairfax County, Virginia, entered Doug Zywiol’s government class Friday, Zywiol began talking about where he was on Sept. 11, 2001. Zywiol, the school’s social studies department chair, told his students he was 18 and a freshman in college at the time. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Riverboat on the Potomac Begins Sports Wagering Operations
(Baltimore) — The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) issued a sports wagering license to Riverboat on the Potomac. The sports wagering, off-track betting, restaurant, and events venue is located on Maryland waters of the Potomac River in Charles County. It is accessed by land from Colonial Beach, Va. On August 16 and 18, […]
thezebra.org
Lena’s Oasis Bids Fond Farewell to Alexandria
Alexandria, VA Lena’s Oasis, 401 E. Braddock Rd., provided a safe place during the storm of the Covid pandemic. After two years, the Oasis is closing its tropical paradise. The city permits that allowed this haven to open expire at the end of September and the Yates have decided not to renew them.
Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Washington DC, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Washington DC as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Fairfax County mother-son duo launches inspirational activewear brand; portion of proceeds go to Virginia Special Olympics
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A Lorton mother-son duo recently launched an inspirational activewear brand that gives back to the Virginia Special Olympics. Tiffany Hamilton and her 16-year-old son Isaiah, who has...
theburn.com
Sheffield Furniture closing at Dulles Town Center mall
Another major tenant is moving out of the Dulles Town Center shopping mall in Sterling. Signs are up that Sheffield Furniture & Interiors is closing its store there. Sheffield Furniture has been a fixture at the mall since around 2009. Before that, it was a Danker Furniture showroom. Shoppers may recall that Sheffield has a separate outside entrance near the Cheesecake Factory and the former PF Chang’s locations.
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
Bay Net
A Look At Southern Maryland’s Voter Turnout Through Recent Primary Elections
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As the general election approaches in November, here is a quick breakdown of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County Primary Election voter turnout in previous years, as well as turnout for the 2022 primary election. Some key takeaways was that mail-in and early voting remained...
Comments / 0