ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991

AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
The Boot

John Michael Montgomery Injured After His Bus Overturns

John Michael Montgomery was involved in a serious bus crash on Friday (Sept. 9) that left three people injured. The country singer was on his way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident occurred. Montgomery says he'll need several weeks to recover. WATE-TV in Campbell County, Tenn., shares...
JELLICO, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W Bush
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Buckingham Palace#Corgis#Americans#British
KLST/KSAN

Currently missing people from Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Iconic Tex-Mex restaurant famed for funny signs cooks up Texas expansion

El Arroyo - the iconic Tex-Mex restaurant in West Austin that's famous for the witty, sassy, ever-changing messages on its black-and-white outdoor marquee sign - is branching out. The restaurant plans to have five more restaurants in Texas open or under construction within the next three years. For now, El...
AUSTIN, TX
outsidemagazine

For the Second Year in a Row, this New Mexico Ski Area Won’t Open

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Citing an expected La Niña winter and employment issues, Sandia Peak Ski Area announced that it won’t open for the 2022-2023 season, making this the second season in a row that the small ski area just east of Albuquerque won’t spin. General manager Ben Abruzzo told OBJ that even though ski operations would not commence this season, the profitable Sandia Aerial Peak Tramway and Ten3 restaurant would continue operations as normal.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS DFW

COVID-19 cases spike among North Texas kids as flu season arrives early

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are up by 32% right now, according to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation.Pediatric COVID-19 cases are up 51%, with school-age groups driving the growth."What we're seeing is that every age demographic has gone down in cases over the last two weeks," said Dr. Joseph Chang, the Chief Medical Officer of Parkland Health. "Except for one, and that is the zero to 17-year-old pediatric group. It's no coincidence that about two weeks ago, we saw all of DFW basically open up for school again."Dr. Chang says the worry is that the pediatric group...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland

Comments / 0

Community Policy