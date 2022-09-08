Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991
AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
61 years since Hurricane Carla made landfall in Texas as one of strongest storms of century
Hurricane Carla was so strong, it destroyed buildings in Galveston, which was 120 miles from where the center of the storm made landfall.
Washington, D.C. mayor declares public health emergency
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public health emergency in response to Texas continuing to bus migrants to the nation’s capital.
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
How this winter’s La Niña could impact next summer
Winter La Niña's are typically warmer and drier and in the spring La Niña has been shown to bring more tornadoes and hail for Central Texas.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
John Michael Montgomery Injured After His Bus Overturns
John Michael Montgomery was involved in a serious bus crash on Friday (Sept. 9) that left three people injured. The country singer was on his way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident occurred. Montgomery says he'll need several weeks to recover. WATE-TV in Campbell County, Tenn., shares...
Some Central Texas dentists to offer free care this Saturday
Saturday is Free Dentistry Day with clinics participating right in Central Texas and offering cleanings, fillings, and extractions to patients.
The Newest Invasive Species in Texas: Not Feral Pigs, But Super Tasty
They look scary, but according to a viral TikTok video posted last week, the newest nuisance to Texas is also very good to eat. The problem is that like feral pigs, this animal has very few natural predators in the state of Texas. Invasive Species in Texas. The population of...
Transgender 8th grader taken out of class for questioning by Texas child welfare investigator, mom says
AUSTIN, Texas — The mother of a transgender boy says her 13-year-old son was removed from class and questioned without a parent present by a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) investigator on Aug. 30. In a letter filed in court late Wednesday, Carol Koe, using a...
Fall colors and cooler temperatures are a great reason to visit the largest national park in Texas.
Big Bend is the largest of the national parks in Texas, spread out over 801,100 acres. The park is named after the Big Bend of the Rio Grande, and it offers visitors a chance to see a diverse range of landscapes, from deserts to mountains.
Drier air makes for some comfortable days early in the week
Dry air from Sunday's cold front combines with highs near normal for a comfortable feel today. -- Rich Segal
Currently missing people from Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
ABC13 Houston
Iconic Tex-Mex restaurant famed for funny signs cooks up Texas expansion
El Arroyo - the iconic Tex-Mex restaurant in West Austin that's famous for the witty, sassy, ever-changing messages on its black-and-white outdoor marquee sign - is branching out. The restaurant plans to have five more restaurants in Texas open or under construction within the next three years. For now, El...
For the Second Year in a Row, this New Mexico Ski Area Won’t Open
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Citing an expected La Niña winter and employment issues, Sandia Peak Ski Area announced that it won’t open for the 2022-2023 season, making this the second season in a row that the small ski area just east of Albuquerque won’t spin. General manager Ben Abruzzo told OBJ that even though ski operations would not commence this season, the profitable Sandia Aerial Peak Tramway and Ten3 restaurant would continue operations as normal.
COVID-19 cases spike among North Texas kids as flu season arrives early
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are up by 32% right now, according to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation.Pediatric COVID-19 cases are up 51%, with school-age groups driving the growth."What we're seeing is that every age demographic has gone down in cases over the last two weeks," said Dr. Joseph Chang, the Chief Medical Officer of Parkland Health. "Except for one, and that is the zero to 17-year-old pediatric group. It's no coincidence that about two weeks ago, we saw all of DFW basically open up for school again."Dr. Chang says the worry is that the pediatric group...
KVUE
Texas Medical Board suspends doctor connected with 'compromised' IV bag investigation at North Dallas surgical center
DALLAS — A Texas Medical Board disciplinary panel has temporarily suspended the license of a Baylor Scott & White doctor connected to its investigation into a 'compromised' IV bag that caused a death and serious heart complications. The doctor, Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, was suspended Thursday after the board determined...
What you should know about homeschooling in Texas
Homeschooling is a great way to take control of your child’s education, but it can also be a daunting task. There are many things you need to know and do to homeschool legally in Texas. This guide will help you get started on the right foot.
East Texas lake in top 10 of Bassmaster’s best bass lakes of 2022
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bassmaster Magazine has ranked Lake Fork, located 5 miles north of Quitman, as the seventh best bass lake in the United States. Bassmaster ranks lakes by using tournament data, state fishery information, catch rates and angler access. “While the fisheries may change, our goal is to point anglers toward the most […]
Texas man arrested for shaking, throwing 3-month-old child
A Texas man was arrested today and has been arrested and charged with injury to a child.
