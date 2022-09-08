DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are up by 32% right now, according to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation.Pediatric COVID-19 cases are up 51%, with school-age groups driving the growth."What we're seeing is that every age demographic has gone down in cases over the last two weeks," said Dr. Joseph Chang, the Chief Medical Officer of Parkland Health. "Except for one, and that is the zero to 17-year-old pediatric group. It's no coincidence that about two weeks ago, we saw all of DFW basically open up for school again."Dr. Chang says the worry is that the pediatric group...

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO