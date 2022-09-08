ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Dallas Observer

'It's Not Over': Dallas County Has Received the Updated Omicron Vaccine

The newly updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters have arrived in Dallas County, meaning residents can now get protection from the latest strains of the coronavirus. On Friday, Dr. Philip Huang of the Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that the updated booster doses had arrived. Some pharmacies had also already received the doses, he added.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Increase in Dallas County COVID Cases Directly Related to School Openings, Parkland Says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an increase in positive COVID cases directly relates to schools resuming classes last month. Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas said the positivity rate in Dallas County has gone up from less than 20% to more than 30% in the last week, and up 30% between mid-April and the end of August, and is encouraging anyone eligible to get a COVID vaccine to get one now that students and teachers are back in classrooms.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Dallas Observer

'Pandemic High': In Dallas County, COVID-19 Surges Among School-Aged Children

In Dallas County, COVID-19 cases are surging among school-aged children, according to a tally by the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation. On Thursday, the center said that elementary and middle school-aged kids had experienced a 61% week-over-week incidence of COVID-19 cases. At the same time, health authorities have recorded a 75% week-over-week spike among high school-aged children.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
850wftl.com

Texas doctor suspended for allegedly tampering IV bags with fatal drugs

(DALLAS, TX) – A Dallas anesthesiologist had his license repealed after allegedly tampering IV bags with fatal drugs, causing the death of a physician and innumerable health complications of patients, according to reports. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr, a former anesthesiologist at Baylor Scott and White Surgicare North Dallas,...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas County, TX
Dallas County, TX
Dallas County, TX
CBS DFW

Patient's death, questions about IV bags, leads to suspension of anesthesiologist's license

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Updated Sep. 9: TMB suspends Richardson physician.On Friday evening, CBS 11 learned the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the Texas medical license of Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr., M.D. after receiving information from federal law enforcement in an ongoing investigation involving Ortiz. In a press release, the Board said it was determined that Ortiz' continuation of medicine "poses a continuing threat to public welfare." The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until the Board takes further action.According to court documents, the Texas Medical Board was informed that Ortiz is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas' State Psychiatric Hospital Will Have 100 Pediatric Beds

Children’s Health will lead a 100-bed inpatient unit at the new State Psychiatric Hospital to serve children and adolescents. The adult hospital is being developed through a collaboration between UT Southwestern Medical Center and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The pediatric unit will add to the 200...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

COVID-19 cases spike among North Texas kids as flu season arrives early

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are up by 32% right now, according to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation.Pediatric COVID-19 cases are up 51%, with school-age groups driving the growth."What we're seeing is that every age demographic has gone down in cases over the last two weeks," said Dr. Joseph Chang, the Chief Medical Officer of Parkland Health. "Except for one, and that is the zero to 17-year-old pediatric group. It's no coincidence that about two weeks ago, we saw all of DFW basically open up for school again."Dr. Chang says the worry is that the pediatric group...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Anesthesiologist's license suspended; Incidents at Dallas surgery center under review

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Medical Board took emergency action Friday to suspend the license of a Dallas anesthesiologist suspected of tampering with IV bags. The Board's order said Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. is under federal investigation in connection with the death of a fellow doctor and with complications patients suffered, even during routine surgery. The events under investigation happened at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Center in North Dallas, which halted all surgeries this week. The suspension comes after the Texas Medical Board called an emergency meeting Friday after hearing from federal law enforcement. It said it moved quickly because of what...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DA Creuzot Defends Theft Policy Amidst Property Crime Increase

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot’s office usually buffers him from local press, but last month he gave a wide-ranging interview with The Washington Post, including comments on why he is not prosecuting some shoplifters. The Washington Post’s longtime crime reporter, Tom Jackman, did not waste much time before...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Animal Shelters Reaching Capacity Seek Help

Dallas-area animal shelters are asking the public for help as capacity is filling up. Many shelters are reporting higher than usual numbers of animals coming into shelters, while adoptions have dropped significantly. The ASPCA says that as many as 23 million U.S. households adopted a dog or cat during the...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Poll: Black Residents Unhappy With Elected Officials' Anti-Crime Efforts

Reducing crime, homelessness, and vagrancy are the most important issues Dallas citizens want the city council to focus on, according to a new poll commissioned by The Dallas Express. Dallas taxpayers expressed displeasure with the council’s approach to solving the city’s massive vagrant population and crime rate, one of the...
DALLAS, TX

