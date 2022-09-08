Read full article on original website
Dallas Observer
'It's Not Over': Dallas County Has Received the Updated Omicron Vaccine
The newly updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters have arrived in Dallas County, meaning residents can now get protection from the latest strains of the coronavirus. On Friday, Dr. Philip Huang of the Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that the updated booster doses had arrived. Some pharmacies had also already received the doses, he added.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Increase in Dallas County COVID Cases Directly Related to School Openings, Parkland Says
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an increase in positive COVID cases directly relates to schools resuming classes last month. Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas said the positivity rate in Dallas County has gone up from less than 20% to more than 30% in the last week, and up 30% between mid-April and the end of August, and is encouraging anyone eligible to get a COVID vaccine to get one now that students and teachers are back in classrooms.
Dallas Observer
'Pandemic High': In Dallas County, COVID-19 Surges Among School-Aged Children
In Dallas County, COVID-19 cases are surging among school-aged children, according to a tally by the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation. On Thursday, the center said that elementary and middle school-aged kids had experienced a 61% week-over-week incidence of COVID-19 cases. At the same time, health authorities have recorded a 75% week-over-week spike among high school-aged children.
850wftl.com
Texas doctor suspended for allegedly tampering IV bags with fatal drugs
(DALLAS, TX) – A Dallas anesthesiologist had his license repealed after allegedly tampering IV bags with fatal drugs, causing the death of a physician and innumerable health complications of patients, according to reports. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr, a former anesthesiologist at Baylor Scott and White Surgicare North Dallas,...
dmagazine.com
Lawyer: Four Clients Sent to the ICU After Routine Operations at BSW Surgicare
Local lawyer Bruce Steckler says he is representing five clients whose routine surgeries went wrong at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, which paused operations last week when the hospital discovered an IV bag that appeared to have been compromised. Four of those five ended up in the ICU, he says.
fox4news.com
North Texas doctor deemed 'threat to public' has license suspended after patient's death
The Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the license of a North Texas doctor on Friday calling him practicing medicine a "continuing threat to public welfare". Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. has been suspended from practicing medicine until further notice. Dr. Ortiz was a part of an ongoing criminal investigation...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Medical Board Suspends Surgicare Doctor Amid Investigation into Death, Injuries
A week after a North Dallas surgery center shut down after it discovered “compromised” IV bags, the license of an anesthesiologist who works there has been suspended effective immediately. The Texas Medical Board announced late Friday it had suspended the license of Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz because he “poses...
Patient's death, questions about IV bags, leads to suspension of anesthesiologist's license
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Updated Sep. 9: TMB suspends Richardson physician.On Friday evening, CBS 11 learned the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the Texas medical license of Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr., M.D. after receiving information from federal law enforcement in an ongoing investigation involving Ortiz. In a press release, the Board said it was determined that Ortiz' continuation of medicine "poses a continuing threat to public welfare." The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until the Board takes further action.According to court documents, the Texas Medical Board was informed that Ortiz is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation...
dmagazine.com
Dallas’ State Psychiatric Hospital Will Have 100 Pediatric Beds
Children’s Health will lead a 100-bed inpatient unit at the new State Psychiatric Hospital to serve children and adolescents. The adult hospital is being developed through a collaboration between UT Southwestern Medical Center and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The pediatric unit will add to the 200...
COVID-19 cases spike among North Texas kids as flu season arrives early
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are up by 32% right now, according to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation.Pediatric COVID-19 cases are up 51%, with school-age groups driving the growth."What we're seeing is that every age demographic has gone down in cases over the last two weeks," said Dr. Joseph Chang, the Chief Medical Officer of Parkland Health. "Except for one, and that is the zero to 17-year-old pediatric group. It's no coincidence that about two weeks ago, we saw all of DFW basically open up for school again."Dr. Chang says the worry is that the pediatric group...
Carroll ISD family says district discriminated against child with special needs, retaliated after complaint
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — For years, Carroll ISD has been the face of educational culture wars and battles over inclusivity. In the past year, the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened five discrimination investigations in the district, all are ongoing. None of the families behind the...
Florida activist sends around 275 'In God We Trust' posters to Texas
ALLEN, Texas — A Florida activist said he sent around 275 “In God We Trust” posters to Texas, including around two dozen to Allen ISD. Chaz Stevens, who advocates for the separation of church and state, told WFAA he designed the signs, which are in different languages.
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
Anesthesiologist's license suspended; Incidents at Dallas surgery center under review
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Medical Board took emergency action Friday to suspend the license of a Dallas anesthesiologist suspected of tampering with IV bags. The Board's order said Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. is under federal investigation in connection with the death of a fellow doctor and with complications patients suffered, even during routine surgery. The events under investigation happened at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Center in North Dallas, which halted all surgeries this week. The suspension comes after the Texas Medical Board called an emergency meeting Friday after hearing from federal law enforcement. It said it moved quickly because of what...
KHOU
North Texas high school's homecoming dance ends early after alleged social media threat, police say
PRINCETON, Texas — The homecoming dance at one North Texas high school had to end early on Saturday following reports of a threat on social media, authorities said. Police in the Collin County city of Princeton said in a statement that they responded to Lovelady High School's dance in regards to reports from students.
fox40jackson.com
Texas jail vendor employee arrested for allegedly providing drugs to inmates
An outside vendor employee at the Tarrant County Jail in Texas has been arrested for allegedly providing drugs to inmates. Aaliyah Lyles faces drug charges and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, FOX 4 News Dallas reports. The suspect was arrested last month after an...
dallasexpress.com
DA Creuzot Defends Theft Policy Amidst Property Crime Increase
Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot’s office usually buffers him from local press, but last month he gave a wide-ranging interview with The Washington Post, including comments on why he is not prosecuting some shoplifters. The Washington Post’s longtime crime reporter, Tom Jackman, did not waste much time before...
dallasexpress.com
Local Animal Shelters Reaching Capacity Seek Help
Dallas-area animal shelters are asking the public for help as capacity is filling up. Many shelters are reporting higher than usual numbers of animals coming into shelters, while adoptions have dropped significantly. The ASPCA says that as many as 23 million U.S. households adopted a dog or cat during the...
dallasexaminer.com
Black female judges of Dallas County establish Pipeline to Possibilities to reduce recidivism
There is an alarming statistic that 1 out of 4 African American males will serve prison time at one point or another in their lifetime, according to the 13th, a Netflix documentary written and directed by Ava DuVernay. DuVernay, a trailblazing African American female filmmaker, researched the history of racial...
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Black Residents Unhappy With Elected Officials’ Anti-Crime Efforts
Reducing crime, homelessness, and vagrancy are the most important issues Dallas citizens want the city council to focus on, according to a new poll commissioned by The Dallas Express. Dallas taxpayers expressed displeasure with the council’s approach to solving the city’s massive vagrant population and crime rate, one of the...
