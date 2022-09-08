ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 3

AUSTIN, Texas - The third week of Central Texas high school football had some highs and some lows. Some teams remain undefeated while some were handed their first loss of the 2022 season. Check out our rankings for Week 3 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
AUSTIN, TX
Badgers hold on to early lead for win over East View

The Badgers jumped out to an early 21-3 lead in the first half of Friday's game against Georgetown East View. The Patriots fought their way back into the game, but Lampasas never gave up the lead, eventually winning 48-39. The Badgers will now head back home and play their first game at Badger Field of the season with a 2-1 record. See Tuesday's print edition of the Dispatch Record for the full…
LAMPASAS, TX
Steele Defense Shuts Down Hutto

In the first two games of the season, the Cibolo Steele Knights had a flair for the dramatic. In their first game, the Knights fought back and scored a last-second touchdown to knock off San Antonio Brennan 35-34 at the Alamodome. Last week, the Knights led perennial power Lake Travis 35-14 in the third quarter but had to stave off a furious rally from the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter to hang on for a 35-28 win. On Friday night, the Knights traveled to Hutto to take on the Hutto Hippos. Last week, the Hippos experienced their own dramatic victory. In the third quarter, the Hippos led defending 5A-D2 runner-up Liberty Hill 42-21. The Panthers, however, put together a tremendous rally, and the Hippos broke up a pass in the end zone on the last play of the game to survive with a 56-49 win.
HUTTO, TX
Longhorn strolls down road with his puppy

A Texas Longhorns fan and his longhorn were seen strolling down E. Dean Keeton before Saturday's football game against Alabama at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium. (Video credit: Lena Blietz)
AUSTIN, TX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.8.22

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas. Nami 3 at 722 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection. This is a follow-up from a failed inspection. According to the food safety worker, the business needed to...
WACO, TX
2-vehicle crash closes S Pace Bend in both directions

AUSTIN, Texas - S Pace Bend Road in Spicewood was closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash on September 11. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. in the 100 block of S. Pace Bend Road near the Hill Country Lakes RV Campground. ATCEMS says one adult was declared...
SPICEWOOD, TX
Long, Panthers run roughshod over Eagles

Fittingly on a night when former Liberty Hill head coach Jeff Walker was honored during a pre-game ceremony with the unveiling of the new street sign that bears his name, the offense the late coach used to refer to as a “well-oiled machine” was running on all cylinders.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
Paul Finebaum eviscerates Alabama after win over Texas

Paul Finebaum watched as No. 1 Alabama struggled mightily at unranked Texas on Saturday in the Austin heat. The Crimson Tide needed a last-second field goal from Will Reichard to escape with a 20-19 victory against the Longhorns. Nick Saban’s squad isn’t expected to remain at No. 1 in the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Love a Greasy Spoon? “Love Food” Picks Best Diner in Texas

Ain't gonna lie, Sundays are made for a diner. Love Food picked each states best diner and yes, here in Texas it's a place in Austin. It's all about comfort. One of my favorite things about Sundays is slowly waking up, slowly getting out of bed (no need to rush it) throwing on something comfortable and heading to a local greasy spoon for a comfort breakfast.
AUSTIN, TX
Kirk Herbstreit challenges Texas fans ahead of College GameDay in Austin

Kirk Herbstreit wanted to make sure Texas fans showed up for “College GameDay” in Austin. In a video tweeted Friday, Herbstreit and Rece Davis discussed Alabama’s road presence in Austin as 20.5-point favorites. Herbstreit called on Texas fans to show up strong for the ESPN pregame show.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX

