In the first two games of the season, the Cibolo Steele Knights had a flair for the dramatic. In their first game, the Knights fought back and scored a last-second touchdown to knock off San Antonio Brennan 35-34 at the Alamodome. Last week, the Knights led perennial power Lake Travis 35-14 in the third quarter but had to stave off a furious rally from the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter to hang on for a 35-28 win. On Friday night, the Knights traveled to Hutto to take on the Hutto Hippos. Last week, the Hippos experienced their own dramatic victory. In the third quarter, the Hippos led defending 5A-D2 runner-up Liberty Hill 42-21. The Panthers, however, put together a tremendous rally, and the Hippos broke up a pass in the end zone on the last play of the game to survive with a 56-49 win.

HUTTO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO