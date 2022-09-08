Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 3
AUSTIN, Texas - The third week of Central Texas high school football had some highs and some lows. Some teams remain undefeated while some were handed their first loss of the 2022 season. Check out our rankings for Week 3 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Badgers hold on to early lead for win over East View
The Badgers jumped out to an early 21-3 lead in the first half of Friday's game against Georgetown East View. The Patriots fought their way back into the game, but Lampasas never gave up the lead, eventually winning 48-39. The Badgers will now head back home and play their first game at Badger Field of the season with a 2-1 record. See Tuesday's print edition of the Dispatch Record for the full…
Comal ISD says alleged racist incident against Hays HS volleyball players 'cannot be verified'
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Comal ISD Acting Superintendent Mandy Epley said allegations that students from Canyon High School shouted racist taunts at Hays High School volleyball players during a match could not be verified through the school district's investigation. KVUE's sister station KENS 5 initially reported that a mother...
Round Rock ISD administrators fill in as crossing guards, cafeteria workers amid understaffing
Autumn Herbert, director of instructional education, acted as a crossing guard outside Joe Lee Johnson Elementary School Friday morning, cheerily greeting parents and students walking to campus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lonestargridiron.com
Steele Defense Shuts Down Hutto
In the first two games of the season, the Cibolo Steele Knights had a flair for the dramatic. In their first game, the Knights fought back and scored a last-second touchdown to knock off San Antonio Brennan 35-34 at the Alamodome. Last week, the Knights led perennial power Lake Travis 35-14 in the third quarter but had to stave off a furious rally from the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter to hang on for a 35-28 win. On Friday night, the Knights traveled to Hutto to take on the Hutto Hippos. Last week, the Hippos experienced their own dramatic victory. In the third quarter, the Hippos led defending 5A-D2 runner-up Liberty Hill 42-21. The Panthers, however, put together a tremendous rally, and the Hippos broke up a pass in the end zone on the last play of the game to survive with a 56-49 win.
fox7austin.com
Longhorn strolls down road with his puppy
A Texas Longhorns fan and his longhorn were seen strolling down E. Dean Keeton before Saturday's football game against Alabama at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium. (Video credit: Lena Blietz)
Killeen, Texas Come Out And Enjoy The Second Annual Fall Festival
I love seeing the Killeen, Texas community come together in a positive way to party and welcome the fall season, and so I'm excited to announced Kick It Artisan's Market Fall Festival coming up later this month. COME AND ENJOY THE PARTY AT THE SECOND ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL. The fall...
fox7austin.com
Loreal Sarkisian, 'First Lady of Texas Football', shares game day fashion tips
AUSTIN, Texas - She's known as the "First Lady of Texas Football" and she knows a thing or two about fashion. Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian, is a wardrobe stylist who is not only devoted to fashion but philanthropy, as well. Her outfits on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.8.22
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas. Nami 3 at 722 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection. This is a follow-up from a failed inspection. According to the food safety worker, the business needed to...
fox7austin.com
2-vehicle crash closes S Pace Bend in both directions
AUSTIN, Texas - S Pace Bend Road in Spicewood was closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash on September 11. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. in the 100 block of S. Pace Bend Road near the Hill Country Lakes RV Campground. ATCEMS says one adult was declared...
lhindependent.com
Long, Panthers run roughshod over Eagles
Fittingly on a night when former Liberty Hill head coach Jeff Walker was honored during a pre-game ceremony with the unveiling of the new street sign that bears his name, the offense the late coach used to refer to as a “well-oiled machine” was running on all cylinders.
Matthew McConaughey shares touching Uvalde tribute during ESPN College GameDay
He paid tribute to the resiliency of the residents and students.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum eviscerates Alabama after win over Texas
Paul Finebaum watched as No. 1 Alabama struggled mightily at unranked Texas on Saturday in the Austin heat. The Crimson Tide needed a last-second field goal from Will Reichard to escape with a 20-19 victory against the Longhorns. Nick Saban’s squad isn’t expected to remain at No. 1 in the...
Record number of fans flood streets after UT home game against Alabama
Streets and sidewalks around DKR Memorial stadium were filled with traffic of every kind as more than 105,000 football fans headed home or to their next party.
postsouth.com
In loss, Texas football just sent a powerful message to Alabama and the SEC | Toppmeyer
AUSTIN, Texas – Flag bearers stationed at the 5-yard line held banners showing the emblems of each Big 12 team while the national anthem played Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Minutes later, more flags arrived on the scene, these showing Alabama's script ‘A.’. It served as a visual...
Love a Greasy Spoon? “Love Food” Picks Best Diner in Texas
Ain't gonna lie, Sundays are made for a diner. Love Food picked each states best diner and yes, here in Texas it's a place in Austin. It's all about comfort. One of my favorite things about Sundays is slowly waking up, slowly getting out of bed (no need to rush it) throwing on something comfortable and heading to a local greasy spoon for a comfort breakfast.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit challenges Texas fans ahead of College GameDay in Austin
Kirk Herbstreit wanted to make sure Texas fans showed up for “College GameDay” in Austin. In a video tweeted Friday, Herbstreit and Rece Davis discussed Alabama’s road presence in Austin as 20.5-point favorites. Herbstreit called on Texas fans to show up strong for the ESPN pregame show.
Matthew McConaughey Tweets Reaction to Texas vs. Alabama Outcome
The Longhorns lost a close battle against the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday.
KSAT 12
Police explain why threat led to massive New Braunfels High School lockdown
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels High School lockdown on Thursday prompted a massive response from law enforcement and first responders after the school received a potential threat. Although the threat was found not credible, New Braunfels Assistant Police Chief said the response is all part of a...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Comments / 0