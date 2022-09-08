ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas, TX

Badgers hold on to early lead for win over East View

The Badgers jumped out to an early 21-3 lead in the first half of Friday's game against Georgetown East View. The Patriots fought their way back into the game, but Lampasas never gave up the lead, eventually winning 48-39. The Badgers will now head back home and play their first game at Badger Field of the season with a 2-1 record.
LAMPASAS, TX
Lampasas, TX
Temple, TX
Texas Sports
Lampasas, TX
Temple, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor notebook: Bears hurt by Doyle's ejection

PROVO, Utah — Baylor never wants to be without defensive leader Dillon Doyle. But midway through the fourth quarter of BYU's 26-20 overtime win Saturday night, Baylor's middle linebacker was ejected from the game for targeting on a high blow against BYU's Lopini Katoa when he reached up to catch a pass from Jaren Hall.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.8.22

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week's restaurant report card for Central Texas. Nami 3 at 722 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection. This is a follow-up from a failed inspection. According to the food safety worker, the business needed to...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Broken G BBQ opens at The Backyard; vacant health complex bought

Now sitting vacant, the 116-bed Healthcare Resort of Waco may be about to get a new chapter. The facility opened in 2015 to offer assisted living accommodations and skilled nursing care to seniors. A dispute between the tenant and landlord caused it to close just three years later, in 2018, though it is located on seemingly prime development land. Its address on Crosslake Parkway in Legends Crossing is near Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy's and P.F. Chang's restaurants, plus hotels and retail.
WACO, TX
#Volleyball
actlocallywaco.org

It's not sexy, but there are some basics to city life

The people are beautiful and colorfully dressed. The landscape is a luscious green of vegetation. But as I rode recently along the highways and roads of rural northern Ghana in West Africa, I asked myself, What makes this place different from home?. The answer that came to my mind surprised...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Hispanic heritage month kicks off in Waco

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Hispanic Leaders' Network kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month a little early with a live music art exhibition honoring Mariachi Azteca. The celebration took place at 11:00 A.M. at the Mayborn Museum. The Hispanic leaders network is devoted to engaging the community by sharing the beauty of their culture and reconnecting with their roots.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Homecoming mums made by McGregor students raise big money for FFA

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas students at one school will be wearing mums and garters made by fellow students for Homecoming this week thanks to a successful fundraiser by a local FFA chapter and hard work by floral design students. This is the second year McGregor High School FFA...
MCGREGOR, TX
KWTX

Heart o' Texas Miniature Aircraft Club 9.7.22

We sit down and talk to Joey Picca, a meteorologist that served as a consultant for the series "America the Beautiful" streaming on Disney+. Picca talks about his experience leading a plane up to storms that produced tornadoes and how weather plays an important role in the project.
KCEN

City of Waco approves grant money to East side small businesses

WACO, Texas — Donna Nickerson has had a green thumb since she was three years old. Her mother taught her everything she knows, and the love for gardening turned into Da' Shack Farmers Market in East Waco in 2017. Nickerson built a community that loves and appreciates her work....
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Hearne teen hasn't been seen since August

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old girl from Hearne hasn't been seen since Aug. 30, according to local authorities. Tia Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of Missionary Circle in Hearne, but police think she could be in the Bryan-College Station or Houston areas. Tia is 4′11″...
HEARNE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco asks feds for $15M to replace two-lane Speegleville Road bridge

When it was built in 1964, a two-lane bridge was enough to carry rural traffic from Speegleville Road over the Middle Bosque River. Fifty-eight years later, that same bridge continues to serve a fast-growing edge of Waco, to the chagrin of Waco, McLennan County and the Texas Department of Transportation.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Two men arrested following gunfight in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County's Sheriff says an ongoing feud between two men in Milano resulted in a gunfight and one of them in the hospital Saturday morning. Deputies received calls about gunshots Saturday at 1:45 a.m. in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street. An investigation...
MILAM COUNTY, TX

