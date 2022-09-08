Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Power restored to nearly 500 Duke Energy customers after brief outage in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power was restored to nearly 500 Duke Energy customers in Florence County Sunday afternoon after a brief outage, according to the utility’s online outage map. The outage was reported at about 2:55 p.m. along Claussen Road between Pamplico Highway and Francis Marion Road, the map showed. As of 3:45 p.m., […]
lbmjournal.com
Carter Lumber purchases Myrtle Beach component facility
Carter Lumber has finalized the purchase of a facility and property near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina which will house a component and millwork manufacturing plant. This is Carter Lumber’s 14th component manufacturing plant, and the first in South Carolina. The location features a 120,000 square-foot warehouse currently being remodeled...
4 dead after car collides with stopped train at SC railroad crossing, authorities say
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people died Saturday night after a car slammed into a train in South Carolina, authorities told WPDE. In a statement to WPDE, CSX said a car collided with a stopped train at the North Dargan Street railroad crossing in Florence at 10:45 p.m. Saturday. The company added that three people inside the car were taken to the hospital.
myhorrynews.com
Thousands search for deals, novelties at Myrtle Beach Convention Center
Thousands of people made their way to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Saturday morning to search for anything and everything at South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale. People maneuvered in and out with wagons, garbage bags or whatever their hands could carry. Hundreds of vendors lined the exhibit halls of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stormy Saturday leads to waterspout on Pawleys Island, power outage and tornado warning in Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A storm that moved across the Grand Strand Saturday morning knocked out power to about 950 Horry Electric customers in the Garden City area, produced a tornado warning in the Little River area, dumped lots of rain and even resulted in a waterspout on Pawleys Island. Horry Electric Cooperative’s online […]
Remembering 9/11 — the words of South Carolina leaders, first responders
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Amid a day of ceremonies held on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack — including ones in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Conway — government leaders, politicians and first-responder organizations filled social media with posts marking the occasion. Below is a sampling of what some of […]
wpde.com
Vehicle stuck in floodwater blocks Kings River Road in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle stuck in floodwater blocked traffic Saturday afternoon in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Emergency Management said Kings River Road near Tradition Club Drive was blocked around 11:50 a.m. Crews with Midway Fire Rescue responded to assist.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking at capacity, county issues advisory
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Parking facilities at Myrtle Beach International Airport are at capacity, according to an advisory sent out Friday. Horry County officials said the announcement comes amid “increased weekend travel demand” at the airport. Directional signage for overflow parking can be seen throughout the airport roadway loop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warning in SC counties expires
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Tornado Warning for several South Carolina counties has expired Saturday afternoon. The warning lasted until 4 p.m. Parts of Horry, Marion, Florence and Williamsburg counties were all under the warning at one point.
Parking advisory issued for Myrtle Beach International Airport, travelers urged to arrive early
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A parking advisory has been issued for Myrtle Beach International Airport. Parking lots at the airport are full and signs have been put up to direct travelers to overflow parking throughout the airport roadway loop. Travelers are urged to arrive two to three hours early because the alternate parking options […]
Tornado warning expires for areas of Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado warning issued Saturday afternoon for areas near Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties has expired. The warning was in effect until 4 p.m., the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, North Carolina, said on Twitter. The storm was moving to the northeast, and the warning included the communities […]
WMBF
Police: Minors from Georgetown County broke into Lake City churches, businesses
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three Grand Strand juveniles are facing charges in connection to burglaries and vandalism in the Pee Dee. The Lake City Police Department said Friday that three minors from Georgetown County were identified as persons of interest in the investigations. According to police reports obtained by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9/11 ceremony held at Unity Memorial in Warbird Park in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — A 9/11 remembrance ceremony was held Sunday afternoon at the Unity Memorial in Warbird Park in Myrtle Beach. A little more than 100 people attended the ceremony, which featured the presentation of the colors, the National Anthem, and the Pledge of Allegiance. Community members also heard remarks from retired New […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Mustang Week returns in 2023, but closer to North Myrtle Beach area
Mustang Week will return to the North Myrtle Beach area in 2023 despite statements made by Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune and the future cancellation of the event by the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in 2022. “Since we announced that this would be our last year doing Mustang Week, we’ve...
wpde.com
Local woman speaks out about homelessness in Myrtle Beach, city's downtown renovation plan
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach plans to add more housing to the downtown area. They said this is a part of their Arts and Innovation Project. The city's multi-million dollar revitalization plan goes in depth about new living spaces, a community park, and a community hub they plan to add downtown. But in that presentation, there was no mention of how the city plans to accommodate the homeless population.
Thousands attend South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said. “People are very nice and generous, and it’s like a lot of stuff,” said Andrew Perez, […]
HCPD: 63-year-old woman missing from Loris area found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 63-year-old woman safe, who had been missing since Friday afternoon, was found safe on Saturday, Horry County police said. Authorities had been looking for Carrie Jackson, 63, since about 3 p.m. Friday when she was last seen at her home on Stephanie Lane outside of Loris, police said in […]
wpde.com
South Carolina's largest garage sale is happening Saturday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — If you like thrifting, you're in luck!. South Carolina's largest garage sale is happening tomorrow. People from across the day spent the day setting up their tables with their goods. You can find everything from clothes, to toys to crafts. The event will take...
wpde.com
Several companies seeking new employees at Marlboro County hiring event
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Marlboro County is hosting a hiring event on Sept. 21 to help residents start a new career. The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Northeastern Technical College – Marlboro campus. Applicants are asked to bring their resumes. If...
live5news.com
Crews request air ambulance after Williamsburg Co. crash
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Fire Department is on the scene of a Thursday crash that left someone trapped inside a vehicle. Crews responded to the intersection of Inglenook Road and Hemingway Highway in the Kingstree area. In a tweet, the fire department confirmed the entrapment and...
