The Badgers jumped out to an early 21-3 lead in the first half of Friday's game against Georgetown East View. The Patriots fought their way back into the game, but Lampasas never gave up the lead, eventually winning 48-39. The Badgers will now head back home and play their first game at Badger Field of the season with a 2-1 record. See Tuesday's print edition of the Dispatch Record for the full…

LAMPASAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO