Thousands search for deals, novelties at Myrtle Beach Convention Center
Thousands of people made their way to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Saturday morning to search for anything and everything at South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale. People maneuvered in and out with wagons, garbage bags or whatever their hands could carry. Hundreds of vendors lined the exhibit halls of...
Myrtle Beach hosts South Carolina's Largest Garage Sale
Thousands of people made their way to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Saturday morning for South Carolina's Largest Garage Sale. Hundreds of vendors lined the convention center exhibit halls, selling anything and everything from clothes, blankets and kettle corn to the more unusual Chinese porcelain dolls and ferns. Reporter. Ian...
Strong first half paves way for Conway win over North Myrtle Beach
Conway coach Carlton Terry said his Tigers were at full strength for the first time this season entering Friday’s cross-county matchup against North Myrtle Beach. The Tigers sure looked healthy after a dominating first-half performance against the visiting Chiefs at E. Craig Wall Jr. Memorial Stadium. A torrid start...
A Heisman campaign and NCAA records: How QB Grayson McCall has elevated CCU's football program
The Heisman Trophy was on display at Brooks Stadium prior to Coastal Carolina’s season-opening 38-28 win over Army on Sept. 3. The trophy was brought to the Conway campus for the first time by Nissan, which sponsors the award, so it was a random stop on a season-long tour.
Washington’s huge night spurs Myrtle Beach win over Socastee
Malachi Washington’s last carry of the game was a fumble. The Myrtle Beach junior blamed it on how hungry he was, not on being tired. Although after his usage in Friday’s win at Socastee, that would have made plenty of sense. Washington put up one of the program’s...
St. James defense comes up with key fourth-down stops to hold off Lake City
LAKE CITY | St. James’ win over Lake City Friday ended on fourth down. It was a fitting conclusion. Twice in the fourth quarter, the Sharks' defense denied the Panthers at that critical juncture, while St. James' offense came up with a big play in its fourth-down moment. “That...
Conway leaders ask for public input as city updates comprehensive plan
The city of Conway is hosting meetings throughout September to receive the public’s input on its comprehensive plan, which includes population, housing and resiliency elements. The drop-in sessions are from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13, 20 and 27. Opinions from the public are needed to help city staff...
South Florence drops Carolina Forest
FLORENCE | South Florence poured it on early and never took a foot off the gas Friday night, defeating Carolina Forest 49-14. The Bruins scored three touchdowns in the first quarter alone, giving the Panthers a mountain to climb for the rest of the contest. “This is a game we...
Kingstree uses second-half surge to overpower Green Sea Floyds
Up until a few minutes left in the first half, the Green Sea Floyds Trojans had performed dismally, save for some strong runs by running backs Deandre Simmons and Kanye Sweatman. But their opposition, the visiting Kingstree Blazers, hadn’t played much better. The game was tied, 0-0. “I was...
Aynor blasts Lakewood in first game after early season layoff
The Aynor offense started strong and kept putting up points in a 54-28 win over the Lakewood Gators Friday night. Playing their first game after a Kingstree forfeit and a bye week, the Blue Jackets (2-1) didn't look rusty. Aynor lit up the scoreboard in the first three minutes of...
