KWTX
Temple Police search for suspect in aggravated robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for the suspect in connection to an aggravated robbery. Temple police officers were dispatched at around 8:40 p.m. Sept. 9 to the 1100 block of North General Bruce Drive. Upon arrival, officers...
Man Charged with Shooting of Child, 9, in Killeen, Texas
UPDATE: Killeen police say a suspect is in custody after a 9-year-old girl was shot during a domestic dispute earlier this week. Records show 45-year-old Michael Mainet Alice was booked into the Bell County Jail at 10:28 PM Thursday, September 8, and he remained in custody Friday afternoon. He was charged with two counts of second degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one third degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation. His bond was set at $300,000.
fox44news.com
Car stolen, victim shot in Killeen Aggravated Assault
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help identifying three suspects in a case of Aggravated Assault. Police responded to an Aggravated Assault around 2:32 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Woodrow Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Dodge Charger was reported stolen from a residence earlier in the morning.
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: With abundant rains, why are our lakes low?
From my home nestled between Salado and Harker Heights, I can physically view Stillhouse Hollow Lake. During the week of Aug. 14, my rain gauge caught a full two inches of rain. The following week, another half-inch was added. Then, on Aug. 29, the area between Salado and Fort Hood received between three and five inches of rain, causing minor flooding.
fox44news.com
Temple Car Accident Leads to Traffic Delays
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department worked a major car accident on Airport Road and Research Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. Officers asked people to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes due to traffic delays. The Temple Police Department later said on social media that...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.8.22
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas. Nami 3 at 722 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection. This is a follow-up from a failed inspection. According to the food safety worker, the business needed to...
Man in Temple, Texas Facing Charges After Creating Fake Profiles with Ex’s Information
Online harassment is something that more and more law enforcement officers are becoming aware of in the digital age we live in. It's important to remember that the person on the other end of that internet connection is just that - a person. One man in Temple, Texas - Raymond Vasquez Velasquez - is currently facing charges thanks to his inhuman actions online.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
KWTX
Man fires gun during domestic disturbance in Killeen, strikes girl in the foot
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Mainet Alice, 45, was charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence after he allegedly fired a weapon during a domestic disturbance and struck a girl in a foot, police said. The shooting happened on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m. in the...
Killeen man in critical condition after he tracked down men who stole vehicle
A Killeen man tracked down three men who stole his vehicle but was shot and left in critical condition in an aggravated assault early Friday morning.
Killeen, Texas Police Need Your Help To Find 3 Suspects in Aggravated Assault
The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a Central Texas man's search for his missing car turned into aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, leaving him in critical condition. Early Friday morning, Killeen police responded to a home in the 3200 block of Woodrow Drive.
Clerk robbed at gunpoint in Temple aggravated robbery
A clerk was robbed at gunpoint around 8:38 p.m. in Temple on Friday. Police said they are looking for a black male wearing camouflage clothing.
KWTX
Police in Central Texas need help identifying man accused of stealing grill from Walmart
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a case involving the theft of a grill and need the community’s assistance identifying the suspect seen in surveillance camera footage. The theft happened at the local Walmart on August 28, 2022. If you have information, you can contact the Copperas...
Killeen, Texas Shooting Involving 9-Year-Old Under Investigation
Killeen, Texas Police are currently working to determined what caused the shooting of an unidentified female and child in the 5700 block of Chuckwagon Circle. According to a press release from the Killeen Police Department, at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, officers were sent to Harker Heights Seton Hospital. At the time of writing, the unidentified female juvenile at the hospital was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
fox44news.com
Cement truck rollover stalls Killeen school buses
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Independent School District buses ran at least 20 minutes late on Tuesday morning due to an 18-wheeler accident. The district says an 18-wheeler was blocking the entrance to the Sheridan Transportation Center, located at 9132 Trimmier Road. The district was not involved in the accident.
Williamson County Animal Shelter again takes in influx of animals
Friday, the shelter was asked to help care for 45 animals from a single location. The case is still developing, but WCRAS is preparing to take in those animals.
Autopsy confirms remains found to be murdered Waco woman
Remains found by authorities were confirmed to be Elizabeth Ann Romero, a Waco woman who disappeared in April.
fox44news.com
Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash
MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
Man dies after Pflugerville police chase
Pflugerville Police said Sunday night a man they chased into Austin on Friday has died after being hit by an officer's vehicle during a shootout with officers.
Bell County inmate dies in hospital after 'medical emergency' inside jail
TEMPLE, Texas — An inmate in the Bell County Jail died in the hospital after having what was described as a "medical emergency" in the jail, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department. Juan Antonio Rodriguez was booked into the jail Aug. 25 on two separate drug possession charges,...
