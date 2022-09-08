ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Temple Police search for suspect in aggravated robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for the suspect in connection to an aggravated robbery. Temple police officers were dispatched at around 8:40 p.m. Sept. 9 to the 1100 block of North General Bruce Drive. Upon arrival, officers...
TEMPLE, TX
LoneStar 92

Man Charged with Shooting of Child, 9, in Killeen, Texas

UPDATE: Killeen police say a suspect is in custody after a 9-year-old girl was shot during a domestic dispute earlier this week. Records show 45-year-old Michael Mainet Alice was booked into the Bell County Jail at 10:28 PM Thursday, September 8, and he remained in custody Friday afternoon. He was charged with two counts of second degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one third degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation. His bond was set at $300,000.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Car stolen, victim shot in Killeen Aggravated Assault

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help identifying three suspects in a case of Aggravated Assault. Police responded to an Aggravated Assault around 2:32 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Woodrow Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Dodge Charger was reported stolen from a residence earlier in the morning.
KILLEEN, TX
inforney.com

BOB MAINDELLE: With abundant rains, why are our lakes low?

From my home nestled between Salado and Harker Heights, I can physically view Stillhouse Hollow Lake. During the week of Aug. 14, my rain gauge caught a full two inches of rain. The following week, another half-inch was added. Then, on Aug. 29, the area between Salado and Fort Hood received between three and five inches of rain, causing minor flooding.
SALADO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Lampasas, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lampasas, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Kempner, TX
fox44news.com

Temple Car Accident Leads to Traffic Delays

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department worked a major car accident on Airport Road and Research Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. Officers asked people to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes due to traffic delays. The Temple Police Department later said on social media that...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.8.22

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas. Nami 3 at 722 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection. This is a follow-up from a failed inspection. According to the food safety worker, the business needed to...
WACO, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Structure Fire#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kiss 103.1 FM

Killeen, Texas Shooting Involving 9-Year-Old Under Investigation

Killeen, Texas Police are currently working to determined what caused the shooting of an unidentified female and child in the 5700 block of Chuckwagon Circle. According to a press release from the Killeen Police Department, at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, officers were sent to Harker Heights Seton Hospital. At the time of writing, the unidentified female juvenile at the hospital was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Cement truck rollover stalls Killeen school buses

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Independent School District buses ran at least 20 minutes late on Tuesday morning due to an 18-wheeler accident. The district says an 18-wheeler was blocking the entrance to the Sheridan Transportation Center, located at 9132 Trimmier Road. The district was not involved in the accident.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash

MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
CAMERON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy