ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

High School Football Recap for Sept. 9, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Final scores for week 3 of the high school football season. Normal West def. Normal Community, 21-4 Bloomington def. Notre Dame, 18-12 Peoria High def. Cahokia, 62-16 Centennial def. Richwoods, 47-13 Danville def. Manual, 49-6 Washington def. Metamora, 44-22 Pekin def. Dunlap, 28-19 East Peoria def. Limestone, 33-20 Morton def. Canton, […]
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores for Friday, September 9

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores involving Rockford area teams from Friday, September 9 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ in the air Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11pm on Fox 39) NIC-10Belvidere North 31 Boylan 28East 36 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Teams#American Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy