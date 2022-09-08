Read full article on original website
Hacienda ‘gives back’ to furry friends
Hacienda a local Mexican food restaurant located on South Green River Road, is giving back to its community or more specifically, the community's four legged friends.
Autism Evansville Hosting Annual ‘Night Out for Special Needs’ October 11th
According to Autism Speaks, the national organization dedicated to providing education and services to people with autism and their families, one in every 44 children in the United States is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder which affects how they learn, think, and problem solve. I think when most of us picture someone with autism, we see someone who is quiet, doesn't like to be touched, is frightened by loud sounds or other intense stimuli like flashing lights, and must have things done the exact same way each and every time or they will lose their minds, for lack of a better term. While that certainly is the case for some people diagnosed as being "on the spectrum," as they say, there are those who are highly functional individuals and live on their own with little to no issues. Regardless of where a child in the Tri-State falls on the spectrum, Austim Evansville is inviting them to the 2nd Annual Night Out for Special Needs on October 11th.
Drug recovery film to evoke hope in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Billed as “an evening of hope and recovery”, The Addict’s Wake will be screening one night only at the Victory Theatre in Evansville. The film documents the struggles that come with opioid and meth addiction. On IMDb, the plot is summarized as: “The charming small towns and picturesque landscapes of Brown […]
Benefit for Dawnita Wilkerson held at Garvin Park
Members of the community gathered at Garvin Park on Saturday to show their support for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson. "Everything we do now is to raise the reward money up, so we can get what we need to get someone to give us the answers we need to find Dawnita," said Wilkerson's aunt Faye Cardin.
Casino commotion ends with officer bit at Bally’s
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges after police accuse him of assaulting officers on his way out of Bally’s Casino in Evansville. Police say officers were dispatched to the casino late Saturday night to identify a man that was in an altercation with another patron and needed to be escorted […]
9/11 Heroes Run returns to Madisonville following 2-year hiatus
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The 10th annual 9/11 Heroes Run took place in downtown Madisonville on Saturday night. This run honors those who lost their lives 21 years ago during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. It also honors their families and those who serve our country to this...
Enjoy Evansville’s Free Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival October 2nd
The Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival is a fun, free community event that has something for everyone!. To be totally honest with you, I wasn't familiar with the Lincolnshire neighborhood until I heard about the Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival last year. It turns out the Lincolnshire neighborhood is located from Lincoln to the north, Willow road to the east, Washington Avenue to the South, and Hwy 41 to the west.
Attempted Kidnapper Believed to be From Dubois
On Friday, the Evansville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Louisiana for an attempted kidnapping. According to a press release, a woman told police a man followed her through an alley in his vehicle. The woman also told officials that the suspect got out of his car and chased her on foot.
EPD investigate attempted kidnapping
The Evansville Police Department say there was an attempted kidnapping on Thursday at 8:51 p.m. in the 1500 block of W. Louisiana.
High Score ‘throws back’ new annual tradition
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - High Score Saloon, a popular 'bar-cade' located downtown, started a new tradition on Saturday night. They hosted Throwback on Main on the 300 block of Main Street after Downtown Evansville planned to discontinue Night on Main.
Hear Chilling Tales of Newburgh’s Past with Historic Newburgh Ghost Walks
It's the most wonderful time of the year, the time when everything gets a little spooky!. Okay, so not really Halloween Eve, but that's what I like to consider the entire month of September. October is the most fun month of the year, the Halloween decorations come out, and there are so many fun and creepy events to enjoy, so I like to start planning early which events I absolutely must go to! With all of the fun and spooky things happening over the next two months, one event always stands out to me, the Newburgh Ghost Walks.
EPD investigating two home break-ins
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating two burglaries they say happened on Saturday. According to a media report, a suspect broke into a home on the 900 block of West Tennessee Street. They say the suspect took several items including a riding lawn mower from the...
Evansville’s Mayse Farm Market Fall ‘Fun On Our Farm’ 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Mayse Farm Market in Evansville kicks off their annual "Fun On Our Farm" fall activities later this month. It's almost that time of year when families flock to Mayes Farm Market in Evansville for some fall fun on the farm. "Family Fun on the Farm" will begin September 24th and continue each weekend through October 30th, 2022. While on the farm, you will have plenty of exciting things to experience like the jumping Pillow, kiddie zip line, many large games, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, new bounce houses, and much more.
Evansville ranks among the WORST for cultural diversity
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new study has found that Evansville is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the country. WalletHub’s study compared just over 500 cities on diversity metrics including ethno-racial, birthplace and linguistic. Of all the cities ranked in the study, Evansville placed in at a measly 418. Source: WalletHub Compared […]
Evansville man accused of threatening police officers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department say a man vulgarly threatened officers after being arrested Saturday morning. Officers say they were dispatched to the 2400 block of Arbors Drive for domestic violence in progress. Police talked with 32-year-old Benjamin Anglin, who they say was sweating profusely. According to an affidavit, officers learned that […]
Police: Officers find over 2 lbs of synthetic weed in car; pair arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are facing dealing charges after officers say they found a large amount of synthetic marijuana and thousands of dollars while searching their car. Evansville officers pulled into a parking lot in the 5000 block of Waterworks Road Sunday afternoon. There, they say a car...
“Large amount” of drugs busted by Washington PD
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Daviess County, Indiana this weekend. On September 10, the Washington Police Department says officers pulled over a car on W Vantrees for a traffic violation. Police identified the driver as 41-year-old Roger Brooks. According to police, Brooks tried to run […]
EPD: Local church’s windows broken by boulders, boards
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A church got its windows broken on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief that occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. on September 8. Police say the incident was on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. EPD officers say they […]
The World’s Best Watercoaster is Located in Santa Claus, Indiana
Those of us who live in southern Indiana and western Kentucky have known for years a day spent at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is a day well spent. The theme park in Santa Claus is regularly recognized for being one of the cleanest in the nation and features amenities you typically don't find at most theme parks, including free parking, free sunscreen, and free soft drinks. We also know it offers a wide variety of rides for guests of all ages and thrill levels, many of which have been recognized for being some of the best in the theme park industry. That includes one of their watercoasters which was recently recognized as the best of its kind on the planet.
Evansville’s Downtown is going to the dogs! DOG DAY DOWNTOWN is SATURDAY!
Dog Day Downtown Presented by German American Bank is Saturday, September 10. This “pup-ular” event returns to Downtown Evansville from 11am-2pm on Main Street (between 2nd and 4th Streets) Lot’s of activities to entertain both canine and humans including a dog agility course, free goodies like bones and...
