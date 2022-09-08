According to Autism Speaks, the national organization dedicated to providing education and services to people with autism and their families, one in every 44 children in the United States is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder which affects how they learn, think, and problem solve. I think when most of us picture someone with autism, we see someone who is quiet, doesn't like to be touched, is frightened by loud sounds or other intense stimuli like flashing lights, and must have things done the exact same way each and every time or they will lose their minds, for lack of a better term. While that certainly is the case for some people diagnosed as being "on the spectrum," as they say, there are those who are highly functional individuals and live on their own with little to no issues. Regardless of where a child in the Tri-State falls on the spectrum, Austim Evansville is inviting them to the 2nd Annual Night Out for Special Needs on October 11th.

