A south Habersham County home went up in flames Thursday after the homeowner fell asleep with a lit cigarette, officials say. Around 12:10 p.m. on September 8, Habersham County E911 dispatched firefighters to Windcrest Drive in response to a 911 call. The caller reported a house and power lines were on fire. Firefighters arrived eight minutes later to find that the correct address was 638 Herring Mill Road. There, they found a double-wide mobile home nearly 75% involved with fire and two vehicles in the driveway.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO