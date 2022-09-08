Read full article on original website
How to watch the Sept. 13 Nintendo Direct
After a few days of rumors and leaks, Nintendo has officially announced another one of its Nintendo Direct videos. Like most of the company’s Directs, this video will show off upcoming games and will hopefully have a surprise or two for big fans. The show will be about 40 minutes long, but don’t expect news on much beyond the next few months: this Direct will be focused on games coming out this winter.
How to change your locker color in Splatoon 3
Customization plays a big role in making Splatoon a game full of ways for players to express themselves, and in Splatoon 3 that includes a Locker Room where everyone can display various items they collect throughout their time in Splatsville. From tossing in your favorite weapon to hanging up a...
ThatSrb2DUDE reaches S+ in Splatoon 3 ranked in lightning-quick fashion
Twitch streamer and avid Splatoon player ThatSrb2DUDE managed the impossible today, reaching Splatoon 3’s highest rank less than 24 hours after the game’s release. Reaching the highest rank in any game is a monumental task, one that takes months or even years to achieve. Splatoon 3, like many other games with skilled-based matchmaking, assigns its players a ranked based off their in-game performances and results. In Splatoon 3’s ranked system, the point values of wins gradually decrease as you rise in rank while the penalty per loss subsequently increases. This means that climbing all the way from C-, the game’s lowest rank, to S+ requires immense skill.
A Mudmouth bug is ruining Salmon Run matches in Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 players who dived into Salmon Run over the weekend to explore the new content on offer have come across one of the game’s most annoying and destructive bugs that is causing players to quit the game mode until Nintendo fixes it. So why exactly is this a...
Splatoon 3 blows away the community with 3.4 million copies sold in just 3 days
Splatoon 3, Nintendo’s action-shooting game designed for Nintendo Switch, was released on Sept. 9. Although the game was set for success since it continues the legacy of Inklings after Splatoon and Splatoon 2, no one expected that it would break record numbers only three days after its release. According...
What platforms will Marvel’s Midnight Suns be on?
Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the tactical RPG, was delayed a few times during development, but it’s finally looking to hit the shelves toward the later part of 2022’s fourth quarter. Midnight Suns features a different gameplay style than other Marvel titles released recently. Combat is turn-based in the...
How to get a bigger locker in Splatoon 3
Splatoon is known for featuring plenty of ways for players to show off their fresh style, whether that be through their gear, artwork sharing, or the new locker and Splashtag customization options that were added in Splatoon 3. Lockers aren’t seen as often as a Splashtag, but players have access...
How to get Sully’s ‘NEW’ Seaplane Glider in Fortnite
Epic Games is one of the best companies when it comes to partnering with brands for exclusive deals and content. For multiple games that have launched in 2022, Epic has offered unique items in Fortnite for players who pre-order it on its service. Now, the next exclusive has been leaked with the release date for the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
One of Japan’s top players has already reached max rank in Splatoon 3
Another Splatoon player has already reached Splatoon 3’s top rank after just a few days of the new game being out on Nintendo Switch. Earlier today, one of Japan’s top Splatoon players, Sheltan_mon1, reached S+ in Splatoon 3‘s ranked mode. The game launched on Sept. 9, meaning it only took him a little over two days to achieve this lofty goal.
How to change your appearance, gender, skin tone, and species in Splatoon 3
Sometimes Inklings and Octolings want more than just a change of fashion in Splatoon 3. Sometimes a player might no longer like the look of their character, want to change certain parts to work with a new item of clothing they wore, or just try to match together with a team of theirs. When it comes to customization, there are several ways to not only change your appearance but the entire look of your character.
How to play TFT 7.5 Darkflight: Synergies, champions, and items
Riot Games replaced Legend in Teamfight Tactics with a new and upgraded vertical trait called Darkflight that features an evolved Dragon Tyrant version of Swain. Swain was a dominant and sometimes problematic Set Seven champion. Set 7.5 has Swain evolving into a full fledge dragon, earning the name of Dragon Tyrant. The design team even gave Swain Dragon Tyrant his own trait called Darkflight, featuring a mashup of older and new TFT mechanics. Both Darkflight and Lagoon are the two premier vertical traits of Dragonlands Uncharted Realms.
Nintendo UK will not livestream tomorrow’s Direct out of respect for Queen Elizabeth
While tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct showcase will still go on as originally scheduled in several regions, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II will affect the event in the U.K. Nintendo announced today that out of respect for the U.K.’s period of national mourning, the event will not be livestreamed in the country as originally intended.
The deepest end: Splatoon 3 streamer gets rolled in first ranked match by NA’s top squad
Splatoon streamer Magic8Ball ventured into ranked games in the recently released Splatoon 3, only to immediately run into arguably North America’s best Splatoon team, Starburst, in his first match. Splatoon hosts a niche yet active esports scene, with many of its top teams boasting near-complete dominance over the title....
When is Toy Story Adventure coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley?
The Disney and Marvel games showcase at the D23 Expo teased lots of exciting content across both worlds set to come in the future. Among the many reveals and teasers was a look at a big update for the adventure life-sim game Disney Dreamlight Valley. The cozy Disney game was...
How to watch Charlie Puth in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the biggest games when it comes to pop culture and provides brands with a new way to show off in the digital world. IHeartRadio has taken a big leap in trying something new on Fortnite. At 6pm CT tonight, players will be able to tune into the Charlie Puth event on iHeartLand, iHeartRadio’s new musical island inside Fortnite Creative.
How to access the Rainbow Six Mobile closed beta? What regions are included?
Ubisoft revealed some news on Rainbow Six Mobile yesterday as part of the Ubisoft Forward event. After its initial announcement last April, its closed beta is fast approaching, scheduled for Sept.12. Not all the players with a mobile phone will be able to test out the upcoming Rainbow Six game...
Players can cancel Viper’s Snake Bite in VALORANT with a neat trick
Viper’s Snake Bite can cancel out the damage from another Viper’s Snake Bite if the player uses it on themselves. Viper has recently worked her way up through the meta after Riot Games buffed certain aspects of her utility, including her Snake Bite damage and the duration of her poison. She is now a must-pick for most VALORANT maps and was the fourth highest-picked agent at Masters: Copenhagen with a 44 percent selection. One of the most deadly aspects of Viper’s kit is her Snake Bite ability which can damage both enemies and allies. Viper’s Snake Bite is often used in post-plant situations to deter enemies from defusing the spike, and with this trick, other Viper players can bypass the frustration of dealing with lineups.
How to Hear VALORANT comms on Discord Stream
VALORANT is one of the most popular FPS titles, and its team-based gameplay makes communication an essential factor. Players must constantly communicate and relay information about the opponents, besides using abilities with teammates. While you can use a third-party application like Discord to communicate with teammates in VALORANT, several players prefer to use the in-game voice chat. Players have often found that while streaming their gameplay on Discord, the voice chat isn’t audible for viewers.
Rayman will star in a DLC story for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
During the Ubisoft Forward press conference, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope developers teased a future DLC featuring Rayman from the beloved platformer franchise. Set to release on Oct. 20, 2022, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is already looking to build off the base game with future post-launch crossover content. Following an updated gameplay trailer at Ubisoft Forward’s games showcase, developers teased a brief image of Rayman alongside Mario and Rabbid Princess Peach. Not giving any gameplay glimpses or timeline information yet, Rayman was revealed to take part “In a new DLC adventure with Rabbids” sometime in the game’s future.
Riot Games artist brings Spirit Blossom Irelia to life—but it won’t be coming to League anytime soon
Riot Games has released many Spirit Blossom skins in League of Legends, but the developers have yet to make one for Irelia despite the skin line’s lore being deeply tied to her story. Nevertheless, one of the devs has created a splash art of what the skin might look...
