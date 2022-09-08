Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Disney and Marvel Games Showcase gives fans new details on upcoming games, a release date for Marvel Midnight Suns, and more
D23 began today, and although a lot of people are looking for news and information about Disney’s 100th anniversary, new additions to Disney parks, and what new movies are coming in the Disney universe, gamers also got a quick shoutout in the showcase with 20 minutes of non-stop news about Disney and Marvel games.
dotesports.com
Fortnite shows first teasers for Chapter 3, season four, Paradise
Fortnite‘s peaceful Vibin’ season is nearing its end, which means that the next season of the battle royale is just around the corner. As usual, players from around the world are eager to get their hands on as much new information about this season as they can. Fortunately, Fortnite‘s TikTok ads are showing new information about Fortnite‘s next season, which will reportedly be called Paradise.
Ugly tears, hedonism and a spit take: Barrymore and Long reunite on her talk show
Drew Barrymore invited ex-boyfriend Justin Long to the 'The Drew Barrymore Show' to kick off its third season. 'I love you's, hugs and tears ensued.
dotesports.com
What is Skydance’s Captain America and Black Panther WWII game?
The Marvel universe is filled with an endless number of superheroes and stories to tell about them. This has been shown through video games, television, and movies, but it looks like Disney has another project already in development. During the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, a new Marvel game featuring Captain America and Black Panther was revealed.
dotesports.com
When does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s The Last Chapter DLC release?
Ubisoft Forward’s Assassin’s Creed showcase unveiled a wide array of upcoming projects for the long-running, beloved franchise, including the final DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, dubbed The Last Chapter. Showcased by developer Gareth Glover, The Last Chapter is set to tie up the remaining plot lines left...
Jessica Chastain on Why She Feels “Dirty” Viewing Serial Killer Dramas: “I Don’t Want the Media to Glorify What Happened”
Jessica Chastain isn’t a big fan of true crime dramas, especially those about serial killers. “I’ve always felt a little dirty watching that stuff,” Chastain, who plays a hospital nurse who suspects her friend and colleague is intentionally killing patients in Tobias Lindholm’s The Good Nurse, told a press conference at the Toronto Film Festival on Monday. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Biosphere' Review: Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass in a Sharp and Unsettling Buddy Comedy'Sanctuary' Review: Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott Are Electric in a Riveting Two-Hander'A Jazzman's Blues' Review: Vintage Tyler Perry, for Better or Worse The Oscar-winning actress said...
dotesports.com
How to watch Charlie Puth in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the biggest games when it comes to pop culture and provides brands with a new way to show off in the digital world. IHeartRadio has taken a big leap in trying something new on Fortnite. At 6pm CT tonight, players will be able to tune into the Charlie Puth event on iHeartLand, iHeartRadio’s new musical island inside Fortnite Creative.
dotesports.com
What platforms will Marvel’s Midnight Suns be on?
Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the tactical RPG, was delayed a few times during development, but it’s finally looking to hit the shelves toward the later part of 2022’s fourth quarter. Midnight Suns features a different gameplay style than other Marvel titles released recently. Combat is turn-based in the...
dotesports.com
Kaori will start for Evil Geniuses at Worlds 2022 ‘as of now,’ according to head coach
Evil Geniuses confirmed that the team was still in a holding pattern as far as who their starting AD carry would be by the time Worlds rolled around at the end of September, but that position seems like it will be filled by Kaori. In the Evil Geniuses’ first public-facing...
Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci at ‘My Policeman’ Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival
Harry Styles went with his go-to designer for his latest red carpet appearance. The Grammy-winning musician looked to Gucci for his appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, attending the premiere for his upcoming drama film, “My Policeman.”. Styles, who has collaborated with Gucci on a collection...
dotesports.com
Rayman will star in a DLC story for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
During the Ubisoft Forward press conference, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope developers teased a future DLC featuring Rayman from the beloved platformer franchise. Set to release on Oct. 20, 2022, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is already looking to build off the base game with future post-launch crossover content. Following an updated gameplay trailer at Ubisoft Forward’s games showcase, developers teased a brief image of Rayman alongside Mario and Rabbid Princess Peach. Not giving any gameplay glimpses or timeline information yet, Rayman was revealed to take part “In a new DLC adventure with Rabbids” sometime in the game’s future.
dotesports.com
Riot Games artist brings Spirit Blossom Irelia to life—but it won’t be coming to League anytime soon
Riot Games has released many Spirit Blossom skins in League of Legends, but the developers have yet to make one for Irelia despite the skin line’s lore being deeply tied to her story. Nevertheless, one of the devs has created a splash art of what the skin might look...
dotesports.com
How to Hear VALORANT comms on Discord Stream
VALORANT is one of the most popular FPS titles, and its team-based gameplay makes communication an essential factor. Players must constantly communicate and relay information about the opponents, besides using abilities with teammates. While you can use a third-party application like Discord to communicate with teammates in VALORANT, several players prefer to use the in-game voice chat. Players have often found that while streaming their gameplay on Discord, the voice chat isn’t audible for viewers.
dotesports.com
Disney Dreamlight Valley fall free updates include three new Disney characters
Yesterday at the D23 Marvel and Disney Games Showcase, fans got a first look at a new set of characters coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley, but today they also gave fans a sneak peek at another beloved character coming this fall. Players were told about the two new Toy Story...
dotesports.com
Ninja struggles to keep up with chats during multi-platform stream experiment
Ninja was available for viewers across six different platforms today for the first time, and while the multi-platform experience might have increased his overall view count, the popular streaming star didn’t take one thing into account—reading chat. While he seemed to have chats up for four platforms he...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends’ season 15 name, date might have just surfaced
The name and start date of Apex Legends’ season 15 appears to have been leaked online. Apex‘s fifteenth season will be called Eclipse and will launch on Nov. 1, according to a tweet from gaming journalist Tom Henderson, who has a reliable history regarding leaks. Henderson did not share any additional information with the announcement, nor did any developers or Respawn employees confirm or deny the information.
dotesports.com
Nintendo Direct showcase could take place tomorrow, rumors hint
Another rumor has suggested that a Nintendo Direct showcase will be taking place tomorrow, Sept. 13, following an earlier claim last month. Known Nintendo insider Emily Rogers revealed on Famiboards that a Nintendo Direct showcase is scheduled for tomorrow. This follows the claim made by games journalist and another industry insider Jeff Grubb on his Giant Bomb podcast last month, where he said that a Direct broadcast is being planned for the week of Sept 12.
dotesports.com
Netflix and Ubisoft partner to bring games to the service, including exclusive Assassin’s Creed title
Netflix isn’t giving up on its videogame division yet, revealing that the streaming company has partnered with Ubisoft to launch three exclusive games on its service—along with the announcement of multiple Assassin’s Creed series. All three titles being developed for Netflix are mobile games, which fits Netflix’s...
