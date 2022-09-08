Fortnite‘s peaceful Vibin’ season is nearing its end, which means that the next season of the battle royale is just around the corner. As usual, players from around the world are eager to get their hands on as much new information about this season as they can. Fortunately, Fortnite‘s TikTok ads are showing new information about Fortnite‘s next season, which will reportedly be called Paradise.

