dotesports.com

Fortnite shows first teasers for Chapter 3, season four, Paradise

Fortnite‘s peaceful Vibin’ season is nearing its end, which means that the next season of the battle royale is just around the corner. As usual, players from around the world are eager to get their hands on as much new information about this season as they can. Fortunately, Fortnite‘s TikTok ads are showing new information about Fortnite‘s next season, which will reportedly be called Paradise.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is Skydance’s Captain America and Black Panther WWII game?

The Marvel universe is filled with an endless number of superheroes and stories to tell about them. This has been shown through video games, television, and movies, but it looks like Disney has another project already in development. During the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, a new Marvel game featuring Captain America and Black Panther was revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s The Last Chapter DLC release?

Ubisoft Forward’s Assassin’s Creed showcase unveiled a wide array of upcoming projects for the long-running, beloved franchise, including the final DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, dubbed The Last Chapter. Showcased by developer Gareth Glover, The Last Chapter is set to tie up the remaining plot lines left...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jessica Chastain on Why She Feels “Dirty” Viewing Serial Killer Dramas: “I Don’t Want the Media to Glorify What Happened”

Jessica Chastain isn’t a big fan of true crime dramas, especially those about serial killers. “I’ve always felt a little dirty watching that stuff,” Chastain, who plays a hospital nurse who suspects her friend and colleague is intentionally killing patients in Tobias Lindholm’s The Good Nurse, told a press conference at the Toronto Film Festival on Monday. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Biosphere' Review: Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass in a Sharp and Unsettling Buddy Comedy'Sanctuary' Review: Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott Are Electric in a Riveting Two-Hander'A Jazzman's Blues' Review: Vintage Tyler Perry, for Better or Worse The Oscar-winning actress said...
MOVIES
dotesports.com

How to watch Charlie Puth in Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the biggest games when it comes to pop culture and provides brands with a new way to show off in the digital world. IHeartRadio has taken a big leap in trying something new on Fortnite. At 6pm CT tonight, players will be able to tune into the Charlie Puth event on iHeartLand, iHeartRadio’s new musical island inside Fortnite Creative.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What platforms will Marvel’s Midnight Suns be on?

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the tactical RPG, was delayed a few times during development, but it’s finally looking to hit the shelves toward the later part of 2022’s fourth quarter. Midnight Suns features a different gameplay style than other Marvel titles released recently. Combat is turn-based in the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Rayman will star in a DLC story for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

During the Ubisoft Forward press conference, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope developers teased a future DLC featuring Rayman from the beloved platformer franchise. Set to release on Oct. 20, 2022, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is already looking to build off the base game with future post-launch crossover content. Following an updated gameplay trailer at Ubisoft Forward’s games showcase, developers teased a brief image of Rayman alongside Mario and Rabbid Princess Peach. Not giving any gameplay glimpses or timeline information yet, Rayman was revealed to take part “In a new DLC adventure with Rabbids” sometime in the game’s future.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to Hear VALORANT comms on Discord Stream

VALORANT is one of the most popular FPS titles, and its team-based gameplay makes communication an essential factor. Players must constantly communicate and relay information about the opponents, besides using abilities with teammates. While you can use a third-party application like Discord to communicate with teammates in VALORANT, several players prefer to use the in-game voice chat. Players have often found that while streaming their gameplay on Discord, the voice chat isn’t audible for viewers.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Apex Legends’ season 15 name, date might have just surfaced

The name and start date of Apex Legends’ season 15 appears to have been leaked online. Apex‘s fifteenth season will be called Eclipse and will launch on Nov. 1, according to a tweet from gaming journalist Tom Henderson, who has a reliable history regarding leaks. Henderson did not share any additional information with the announcement, nor did any developers or Respawn employees confirm or deny the information.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Nintendo Direct showcase could take place tomorrow, rumors hint

Another rumor has suggested that a Nintendo Direct showcase will be taking place tomorrow, Sept. 13, following an earlier claim last month. Known Nintendo insider Emily Rogers revealed on Famiboards that a Nintendo Direct showcase is scheduled for tomorrow. This follows the claim made by games journalist and another industry insider Jeff Grubb on his Giant Bomb podcast last month, where he said that a Direct broadcast is being planned for the week of Sept 12.
