USM School of Media and Communication Faculty Members Named to Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Fellowship Program
From left to right: Chuck Cook, Dr. Lindsey Conlin Maxwell, Jonathan McGowan. The Mississippi Association of Broadcasters (MAB) recently named seven faculty/staff members from four of the state’s universities to its 2022 Fellowship Program, with three from The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Media and Communication - Dr. Lindsey Conlin Maxwell, Chuck Cook, and Jonathan McGowan.
USM’s Patino Earns Top Honor from Sorority
Ana Patino says she never thought about her own potential to be a student leader when she enrolled at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM). But she’s proven to be a natural at it, earning the notice of those at the national level of her sorority, Kappa Delta, who recently bestowed upon her the Corre Anding Stegall Collegiate Leadership Award, its highest individual collegiate honor.
The University of Southern Mississippi
This gallery exhibition features recent work by Art + Design faculty in the School of Performing and Visual Arts. This gallery exhibition features recent work by Art + Design faculty in the School of Performing and Visual Arts. 10am. Wednesday, September 7. This gallery exhibition features recent work by Art...
