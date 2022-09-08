Read full article on original website
Related
MilitaryTimes
Magnet fishers who found 86 rockets at Fort Stewart appear in court
A Statesboro, Georgia, federal court declared today that three magnet fishers charged after removing Army ordnance from a waterway near Fort Stewart will not face misdemeanor fines. Led by YouTuber Bryce Nachtwey, the trio, who pulled 86 rockets, a tank tracer round, and .50-caliber ammo belts from a river, were...
MilitaryTimes
Honea becomes the 16th master chief petty officer of the Navy
Master Chief James Honea became the Navy’s 16th chief petty officer of the Navy Thursday during a ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Honea, a sailor for 35 years, most recently served as the senior enlisted leader for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and was described by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday as having “saltwater running through his veins,” according to a video recording of the ceremony posted online.
MilitaryTimes
How Biden’s loan forgiveness could impact Army student loan incentives
In the wake of President Joe Biden’s announced plan to forgive $10,000 in federal student loan debt for Americans making less than $125,000 per year, some soldiers are wondering what will happen to the student loan repayment incentives in their contracts. Army Times asked Army officials what the move’s...
MilitaryTimes
Accidental distress call triggers Navy, Coast Guard rescue mission
An accidental distress call sent out Tuesday from the Northern Mariana Islands unintentionally kicked off a search and rescue operation by U.S. military personnel and local crews, officials confirmed. When a device used to emit an at-sea emergency signal — known as an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon — was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MilitaryTimes
Biden honors 9/11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect President Joe Biden’s comments during the ceremony. President Joe Biden marked the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, taking part in a somber wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon held under a steady rain and paying tribute to “extraordinary Americans” who gave their lives on one of the nation’s darkest days.
MilitaryTimes
Veteran finds new challenge post-service — opening a restaurant
Michael Yarbrough has dabbled in a number of different careers since leaving active military duty. Since transitioning to the Florida Army National Guard near the end of a 14-year career in the military, Yarbrough has worked in financial services and banking, insurance and most recently as an IT specialist in business continuity and disaster recovery.
MilitaryTimes
The Navy is withholding court records in a high-profile ship fire case
This story was originally published by ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive their biggest stories as soon as they’re published. Despite a 2016 law requiring more transparency of court-martials, the U.S. Navy is refusing to release nearly all court documents in a...
Comments / 0