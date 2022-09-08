ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Detroit, Dearborn join together for unity block party

The cities of Detroit and Dearborn joined together at the city border Saturday for what community leaders said they hope is the first of many annual block parties. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, joined by Detroit leaders, addressed attendees at the event to exclaim the need for unity between the city, noting his own collaboration with Detroit lawmakers when he served in the state house of representatives from 2017 to 2021. Hammoud said Saturday's unity event acts as a contrast to Dearborn's past of racism as a segregated sundown town.
DETROIT, MI
moneyinc.com

The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022

Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'Absolutely unacceptable': Rally held over health violations at Lafayette Coney Island

Nearly a dozen people chanting “clean it up or shut it down” protested on Friday outside the Lafayette Coney Island restaurant in downtown Detroit. The group was rallying at the iconic coney island restaurant on Lafayette Boulevard in response to its recent shutdown by the city’s health department citing evidence of rodent infestation, including droppings and a video of rats roaming inside the eatery. ...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

7 Detroit restaurants for healthy and affordable food in the city

I think the news of the $150 cheeseburger at a hip, new chain restaurant downtown has triggered some people. Even though the extravagant meal at the new Sugar Factory restaurant near Campus Martius comes with fries and a milkshake, that's still a hefty price. I read a lot of comments from folks saying that Detroit need more healthy options, not extravagant ones. While I think there's room for both, you have a point.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Farmington Hills home was designed by prominent Metro Detroit architect

A Farmington Hills home designed by a prominent Metro Detroit architect in the late 1950s could soon be off the market. The owner has accepted an offer to sell the house and the transaction will be completed pending an inspection, said Leslie Hardy, a Realtor with KW Domain-Luxury Homes International in Birmingham. The asking price for the home is $899,000.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
WILX-TV

Two men arrested attempting to steal Camaros from GM plant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two 19-year-olds from Detroit are in the custody of Lansing police after stealing and crashing two Camaros from the General Motors Grand River Plant. Lansing police tell News 10 that around 2:30 Monday morning, GM called and said two men were attempting to steal two Camaros from its southwest parking lot on Martin Luther King and Olds Avenue.
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Detroit boards up abandoned house where ambush ended in death

Detroit — A city crew on Thursday boarded up a westside abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker. The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Dally in the Alley returns to Detroit this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Dally in the Alley is coming back this weekend to Detroit for the first time since 2019.The 43rd annual street fair will from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.For more information on the event, visit dallyinthealley.com.43rd Dally in the Alley schedule:Garden Stage11:15 a.m.: Lost Aliens12:15 p.m.: The Hourlies1:15 p.m.: Burn mARALAGO2:15 p.m.: Caveman & Bam Bam3:15 p.m.: ZZVAVA4:15 p.m.: Tony Paris & the Sugarburn5:15 p.m.: SUN ASTROS6:15 p.m.: The Honey Pot7:15 p.m.: Milk Bath8:15 p.m.: Toeheads9:15  p.m.: The HandForest Stage11:30 a.m.: Té LaSalle12:30 p.m.: Strictly Fine1:30 p.m.: Karanjis Soulwater Band2:30 p.m.: White Bee3:30 p.m.:...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Ford-Inspired burger, beer joint set to open second location in Metro-Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Ford Motor Company-inspired restaurant is opening a second metro-Detroit location, with more planned for the future. Ford's Garage is a burger and craft beer franchise that fuses vintage garage and prohibition themes.Founded in 2012 and franchised in 2015, the original Ford's Garage opened in Fort Myers, Florida, less than a mile from Henry Ford's winter home. Ford's Garage first entered the Detroit market in 2017 with a restaurant in Dearborn."As it turns out, the Ford Motor Company's rich history as one of America's most important manufacturing companies also translates to a pretty cool dining experience," said Billy...
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

Michigan’s Favorite Cheeseburger Is Made In Detroit

A great cheeseburger is one of life's greatest pleasures. Almost every Michigan meat eater has a favorite spot to grab a thick juicy cheeseburger with all the fixings - but there is one spot in Detroit that reigns supreme. It would be fun to eat your way through Michigan to...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'

Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Famed food critic to honor victims of Detroit shooting spree Sunday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Starex Smith was in the middle of his last food review in Detroit when the news broke: someone was randomly shooting people in the city. "We were getting inboxes from our followers saying be careful, there’s an active shooter in the neighborhood you guys are at," he said.
DETROIT, MI

