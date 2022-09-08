Shelbyville’s Beau Kenkel and Hannah Wright scored top-15 finishes Saturday at the Whiteland Invitational. Kenkel (photo, left) finished fifth in the boys cross country race in 18:05, following a pair of Greenwood and Whiteland runners across the finish line. Whiteland captured the team title by three points over Greenwood,...

SHELBYVILLE, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO