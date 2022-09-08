Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth’s corgis have a new home: Find out who is taking the royal dogs
Queen Elizabeth ’s beloved corgis reportedly have a new home following Her Majesty’s passing. According to The Telegraph , the late monarch’s dogs will live at Royal Lodge, Windsor with the Queen’s son Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson . A source close to...
Wait, What Is Actually Happening to the Queen’s Corgis?
Among the many viral Tweets generated by the news of Queen Elizabeth’s illness on Thursday was writer Ashley Feinberg’s joking interpretation of the Queen’s wish, reported in 2015, that she not survive any of her dogs. Feinberg stretched the idea to its logical extreme, creating an imaginary parallel universe in which the few remaining corgis in Elizabeth’s pack are regretfully dispatched by firing squad, and generating many inspired follow-up tweets.
How much power did Queen Elizabeth II actually have? And will King Charles III have more or less?
Does a monarch have any actual power in 2022? The reality is the role of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III is largely ceremonial, experts say.
Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice to take back corgis Muick and Sandy after gifting them to Queen
Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice are expected to take on the care of two corgis they gave to the Queen. The dogs – Muick and Sandy – were gifts from her second son and his elder daughter after the death of Prince Philip in 2021. Her Majesty had...
