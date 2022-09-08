Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Benefit for Dawnita Wilkerson held at Garvin Park
Members of the community gathered at Garvin Park on Saturday to show their support for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson. "Everything we do now is to raise the reward money up, so we can get what we need to get someone to give us the answers we need to find Dawnita," said Wilkerson's aunt Faye Cardin.
Casino commotion ends with officer bit at Bally’s
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges after police accuse him of assaulting officers on his way out of Bally’s Casino in Evansville. Police say officers were dispatched to the casino late Saturday night to identify a man that was in an altercation with another patron and needed to be escorted […]
14news.com
Fire Ops 101 allows Indiana leaders to be firefighters for a day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City leaders and state representatives gathered at the Official Indiana Firefighter Training Center for their morning safety briefing. On Saturday, they got the opportunity to put on the uniform, face the flames and be the hero. It’s all part of Fire Ops 101, which is a...
Enjoy Evansville’s Free Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival October 2nd
The Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival is a fun, free community event that has something for everyone!. To be totally honest with you, I wasn't familiar with the Lincolnshire neighborhood until I heard about the Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival last year. It turns out the Lincolnshire neighborhood is located from Lincoln to the north, Willow road to the east, Washington Avenue to the South, and Hwy 41 to the west.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wamwamfm.com
Attempted Kidnapper Believed to be From Dubois
On Friday, the Evansville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Louisiana for an attempted kidnapping. According to a press release, a woman told police a man followed her through an alley in his vehicle. The woman also told officials that the suspect got out of his car and chased her on foot.
EPD investigate attempted kidnapping
The Evansville Police Department say there was an attempted kidnapping on Thursday at 8:51 p.m. in the 1500 block of W. Louisiana.
14news.com
EPD investigating two home break-ins
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating two burglaries they say happened on Saturday. According to a media report, a suspect broke into a home on the 900 block of West Tennessee Street. They say the suspect took several items including a riding lawn mower from the...
Evansville man accused of threatening police officers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department say a man vulgarly threatened officers after being arrested Saturday morning. Officers say they were dispatched to the 2400 block of Arbors Drive for domestic violence in progress. Police talked with 32-year-old Benjamin Anglin, who they say was sweating profusely. According to an affidavit, officers learned that […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Evansville ranks among the WORST for cultural diversity
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new study has found that Evansville is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the country. WalletHub’s study compared just over 500 cities on diversity metrics including ethno-racial, birthplace and linguistic. Of all the cities ranked in the study, Evansville placed in at a measly 418. Source: WalletHub Compared […]
EPD: Local church’s windows broken by boulders, boards
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A church got its windows broken on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief that occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. on September 8. Police say the incident was on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. EPD officers say they […]
“Large amount” of drugs busted by Washington PD
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Daviess County, Indiana this weekend. On September 10, the Washington Police Department says officers pulled over a car on W Vantrees for a traffic violation. Police identified the driver as 41-year-old Roger Brooks. According to police, Brooks tried to run […]
14news.com
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alleged Jasper drug dealer busted with pot, cash
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A search of a Jasper home led police to arrest a 20-year-old woman Saturday afternoon. According to the Jasper Police Department, investigators carried through with a drug investigation on 2800 block of N Portersville Road. After the homeowner agreed to a residential search, police say they found several containers of marijuana […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Stabbing Suspect Arrested
On September 8, 2022, at approximately 6:45 PM, first responders were dispatched to the area of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street for a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim to be a 45-year-old male from Washington. The victim was transported to Daviess Community Hospital. Officers learned the suspect was 33 year old Brandon Goble, and that he was with a female associated with Vincennes, Indiana. With quick assistance from the Vincennes Police Department, Goble was located and taken into custody without incident. Officers with the Washington Police Department transported Goble to the Daviess County Security Center, where he became combative and assaulted jail staff. Goble was arrested on charges of Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Intimidation.
Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022 Official Munchie Map
During the first week of October, the air on Franklin Street will be full of delicious smells. But we need time to plan out what to eat, and from which booths. The day we've waited a year for is finally here. The 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Muchie Map is now available!
84-Year-Old Southern Indiana Woman Completes Bucket List with High-Flying Excitement
Just like we learned from Carl Fredricksen in the Disney Pixar movie Up, you are never too old for adventure. Our sassy school bus driver with the North Gibson School Corporation shared this high-flying good news story with me, and I had to share it with the world. What's on...
JPD ask for help identifying man
The Jasper Police Department (JPD) is attempting to identify an individual and his vehicle so it asked the public for their help.
Indiana’s Newest Indoor Play Park Set to Open on Evansville’s Eastside
The finishing touches are in place and the all-new, family-friendly adventure plex is almost ready! Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play...
wevv.com
AUDIO: Woman calls 911, says man armed with gun tried to kidnap her in Evansville
Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping incident that happened in Evansville on Thursday. A police report says Evansville Police Department officers responded to the area of West Louisiana Street and North 7th Avenue around 9 p.m. on Thursday after a woman told 911 dispatchers that someone tried to kidnap her.
KISS 106
Evansville IN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0