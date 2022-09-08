Read full article on original website
Washington, Idaho see hottest August on record
Washington, Idaho and Oregon all saw the hottest August on record over the last 128 years. Washington and Oregon beat the record by more than six degrees.
Possible wreckage of floatplane crash in Puget Sound identified via sonar
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced on Friday they have identified targets located near the seafloor that may belong to the wreckage from the deadly floatplane crash in Mutiny Bay on Sunday. The targets are located between 100 and 200 feet below the surface in...
Potato problems: Two-year study to look at how wildfires impact crops in Idaho
IDAHO - A two-year study by Boise State University and the University of Idaho (UI) will be looking at how wildfire smoke impacts potato crops in the state. In the past, farmers have reported fewer, lower-quality crops during the smokier months. "When we have had bad, smoky years, yields are...
Idaho State Police Sergeant Mike Wendler hit by car while directing traffic, critically hurt
JEREOME COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) Sergeant Mike Wendler responded to a vehicle fire on Thursday and was hit by a car while directing traffic. According to ISP, Wendler was critically injured and airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. “Yesterday was a difficult day for the men...
Smoky skies and Air quality alerts in place
Smoky skies and warm daytime highs will continue through today, with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible in the Cascades and NE mountains of Washington into this evening. There is a more widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday afternoon, bringing dangerous cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds, brief heavy...
Unhealthy air quality continues into Saturday night all the way to Monday for Spokane and surrounding areas
SPOKANE, Wash. - A hazy and smoky weekend is in store for the region, as unhealthy air quality moves throughout Spokane, the Idaho Panhandle, and largely down toward the Palouse and LC Valley. First thing is first, a Red Flag Warning is in place for Tri-Cities and Yakima until 11...
