Researchers Say Diet & Lifestyle Are to Blame for Dramatic Increase in Cancers in Adults Under 50; How Can You Lower Your Cancer Risk?

survivornet.com
Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer
Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
MedicalXpress
Obstructive sleep apnea linked to increased risk of cancer, decline in mental processing, increased blood clot risk
People who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are at an increased risk of cancer, according to a large study presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. A second study showed that OSA was also linked to a decline in processing powers in...
Nearly Half of Cancer Deaths Are Due to Modifiable Risk Factors
Nearly half of worldwide cancer deaths are linked to modifiable risk factors, such as smoking, alcohol consumption and obesity, according to new study findings published in The Lancet. The good news is that quitting smoking and reducing alcohol consumption can lower cancer risk. While some risk factors can’t be controlled—such...
MedicalXpress
Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease
About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
nypressnews.com
The 10 ‘most prevalent’ cancer symptoms – seen in up to 84% of people diagnosed
Cancer statistics reflected a sorry state of affairs before the pandemic hit. Now cancer delays are expected to cost thousands of lives in the UK. Despite the gloomy picture, symptom detection is still the best weapon in the fight against cancer. Here, there are some encouraging signs. The researchers found...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Fewer Than Eight Hours of Sleep Associated With Higher Childhood Obesity Rates
Very short sleep among adolescents linked to a more than 70% increased risk of obesity/overweight in children, compared to those who get optimal 8 hours. Fewer than 8 hours of sleep increased the risk among adolescents aged 12 to 16 years of being obese or overweight, according to findings presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022.
Healthline
What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?
Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
survivornet.com
Diabetic High School Quarterback Dismissed Digestive Woes, Pain And Trouble Sleeping As ‘A Stomach Bug:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A high school quarterback and senior from Massachusetts, James Tellier, has opened up about beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. After experiencing symptoms of what he initially thought was a ‘stomach bug,’ a CAT scan revealed a blockage in his small intestine. It wasn’t until after James underwent surgery to remove the blockage that he learned he had diffuse large B-cell, a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
healio.com
Artificial sweeteners may increase risk for heart disease
High intake of artificial sweeteners was linked to increased risks for cardiovascular, cerebrovascular and coronary heart disease. Researchers found no benefits to substituting added sugars for artificial sweeteners regarding CVD risk. Greater consumption of artificial sweeteners was associated with a higher risk for cardiovascular, cerebrovascular and coronary heart disease, a...
healio.com
Ultra-processed food consumption linked to risk for colorectal cancer among men
Men in the highest quintile of ultra-processed food consumption had a 29% higher risk for developing colorectal cancer. Researchers observed no association of overall ultra-processed food consumption and increased colorectal cancer risk among women. Consumption of ultra-processed dairy foods, including yogurt, appeared associated with lower colorectal cancer risk among women.
nypressnews.com
How to live longer: People with a certain character linked to reduced heart disease risk
Heart disease is caused by a build-up of fatty materials and plaque in the main coronary arteries of the heart, this is a process known as atherosclerosis and the deposits are known as atheroma. The main drivers of atherosclerosis are normally poor lifestyle habits such as inactivity, a diet high...
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes, sleep disorders linked to increased risk for depression
Adults with type 2 diabetes or a sleep disorder have an increased risk for depression compared with those with neither condition, according to data published in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. In analysis of data from population-based registries in Denmark, type 2 diabetes and a sleep disorder were...
ohmymag.co.uk
Fatty liver disease: The hidden symptoms you should know about
You probably know that jaundice—the yellowing of the eyes and skin — is a likely sign of liver problem. But since diseases linked to the liver hardly show other symptoms, they could go undiagnosed and untreated until they are well advanced, at which point it might be too late. There are some other signs of fatty liver disease to be aware of.
msn.com
Women with obesity and diabetes more like to have child with ADHD, study shows
WTAJ - A new study completed by the Endocrine Society shows women with gestational diabetes and obesity may be twice as likely to have a child with ADHD. Attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder or ADHD has been linked to children born from women who have diabetes and obesity. The study only found that this is associated with women who gain excessive weight during pregnancy.
People with sleep apnea may be at cancer risk, study finds
Almost all people may face the problem of snoring at some point in their lives. Because snoring affects breathing, it also has a bad impact on sleep quality. It was known before that snoring may cause some diseases, but recently a group of scientists from various universities suggested that snoring could lead to another disease: Cancer.
studyfinds.org
Snorers may be at significantly higher risk of cancer, heart disease, dementia
UPPSALA, Sweden — Snorers could face an increased risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease and dementia, according to new research. Scientists in Sweden say obstructive sleep apnea, in which snoring is the main symptom, cuts off oxygen supply — fueling tumors, blood clots and loss of brain cells. Obstructive...
Does High Blood Pressure Really Cause Headaches?
You may wonder if high blood pressure could be the cause of your headaches. Discover what the experts have to say on the subject.
Five childhood signs that predict stroke and heart attacks in adulthood identified
Five childhood risk factors that predict stroke and heart attacks in adulthood have been identified after being tracked by the world’s largest cardiovascular study.The research that looked at half a century of data found body mass index, blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides - a type of fat found in blood - and youth smoking, were clinically linked with heart disease.The study conducted by the International Childhood Cardiovascular Consortium and the Murdoch Children Research Institute (MCRI), in Australia studied 38,000 people from Australia, Finland and the US, aged three to 19 for a period of 35-50 years.They found that the risk factors...
