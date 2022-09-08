Read full article on original website
A Review of the Fujifilm XF 23mm f/1.4 R LM WR Lens
A 35mm lens with a wide maximum aperture is, by far, one of the most popular and useful options out there, suitable for a wide range of needs and scenarios ranging from weddings to street photography, astro work, and more. Fujifilm shooters have the XF 23mm f/1.4 R LM WR, and this excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
We Review the BenQ PD3205U Monitor: Affordable, Yet Spectacular
A studio monitor is a great companion to any creative’s workflow. Without any doubt, the BenQ PD3205U is one of those monitors that combine the right amount of features, while also being affordable for a creator who doesn’t want to spend thousands for a studio monitor. Having tested the BenQ PD3205U, here is our review.
A Review of the Sony FE 40mm f/2.5 G Lens
35mm and 50mm are two of the most common focal lengths, but in the past few years, we have seen a small influx of 40mm lenses, which offer a unique perspective that is fun to work with and is a nice alternative from the two more common options. For Sony shooters, there is the FE 40mm f/2.5 G, and this excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Should You Turn Image Stabilization off When Using a Tripod?
If your camera is mounted on top of a tripod, should you turn your camera's image stabilization off? These findings might surprise you. It might seem rather antiquated and quaint considering how far camera technology has evolved in recent times, but I used to pride myself on how still I could handhold a camera. One method I used was always inhaling slowly and deeply, then exhaling slowly and deeply, then pressing the shutter on the pause of breath after my exhale. I also had all sorts of positions I would put my knees and elbows into to ensure that I had multiple points touching a surface, be it the ground or a wall. But now with the development of image stabilization (in your camera or your lens), those techniques have become somewhat unnecessary. That said, if you're using a tripod, should you actually use image stabilization?
Are You Thinking About Storytelling in Your Landscape Photography?
When it comes to a genre in which you can't control the light or the placement of elements in the frame, storytelling can be a really tricky thing to implement in your work. Nonetheless, if you can successfully convey a story with a landscape photo, it can be what turns a very good shot into a top-shelf image. This excellent video tutorial discusses the topic and offers some helpful advice for storytelling in landscape photography.
Is Black and White the Solution to Bad Light in Landscape Photography?
One of the most frustrating things about landscape photography is that you have no control over the light, and an otherwise perfect scene can be ruined by it. Just because the light is not great, however, does not mean you need to pack it in and head home; sometimes, the answer is adjusting your approach a bit. Black and white can be such a solution, and this great video shows how it can help you come home with worthwhile photos.
A First Look at the New iPhone 14 Lineup
The latest iPhone lineup is here, and it brings with both a range of subtle refinements and intriguing new features that will reshape how we interact with our phones. This excellent first look video discusses the new lineup and offers some impressions on their headline features. Coming to you from...
