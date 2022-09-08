Read full article on original website
Adventure watch maker Garmin took a subtle dig at Apple over its new Watch Ultra: 'We measure battery life in months. Not hours."
Apple unveiled Ultra, its first extreme sport-oriented watch with 36 hours of battery life, after which Garmin tweeted about its new Enduro 2.
5 best reasons to update your iPhone to iOS 16 today
After months of beta testing, iOS 16 finally launches today on iPhones all around the world. iPhone owners typically update their devices whenever a new update arrives, but in case you need any extra convincing, we decided to put together a list of the best reasons to update to iOS 16 as soon as it rolls out on Monday, September 12.
reviewed.com
The third episode of 'The Rings of Power' takes us to Númenor
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The Rings of Power really keeps the jaw-dropping vistas coming. The third episode of the series, "Adar," landed today, and gives us more backstory on the focal characters, as well as a grand reveal of the Island Kingdom of Númenor.
reviewed.com
This Novaform is a floppy, squishy mess of a mattress
From the moment we unboxed it, the Novaform ComfortGrande Plus 14-inch Gel Memory Foam (available at Amazon) felt like one of the floppiest mattresses we’ve ever tested. Sitting on it led to sinking deep into its surface. Moving it from one bed frame to another was like carrying a giant sponge. And after we put it through our series of lab tests, we found the Novaform ComfortGrande Plus memory foam fared poorly in edge support, pressure relief, and heat diffusion. The mattress’ only saving grace may be its ability to isolate motion from, say, a tossing-and-turning partner. Other editorial outlets may rank this mattress highly, but we determined that the Novaform ComfortGrande Plus is too soft for its own good. Another foam mattress we tested and would recommend is the Tuft & Needle Mint, which scored better in cooling and offered more support.
