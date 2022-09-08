Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s First Annual Cannabis Freedom Festival held in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Virginia Hemp Coalition and the Commonwealth Collective hosted its first ever Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival. At the Shops at Stonefield, people gathered to celebrate hemp and cannabis rights in Virginia. They say there will be no shame or fear during this...
wcyb.com
More than 20 people displaced following apartment fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis said Monday morning that one person was taken into custody following an apartment fire in Washington County, Virginia. We'll have updates as they become available. --- An apartment fire in Washington County, Virginia, has displaced more than...
Virginia receives $46 million to fight lead contamination in water supply
The Virginia Health Department will receive $46 million in federal funding to replace lead water lines throughout the state, in an effort to fight contamination in the commonwealth's drinking water.
Fmr. Prince William County Registrar Charged With Corruption Related To 2020 Election
Despite almost two years’ of assurances that “the 2020 elections were the most secure in our nation’s history” and warnings that “questioning the integrity of our elections is tantamount to treason,” the former registrar for Prince William County, in Northern Virginia, on September 7 was indicted for two felonies and one misdemeanor regarding corruption, false […]
theriver953.com
Virginia invests in driver safety
Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Virginia received $1.9 million in federal funding that will be invested in increasing safety for the state’s motorists. The main focus will be on commercial motor vehicles which were involved in 5000 crashes and 100 fatalities last year. $1 million will go...
Johnson City Press
Six Rivers Media welcomes new events director
KINGSPORT — Hayley Potter, an accomplished exhibits and marketing manager, has been appointed events director for Six Rivers Media. In her new role, Potter, 32, will oversee the company’s special events throughout the Six Rivers footprint.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 13,195 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 49,700 PCR tests processed over the past week.
wpln.org
Tennessee voters will soon decide the future of right-to-work. The outcome could complicate things for workers in a state already stacked toward employers.
Tennessee voters will have to decide in November whether to write the state’s right-to-work law into the state’s constitution. The law, which may be a bit confusing on the surface, boils down to the fact that workers cannot be forced to join a union as a condition of employment. It’s been on the books in Tennessee since 1947.
WDBJ7.com
Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate
BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
Bristol, Va. Landfill won’t accept waste after Friday
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Friday marks the last day to dump waste at the Bristol, Virginia Landfill. The landfill’s closure follows months of complaints from Bristol residents regarding a stench that drifted from the location and throughout residential areas. Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads issued a statement Friday morning that stressed city leaders continue […]
NBC12
Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
wsvaonline.com
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia
New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
‘Scary and staggering:’ Community leaders sound alarm as deaths linked to fentanyl, counterfeit drugs rise
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s a trend top law enforcement officers in Tennessee call profound, saying it is only getting worse. The entire state is seeing a rise in counterfeit drugs. People are buying one drug on the street, but getting something entirely different. Most often, it is laced with the powerful and deadly […]
cbs19news
Virginia completes transfer of inmates for prison renovation
LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Prison officials in Virginia have completed the transfer of more than 200 inmates from the Lawrenceville Correctional Center to prepare for a multi-year renovation project at the medium-security penitentiary. The inmates are being transferred to state prisons throughout Virginia. The state Department of Corrections said in...
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County Supervisors discuss sunshine, education, emergency services
WISE — Emergency services funding, solar power and higher education covered much of the Wise County Board of Supervisors agenda on Thursday. Following a series of discussions and exchanges with Wise County-based emergency medical and fire fighting organizations over the summer, the supervisors voted unanimously to give another $15,000 to the 14 in-county agencies on top of $35,000 each already budgeted this year for them.
Glade Spring FD hosts 9/11 remembrance event
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) – A local fire department hosted a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sunday. According to the fire department, the “short but important” service host deputy Secretary Nancy Williams and invocation by deputy President Matthew Lloyd. The Virginia Army National Guard lead the pledge of allegiance and members also took time to share memories […]
At least four cited and/or charged for threatening school violence in East Tennessee this school year
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee authorities said school safety is a top priority as students return to the classroom. And already, they've arrested and/or cited at least four people for threatening violence on school grounds this academic year. Two of those people were juveniles; the other two were 18-year-olds.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through September
Virginia has granted another extension for SNAP Emergency benefits through September, ensuring that SNAP recipients in the commonwealth will receive the maximum possible benefits.
WDBJ7.com
Youngkin signs tax reduction for veterans
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has signed two Day One Game Plan Bills reducing state income taxes for Virginia’s Military and Veteran Community. This will apply to military retirement income for veterans age 55 and older at a phased in rate of $10,000 in taxable year 2022, $20,000 in taxable year 2023, $30,000 in taxable year 2024, and up to $40,000 in taxable year 2025.
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 31, the Johnson City Police Department arrested Daeszhon Smith, 27, in reference to a check fraud investigation. Smith was charged with five counts of forgery and theft of property over $10,000. The arrest was a result of an investigation into several checks that were fraudulently passed at Eastman...
