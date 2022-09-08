ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

The Roanoke Star

Fmr. Prince William County Registrar Charged With Corruption Related To 2020 Election

Despite almost two years’ of assurances that “the 2020 elections were the most secure in our nation’s history” and warnings that “questioning the integrity of our elections is tantamount to treason,” the former registrar for Prince William County, in Northern Virginia, on September 7 was indicted for two felonies and one misdemeanor regarding corruption, false […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Virginia invests in driver safety

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Virginia received $1.9 million in federal funding that will be invested in increasing safety for the state’s motorists. The main focus will be on commercial motor vehicles which were involved in 5000 crashes and 100 fatalities last year. $1 million will go...
VIRGINIA STATE
Johnson City Press

Six Rivers Media welcomes new events director

KINGSPORT — Hayley Potter, an accomplished exhibits and marketing manager, has been appointed events director for Six Rivers Media. In her new role, Potter, 32, will oversee the company’s special events throughout the Six Rivers footprint.
KINGSPORT, TN
wpln.org

Tennessee voters will soon decide the future of right-to-work. The outcome could complicate things for workers in a state already stacked toward employers.

Tennessee voters will have to decide in November whether to write the state’s right-to-work law into the state’s constitution. The law, which may be a bit confusing on the surface, boils down to the fact that workers cannot be forced to join a union as a condition of employment. It’s been on the books in Tennessee since 1947.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDBJ7.com

Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate

BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Bristol, Va. Landfill won’t accept waste after Friday

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Friday marks the last day to dump waste at the Bristol, Virginia Landfill. The landfill’s closure follows months of complaints from Bristol residents regarding a stench that drifted from the location and throughout residential areas. Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads issued a statement Friday morning that stressed city leaders continue […]
BRISTOL, VA
NBC12

Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
RICHMOND, VA
wsvaonline.com

Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia

New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Virginia completes transfer of inmates for prison renovation

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Prison officials in Virginia have completed the transfer of more than 200 inmates from the Lawrenceville Correctional Center to prepare for a multi-year renovation project at the medium-security penitentiary. The inmates are being transferred to state prisons throughout Virginia. The state Department of Corrections said in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County Supervisors discuss sunshine, education, emergency services

WISE — Emergency services funding, solar power and higher education covered much of the Wise County Board of Supervisors agenda on Thursday. Following a series of discussions and exchanges with Wise County-based emergency medical and fire fighting organizations over the summer, the supervisors voted unanimously to give another $15,000 to the 14 in-county agencies on top of $35,000 each already budgeted this year for them.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Glade Spring FD hosts 9/11 remembrance event

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) – A local fire department hosted a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sunday. According to the fire department, the “short but important” service host deputy Secretary Nancy Williams and invocation by deputy President Matthew Lloyd. The Virginia Army National Guard lead the pledge of allegiance and members also took time to share memories […]
GLADE SPRING, VA
WDBJ7.com

Youngkin signs tax reduction for veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has signed two Day One Game Plan Bills reducing state income taxes for Virginia’s Military and Veteran Community. This will apply to military retirement income for veterans age 55 and older at a phased in rate of $10,000 in taxable year 2022, $20,000 in taxable year 2023, $30,000 in taxable year 2024, and up to $40,000 in taxable year 2025.
VIRGINIA STATE
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On August 31, the Johnson City Police Department arrested Daeszhon Smith, 27, in reference to a check fraud investigation. Smith was charged with five counts of forgery and theft of property over $10,000. The arrest was a result of an investigation into several checks that were fraudulently passed at Eastman...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

