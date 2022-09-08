Read full article on original website
Marilyn Wesseling – PENDING
Marilyn Wesseling, 83, of North Webster, died on September 11, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home in North Webster.
Clara Holloway Childress – PENDING
Clara Holloway Childress, 88, of Warsaw and formerly of Rochester passed away at 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Mason Health Care of Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home of Rochester.
Marcella ‘Marcy’ Ann Brown
Marcella “Marcy” Ann Brown, 86, Big Lake in rural Noble County, died at 12:39 Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at home in Big Lake. She was born Jan. 5, 1936. On Oct. 1, 1960, she married Fay E. Brown, aka “George Duncan.” He preceded her in death.
Stephanie J. Brommer
Stephanie J. Brommer, 56, Columbia City, died Saturday morning, Sept. 10, 2022, at her home in Columbia City. She was born Feb. 25, 1966. On Aug. 5, 2000, she married Steven M. Brommer; he survives. Stephanie is also survived by her son, Chris Mullins; daughters, Kayla (JC Smith) Slagal, Abbey...
Pamela K. Jones
Pamela K. Jones, 68, Rochester, died at Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born on Sept. 26, 1953, in Peru,, the daughter of John and Rhea (Dollens) Pryor. On Nov. 16, 1985, she married Charles “Chuck” Jones, who preceded her in death on Feb. 23, 2019.
William D. Sailors
William D. Sailors, 72, South Bend, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in his home in South Bend. William was born May 30, 1950. William is survived by his son, William (Jennifer) Sailors Jr, South Bend; daughter, Jessica (Eric) Kessler, Donaldson; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters Mary (Dave) Johnson, Walkerton and Janet Rankin, South Bend; and brother, Michael (Karen) Sailors, Lakeville.
Sandra Lucile Murphy
Sandra Lucile Murphy died at Warsaw Meadows Care Center on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Gay and Bonnie (Williamson) Smith. Survivors include four sons: Shannon Geiger of Syracuse, Jeremy (Kristy) Geiger of Cromwell, Chris (Selena) Geiger of Wawaka and Troy (Jennifer) Geiger of Warsaw; eight grandchildren and a sister, Faye (Rodney) Smith-Shull.
Gary Bruce Kline — UPDATED
Gary B. Kline, 80, Syracuse, died at 12:38 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born Oct. 28, 1941. On Sept. 9, 1961, he was married to Shirley M. Weingart; she survives in Syracuse. He is also survived by his Kimberly (Wayne) Rivenes, Elkhart; son, Jeffery...
Carol Fisher — UPDATED
Carol L. Fisher, 71, Syracuse, died at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born July 10, 1951. She is survived by her three children, Katie Fisher, Syracuse, Eric Fisher, Syracuse and Brad (Jennifer Mishler), Leesburg; three granddaughters; one great-grandson; and her sister, Gail (Leonard) Crofford, Lake Village.
Goshen Teenager Faces Battery Charges
WARSAW — A Goshen teenager was recently arrested after allegedly pushing a child. Daemon Andrew Pinheiro, 18, 57 Roxbury Park, Goshen, is charged with domestic battery on a person less than 14 years of age and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
New Parkview Walk-In Clinic Opens In Warsaw
WARSAW — A new walk-in clinic at 2280 Provident Court, Warsaw, is now open. The Parkview Walk-In Clinic is a convenient first stop when Warsaw-area residents need expert medical attention for these conditions and others:. cuts and scrapes. suspected sprains or strains. minor allergic reactions. mild asthma flares. sore...
Timeline From The Past: Train Derailment, Maple Leaf Farms
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Sept. 10, 1968 — The derailment of a Norfolk and Western freight train in South Whitley early today caused the temporary evacuation of residents when it was feared that the train carried poisonous chemicals and high explosives.
Wheels On Fire Pancake Breakfast Sells Out
MENTONE — Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s Wheels On Fire-Cancer Crusaders’ pancake breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 10, sold out. The group served pancakes and sausage to the community at the Mentone fire station to raise funds for local cancer patients. Mentone firemen kept the griddles hot and the pancakes and sausage coming all morning to feed the hungry crowd. Members of the Wheels On Fire team served up coffee, milk and orange juice and refilled plates.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 7:33 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 7500 block East South Barbee Drive, Pierceton. Kevin J. Harris reported the theft of a trailer. Value: $4,000. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:05 p.m. Thursday, Sept....
Cool Start To The Week For Kosciusko County
WARSAW – A cool and rainy start to the week will transition to sunny and pleasant conditions by mid-week. The National Weather Service in North Webster predicts rainy conditions Monday, Sept. 12, and into Tuesday for Kosciusko County. Monday’s high will be 61. Tuesday’s high will be 71....
Interra Credit Union Celebrates 90,000 Members
New Paris — Interra Credit Union is celebrating 90 years of service this year. And what better way to make a grand celebration than to also begin serving 90,000 members?. Grady Yoder became Interra’s 90,000th member when his parents, Fred and Jennifer Yoder, opened a Kids Club account in his name at the New Paris office. Grady funded the account with dollars he earned at the Kosciusko County 4-H Fair auction. “We knew that now was the perfect time for Grady to learn good saving habits,” shared Jennifer. “We turned to Interra because we trust them.”
Flushing Of Water Mains Begins Thursday in Warsaw, Winona Lake
WARSAW — Indiana American Water will conduct water main flushing in the Warsaw/Winona Lake service area from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Thursday, Sept. 15, and continuing through Tuesday, Sept. 20. The company conducts the annual maintenance program to assure high-quality water service and to ensure fire hydrants...
Apple Festival Scholarship Pageant Contestants Announced
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Apple Festival recently announced its contestants for the Miss Apple Blossom Scholarship Pageant. The pageant is part of the annual Apple Festival, which runs from Sep. 15-18 in Nappanee. Liliana Lomeli, Miss Boys & Girls Club of Nappanee, is a sophomore at Saint Mary’s College....
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
County Council Hears Details On 2023 Budgets
WARSAW – Increased recycling means less waste in the landfill, but that also has an impact on the budget for the Kosciusko County Solid Waste Management District. County Council on Thursday, Sept. 11, had public hearings for various different budgets that the Council has to oversee because they provide the binding review for those budgets, including for the KCSWMD.
