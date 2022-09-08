Read full article on original website
Northeast Nebraska elevated into ‘Exceptional Drought’ as dry weather drags on
The National Drought Mitigation Center in Lincoln, Neb., released their updated look at the Drought Monitor on Thursday morning revealing worsening conditions in Siouxland related to a lack of rainfall and relatively intense August & September heat.
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne business brings families to work on Saturday for day of fun
WAYNE, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska business celebrated its employees on Saturday, while also giving them a chance to show their family members what they do. Great Dane in Wayne held a “family fun day,” with games, food, face-painting and more. The company also gave tours and...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Area Pride hosts 2nd annual pride festival
NORFOLK, Neb.-- Norfolk Area Pride hosted its second annual Pride festival in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon. The festival featured over 50 vendors, live music, live speakers, and much more. Mo Bailey, who is the president of Norfolk Area Pride said she couldn't believe how much the festival has grown in...
Sheriff: Suspicious person report leads to multiple school lockdowns in Nebraska
New details emerged in the cause of multiple school lockdowns in northeast Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Planned outage for customers in Boyd County, parts of Holt and Knox County
COLUMBUS, Neb. - A planned outage is scheduled for electric customers in Boyd County, as well as parts of Holt and Knox County, Sunday, Sept. 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., to prepare for upgrades at the substation that serves the area. The outage will impact Nebraska Public Power...
klkntv.com
65-year-old killed in rural Wayne County shooting, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is in the midst of investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man in rural Wayne County. On Wednesday around 7:15 p.m., Wayne County deputies were sent to a home north of Wisner, which is about 25 miles east of Norfolk.
kscj.com
VICTIMS OF HIGHWAY 20 CRASH IDENTIFIED
THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE VICTIMS WHO DIED AS A RESULT OF A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON ON HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF SIOUX CITY. THE SHERIFF SAYS THE TWO VICTIMS ARE GERALD AND SALLY FORCH OF KINGSLEY, IOWA. WHO ARE FORMERLY OF OTO. INVESTIGATORS SAY THEIR SOUTHBOUND...
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH CRIMES IN MULTIPLE STATES
A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH A BURGLARY AT A HARDWARE STORE IN STORM LAKE HAS BEEN LINKED TO SIMILAR BURGLARIES ELSEWHERE IN IOWA AND SURROUNDING STATES.
hartington.net
Woman arrested after she escapes from custody
CARROLL - A woman was arrested after she escaped from custody and stole a pickup. The Nebraska State Patrol reported it was alerted by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office that it was in pursuit of the woman,Samantha Fredericksen, 31, of Sioux City, Iowa, at about 6:45 a.m. Thursday. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop stick as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads, said Cody Thomas,public relations director at the Nebraska State Patrol.
kscj.com
AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE SHOOTING DEATH NEAR WISNER
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL IS INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING DEATH THAT OCCURRED WEDNESDAY EVENING IN RURAL WAYNE COUNTY. THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INITIALLY RESPONDED TO THE INCIDENT AROUND 7:15 P.M. AT A RESIDENCE AT 320 Y ROAD, NORTH OF WISNER. DEPUTIES FOUND A MALE VICTIM WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND.
Sioux City PD located man who impersonated officer
The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is asking the public for help in finding a man they said impersonated an officer.
iheart.com
Man shot and killed near marijuana grow operation in rural Wayne County
(Wayne, NE) -- A Wayne County man is shot and killed near a marijuana grow operation. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 7:15 Wednesday night, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in a rural part of the county north of Wisner. Investigators say once on the scene, deputies found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, 65 year old Gerald Ruskamp, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that the State Patrol lead the investigation.
