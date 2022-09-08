CARROLL - A woman was arrested after she escaped from custody and stole a pickup. The Nebraska State Patrol reported it was alerted by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office that it was in pursuit of the woman,Samantha Fredericksen, 31, of Sioux City, Iowa, at about 6:45 a.m. Thursday. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop stick as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads, said Cody Thomas,public relations director at the Nebraska State Patrol.

CEDAR COUNTY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO