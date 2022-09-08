ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartington, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Wayne business brings families to work on Saturday for day of fun

WAYNE, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska business celebrated its employees on Saturday, while also giving them a chance to show their family members what they do. Great Dane in Wayne held a “family fun day,” with games, food, face-painting and more. The company also gave tours and...
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk Area Pride hosts 2nd annual pride festival

NORFOLK, Neb.-- Norfolk Area Pride hosted its second annual Pride festival in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon. The festival featured over 50 vendors, live music, live speakers, and much more. Mo Bailey, who is the president of Norfolk Area Pride said she couldn't believe how much the festival has grown in...
NORFOLK, NE
kscj.com

VICTIMS OF HIGHWAY 20 CRASH IDENTIFIED

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE VICTIMS WHO DIED AS A RESULT OF A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON ON HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF SIOUX CITY. THE SHERIFF SAYS THE TWO VICTIMS ARE GERALD AND SALLY FORCH OF KINGSLEY, IOWA. WHO ARE FORMERLY OF OTO. INVESTIGATORS SAY THEIR SOUTHBOUND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
hartington.net

Woman arrested after she escapes from custody

CARROLL - A woman was arrested after she escaped from custody and stole a pickup. The Nebraska State Patrol reported it was alerted by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office that it was in pursuit of the woman,Samantha Fredericksen, 31, of Sioux City, Iowa, at about 6:45 a.m. Thursday. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop stick as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads, said Cody Thomas,public relations director at the Nebraska State Patrol.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
kscj.com

iheart.com

Man shot and killed near marijuana grow operation in rural Wayne County

(Wayne, NE) -- A Wayne County man is shot and killed near a marijuana grow operation. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 7:15 Wednesday night, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in a rural part of the county north of Wisner. Investigators say once on the scene, deputies found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, 65 year old Gerald Ruskamp, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that the State Patrol lead the investigation.
WAYNE COUNTY, NE

