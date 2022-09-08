ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Just Wore a Low-Key Outfit That Made Puddle Pants Look Chic

Meghan Markle is back in Europe, and she packed a trend-forward, elegant wardrobe for the many occasions she and Prince Harry traveled for. Earlier today, while attending an Invictus Games event in Dusseldorf, Germany, Markle wore a particularly buzzy trend. Yes, it's puddle pants, a style that Kate Middleton also wore to an event earlier this year (with much success, I might add).
Nazanin Boniadi Has Our Attention, Both On-Screen and on the Red Carpet

In Nazanin Boniadi’s first life, she was a premed student studying biological science at the University of California, Irvine. She received accolades for her molecular research, was the assistant editor in chief of the school’s medical newspaper, Med Times, and graduated with honors. When a career in the medical field seemed all but certain, she pivoted to the performing arts, much to her parents’ chagrin. Entering Hollywood as an Iranian woman in her mid-20s in a post-9/11 world came with its challenges, but Boniadi never looked back. “I stuck with it, and I’m really happy that I did because following your dreams pays off,” Boniadi says.
