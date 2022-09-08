Read full article on original website
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, VirginiaChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Who woulda thunk it, that we’d end up missing Robert Anae?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia fans couldn’t wait for Robert Anae to put his name into the coaching transfer portal. Now they’re looking at the sputtering Des Kitchings offense and thinking, you know, that Bobby Haskins lateral wasn’t really that big a deal.
COMMITMENT: UVA women’s basketball lands 2023 four star Kymora Johnson
The Virginia Cavaliers’ women’s basketball team is staying hot on the recruiting trail as Coach Mox picked up a big-time commitment from the 30th ranked player in the 2023 class in Charlottesville native Kymora “Mo” Johnson. Out of STAB, Johnson is a four star, 5’7” point guard and is the second commit of UVA’s 2023 class and only further evidence of Coach Mox’s incredible success at not only recruiting top-ranked players, but also at getting the best players in the Commonwealth to stay home and play in the orange (the women’s uniforms actually include the color) and blue.
Film review: Position grades & five stars for Illini football's 24-3 win over Virginia
Here's how Illini Inquirer graded the Illinois football position groups after a review of the Illini's 24-3 win over Virginia.
Illinois Basketball: 4-star recruit eyeing Illini official visit
Illinois basketball is in the middle of a fight for one of the top players in the class of 2023. Just a little over two weeks ago, the Illini landed their first commitment for the 2023 class. Amani Hansberry, a four-star recruit who is the No. 73 player in the class, pledged to the Orange and Blue. The 6-foot-8 power forward was a great first addition to the class, but it looks like Brad Underwood isn’t finished adding talent.
Illini fans react to new game day changes
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Another Saturday full of Fighting Illini Football in Champaign, but not without changes to move fans into the stadium faster. It included added fireworks, more lines and extra staff. It comes after long lines at the home opener a few weeks ago. Cassie Arner, the senior associate director of athletics, said […]
This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois
It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
Final Escaped Emu Found and Returned Safely
About four weeks ago, apparent vandalism allowed about a half-dozen emus to escape from their home property just north of Danville near East Winter Street. They weight about 150 pounds, and can run up to 50 miles per hour; so this has been a challenge. Finally, Friday morning, the last one was found right near Viscofan in Danville, around East Voorhees and Michigan; after first being reported near Voorhees and Griffin.
Central Illinois athlete dedicates run to late Memphis teacher
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The murder of Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher is being felt hundreds of miles away in Central Illinois. Fletcher was killed while jogging, and now the crime is making others think of their safety. Theresa Heater, a member of the Second Wind Running Club in Champaign, said she’ll be dedicating her next […]
Two Millikin Student-Athletes Sign First NIL Deal
September 9, 2022 – Peerless Cleaning & Restoration Services has just reached an agreement with two Millikin University student-athletes, Jordan Carson (Wrestling) and Elyce Kundsen (Woman’s Basketball), as the first paid Name, Image, and Likeness Deal within the Millikin athletics department. The NCAA’s new ruling on NIL deals...
Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
Rare squirrel spotted on University of Illinois campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at the University of Illinois got the chance to see a rare species. Albino squirrels are well known, but what about the piebald squirrel? It is a completely healthy animal, it just has some extra white patches on its fur. Wildlife experts said that they are not very common. The […]
6th annual Cannabis Camp returns to Peoria
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The sixth annual Cannabis Camp hosted by Trinity Centers is back in Peoria. Trinity Centers is Peoria’s leading local dispensary and has hosted Cannabis Camp since 2016. Although no cannabis was for sale at the event, locals were free to bring their own and...
U of I plans to spend $50 million on hiring effort
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is investing more than $50 million into a new initiative to hire new faculty members. As part of this initiative, academic units will hire additional faculty in specific strategic areas and colleges will have opportunities to request additional hires that advance the university’s mission. “This strategic faculty […]
Domestic dispute leads to stabbing in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A domestic dispute between father and son resulted in a stabbing. It happened at 3:19 p.m. on the 2600 block of W. Humboldt St. According to Peoria Police Informational Officer Semone Roth, the son received a small cut on his arm. Both men are to be arrested. The incident is under investigation.
Light up the night at Glo Bingo
Glo Bingo is not your grandmas bingo. Glo bingo is full of high energy, loud music, black lights, and dancing. Great fundraiser! Proceeds go to VFW National Home for Children/Illinois House in Michigan and VA Illiana Hospital in Danville. Glo-Bingo – Friday, September 16. $25 in advance. $30 at...
Neighbors react after two hurt in shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said that two people were hurt in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Heritage Drive. Officials confirmed that officers were dispatched to the area of Heritage and Clayton Boulevard at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday. They found two victims and had them taken to the hospital. Their injuries are […]
Several deer found dead in Urbana park
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After several deer were recently found dead in Urbana’s Meadowbrook Park, officials with the Urbana Park District believe they know what caused the deaths. The Park District worked with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the University of Illinois’s Vet Med Wildlife Division to investigate the deaths. They suspect a […]
Senior couple shot in the middle of the day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Two senior citizens are recovering after they were shot Thursday afternoon, and their neighbors have questions. The biggest one: how could something like this happen? It happened near Heritage Drive and Clayton Boulevard in Champaign. A car with shattered windows was on the scene, and police said they found evidence of […]
Brothers build safe community with FirstFollowers
CHAMPAIGN – Ri’Chard Frazier took his role as a big brother seriously from a young age. By middle school, being the “tough” one started to get him in trouble. He bounced between public and alternative schools. The first time he felt cared for was at FirstFollowers,...
