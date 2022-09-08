ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Daily Digest | Five names Nebraska should call; B1G weekend recap

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Nebraska fired head football coach Scott Frost on Sunday, ending a highly disappointing five-year tenure for the former Huskers quarterback who was a popular hire after leading UCF to a 13-0 record in 2017.
Scott Frost fired: Why Nebraska, AD Trev Alberts parted ways with Huskers football coach now

Nebraska officially made a change Sunday, firing coach Scott Frost and opening a new coaching search. The Huskers lost to Georgia Southern 45-42 on Saturday night at home, the final nail in the coffin for the Frost era as athletic director Trev Alberts looks to begin anew. Considering Frost's buyout was set to drop from $15 million to $7.5 million on Oct. 1, the timing of the move surprised many — but Michael Bruntz of Husker247 explained Nebraska's thought process on making a move now during an appearance on the "College Football Daily" podcast.
Scott Frost talks loss to Georgia Southern

Nebraska suffered another setback on Saturday, falling 45-42 to Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers had no answers on defense for Georgia Southern's offense, which ran up 642 yards in the win and couldn't get a final stop with the game on the line. Nebraska's offense scored 42 points in the loss and its performance reflected the herky-jerky nature of Nebraska's season through three games.
Game Balls: Who stood out against Georgia Southern?

Nebraska once again snatched defeat when facing victory as the Blackshirts allowed Georgia Southern to drive the field and score a go-ahead touchdown in the game’s final minute. In a game that featured a ton of offense there were several stand out players. Here’s who earned game balls from...
The scene in Memorial Stadium (from someone who was there)

On Saturday, my dad and I were lucky enough to be in attendance for Georgia Southern’s 45-42 upset of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. It was just my third time traveling to a Georgia Southern away game and the experience was unlike any other game I had ever attended. Georgia Southern...
National reaction to Scott Frost's firing as head coach

Nebraska officially parted ways with Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon after four years as head coach. Frost's tenure at Nebraska will end with a 16-31 record and no bowl trips since his first year in 2018. Along the way, the Huskers lost a startling number of close games – 5-22 in one-score affairs. If for a while sometimes viewed as a signal the Huskers were close to breaking through, the narrow defeats happened with such consistency that it became impossible to dismiss it as not being something more.
Nebraska Athletics fires Scott Frost as head coach of Huskers

Bennington goes on to win 33-10 to remain undefeated. Another tough opponent for Waverly. The Dragons are scoring a ton of points this season. WOWT Friday Night Fever: Bellevue West vs Westside. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. Westside hosting Bellevue West.
Why it hasn't worked at Nebraska for Scott Frost

Following another loss — the second in Scott Frost’s tenure to a Sun Belt team — it seems increasingly likely a change is coming in Lincoln. It seems hard to remember but when Frost arrived in Lincoln there was plenty of celebration as a Nebraska native was returning to lift a once proud program back into the national spotlight. What has followed has been the worst era of Nebraska football since the 1950s.
Volleyball: #2 Nebraska vs. Long Beach State Preview

#2 Nebraska (6-0) vs Long Beach State (4-1) When: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 3:00 pm (CT) Nebraska fans will see a couple familiar faces on the Long Beach State court and bench this afternoon. Former Husker middle, Callie Schwarzenbach is a starting for the Beach and former associate head coach for Nebraska, Tyler Hildebrand is the Head Coach. They are 4-1 in the season, with their lone loss to ranked Oregon, and boasting wins over Oregon State, Portland State, Boise State and Notre Dame. Maybe not a murderer’s row, but these are some good wins.
Aaron Kelton gets first win as Savannah State’s head coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) – The Savannah State Tigers improve to 1-1 on the season after beating Water Edwards 31-28. The WSAV Athlete of the Week, Jadon Adams, started at quarterback for the Tigers and scored two touchdowns. Meanwhile, the ferocious rushing attack would lead the way for Savannah State, as the Tigers piled up 238 […]
Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
Traffic Stop On Nebraska Interstate Leads To Arrest

The Nebraska State Patrol says a Georgia man is arrested in Nebraska after hundreds of pounds of marijuana are found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The Patrol says 387 pounds of marijuana were found during the interstate stop near Waco in York County earlier this week. Investigators say...
Organizations donate furniture to people in need

Crews responded after a car went off the road Saturday morning. Husker Gameday Forecast: Rain moving out by kickoff. A cooler and soggy day drying out by kickoff in Lincoln. Steady rain winds down this morning but on & off showers will continue through mid-afternoon. Clouds and showers keep us quite cool, highs only reach the middle 60s.
