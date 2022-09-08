Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Digest | Five names Nebraska should call; B1G weekend recap
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Nebraska fired head football coach Scott Frost on Sunday, ending a highly disappointing five-year tenure for the former Huskers quarterback who was a popular hire after leading UCF to a 13-0 record in 2017.
Scott Frost fired: Why Nebraska, AD Trev Alberts parted ways with Huskers football coach now
Nebraska officially made a change Sunday, firing coach Scott Frost and opening a new coaching search. The Huskers lost to Georgia Southern 45-42 on Saturday night at home, the final nail in the coffin for the Frost era as athletic director Trev Alberts looks to begin anew. Considering Frost's buyout was set to drop from $15 million to $7.5 million on Oct. 1, the timing of the move surprised many — but Michael Bruntz of Husker247 explained Nebraska's thought process on making a move now during an appearance on the "College Football Daily" podcast.
Husker247 Sunday Side Session: Bent and broken by Georgia Southern
This week former Nebraska linebacker Corey McKeon joins Mike Schaefer on the Sunday Side Session to walk through Nebraska's defensive disaster in the Huskers 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday night. McKeon provides his insight as a former player about playing teams like Georgia Southern, trying to survive in...
Scott Frost talks loss to Georgia Southern
Nebraska suffered another setback on Saturday, falling 45-42 to Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers had no answers on defense for Georgia Southern's offense, which ran up 642 yards in the win and couldn't get a final stop with the game on the line. Nebraska's offense scored 42 points in the loss and its performance reflected the herky-jerky nature of Nebraska's season through three games.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Started in the mud and now he's here – Mickey Joseph brings a different voice to ideally spark Huskers
The baton has been transferred from one former Husker quarterback to another. Nebraska's new interim football coach Mickey Joseph already met with the team late this morning after Scott Frost had some time for a final talk with the squad. "I communicated with Mickey that Mickey is the head coach,"...
'That was a major setback,' Frost says as scrutiny builds
Scott Frost has avoided the outside noise, he said, but sometimes you assume it is impossible to miss. Such was the case in Memorial Stadium on Saturday night as the boiling point seemed to arrive with many with the Huskers now 1-2 on this young season and 16-31 in the Frost era.
Game Balls: Who stood out against Georgia Southern?
Nebraska once again snatched defeat when facing victory as the Blackshirts allowed Georgia Southern to drive the field and score a go-ahead touchdown in the game’s final minute. In a game that featured a ton of offense there were several stand out players. Here’s who earned game balls from...
thegeorgeanne.com
The scene in Memorial Stadium (from someone who was there)
On Saturday, my dad and I were lucky enough to be in attendance for Georgia Southern’s 45-42 upset of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. It was just my third time traveling to a Georgia Southern away game and the experience was unlike any other game I had ever attended. Georgia Southern...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scott Frost fired: Nebraska football coach's buyout doubles due to Huskers' early decision
Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost Sunday following a loss to Georgia Southern. After Frost's contract restructuring after the 2021 season, the Huskers owe him $15 million in buyout money. He will likely be paid $5 million for the 2022 season, and $2.5 million for each year that was on his contract after that. Frost's contract extended through the 2026 season.
National reaction to Scott Frost's firing as head coach
Nebraska officially parted ways with Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon after four years as head coach. Frost's tenure at Nebraska will end with a 16-31 record and no bowl trips since his first year in 2018. Along the way, the Huskers lost a startling number of close games – 5-22 in one-score affairs. If for a while sometimes viewed as a signal the Huskers were close to breaking through, the narrow defeats happened with such consistency that it became impossible to dismiss it as not being something more.
WOWT
Nebraska Athletics fires Scott Frost as head coach of Huskers
Bennington goes on to win 33-10 to remain undefeated. Another tough opponent for Waverly. The Dragons are scoring a ton of points this season. WOWT Friday Night Fever: Bellevue West vs Westside. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. Westside hosting Bellevue West.
Why it hasn't worked at Nebraska for Scott Frost
Following another loss — the second in Scott Frost’s tenure to a Sun Belt team — it seems increasingly likely a change is coming in Lincoln. It seems hard to remember but when Frost arrived in Lincoln there was plenty of celebration as a Nebraska native was returning to lift a once proud program back into the national spotlight. What has followed has been the worst era of Nebraska football since the 1950s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Corn Nation
Volleyball: #2 Nebraska vs. Long Beach State Preview
#2 Nebraska (6-0) vs Long Beach State (4-1) When: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 3:00 pm (CT) Nebraska fans will see a couple familiar faces on the Long Beach State court and bench this afternoon. Former Husker middle, Callie Schwarzenbach is a starting for the Beach and former associate head coach for Nebraska, Tyler Hildebrand is the Head Coach. They are 4-1 in the season, with their lone loss to ranked Oregon, and boasting wins over Oregon State, Portland State, Boise State and Notre Dame. Maybe not a murderer’s row, but these are some good wins.
Aaron Kelton gets first win as Savannah State’s head coach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) – The Savannah State Tigers improve to 1-1 on the season after beating Water Edwards 31-28. The WSAV Athlete of the Week, Jadon Adams, started at quarterback for the Tigers and scored two touchdowns. Meanwhile, the ferocious rushing attack would lead the way for Savannah State, as the Tigers piled up 238 […]
klkntv.com
Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
doniphanherald.com
License plate readers remain subject of controversy, confusion in Nebraska despite law
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies patrolling Interstate 80 on Sept. 1 pulled over a GMC Acadia that was linked to a Grand Island fraud case earlier in the day — occupied by four Los Angeles residents who had allegedly used a stolen credit card and ran up a five-figure bill at a Best Buy in the central Nebraska city.
iheart.com
Traffic Stop On Nebraska Interstate Leads To Arrest
The Nebraska State Patrol says a Georgia man is arrested in Nebraska after hundreds of pounds of marijuana are found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The Patrol says 387 pounds of marijuana were found during the interstate stop near Waco in York County earlier this week. Investigators say...
WJCL
Parts of Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry seeing inches of rainfall, more expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip...but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans there will be many dry hours both days, but make sure to keep an umbrella near.
WOWT
Organizations donate furniture to people in need
Crews responded after a car went off the road Saturday morning. Husker Gameday Forecast: Rain moving out by kickoff. A cooler and soggy day drying out by kickoff in Lincoln. Steady rain winds down this morning but on & off showers will continue through mid-afternoon. Clouds and showers keep us quite cool, highs only reach the middle 60s.
247Sports
49K+
Followers
370K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0