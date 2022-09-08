TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX ("TRTX" or the "Company") today announced the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.3906 per share of 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") for the third quarter of 2022. The Series C Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record as of September 20, 2022.

