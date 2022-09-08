Read full article on original website
Binance-linked WazirX says India unfreezes bank accounts
BENGALURU, Sept 12 (Reuters) - WazirX, linked to the world's largest digital currency exchange Binance, said on Monday its bank accounts were unfrozen by India's financial crime-fighting agency after more than a month. The federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) had launched its investigation last year into the company for suspected violations...
Ethereum futures volume and transaction count surpass Bitcoin ahead of the Merge
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Traders have been preparing to capitalize on the hype around the Merge by piling into Ether derivatives for...
