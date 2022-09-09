ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Park Ranger recalls holding door for Queen Elizabeth II during 1976 bicentennial visit

By Jasmine Payoute, Ukee Washington
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

Local residents remember Queen Elizabeth II's visit to Philly in 1976 01:59

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Queen Elizabeth II , Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday . She was 96.

Queen Elizabeth II will forever hold a large space in world history, but she also holds a space in Philadelphia history, a place she visited in 1976, and some people are still around who remember it.

In 1976, all of America was celebrating the nation's bicentennial, especially in Philadelphia. A special time to host her majesty.

The Royal Yacht Britannia pulled into Penn's Landing on July 6, 1976. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were greeted by Mayor Frank Rizzo and Gov. Milton Shapp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ni3va_0hnbaShw00
Office of the City Representative

People crammed the streets, hoping for a glimpse as the queen's motorcade headed to City Hall, where the mayor presented a royal proclamation, and then to Independence National Historical Park.

There, Park Rangers were ready.

"It was amazing," Helaine Myzel Lawton said. "I mean, we were absolutely thrilled to be seeing the queen."

Helaine Lawton was a 19-year-old Park Ranger assigned to open a door for the queen.

"The queen comes to open up the door, I was enthralled," Lawton said, "and the woman standing next to me was like, 'open it up, open it up.' I kind of froze for a second."

The queen was given a tour, stopping to chat with a group of Girl Scouts.

She visited and touched the Liberty Bell, but the most symbolic moment was the dedication of a new bell, the Bicentennial Bell, a gift from Britain inscribed with the message "let freedom ring."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xmn0M_0hnbaShw00
Office of the City Representative

Queen Elizabeth II's evening was fully booked, including a reception with 600 people at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

"The Americans were finally sort of embracing that royal bond," Richard Lyntton, author of "From Cottage to Palace," said. "Securing that British relationship across the pond, as the Americans always like to say."

And images of her visit traveled the world. Lawton spotted one in London.

"There was one of her in Philadelphia," Lawton said. "I remember being very proud of that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLD3l_0hnbaShw00
Former Philadelphia Park Ranger recalls Queen Elizabeth II's 1976 bicentennial visit 02:10

It was quite a change from 200 years before.

Philadelphia was the place where the colonies rejected the British monarchy and declared their independence.

But in 1976, Philadelphia welcomed Queen Elizabeth II as a friend.

Queen Elizabeth II had a multi-city tour, including a state dinner at the White House, but it was Philadelphia that had the honor of welcoming her first for the bicentennial.

