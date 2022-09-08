Read full article on original website
Irv Gotti Thought It Was OK To Contact Bow Wow’s 11-Year-Old Daughter Via Instagram
Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr. is batting 1000 when it comes to being inappropriate and plain old weird.
Hip-Hop Music Mogul Irv Gotti Says Receiving His $300 Million Deal Made Him ‘Cheaper’
Hip-hop music mogul Irv Gotti might be $300 million richer, but he’s also got 300 million more reasons to be stingy with his paper. The Murder Inc. co-founder recently dished on how life has changed after making $300 million by selling the master recording to Murder Inc, Page Six reports. Irv made $100 million for masters to music from his label that discovered acts like Ja Rule and Ashanti and another $200 million to produce movies and TV shows.
HipHopDX.com
Lil' Kim’s Ex Mr. Papers Issues Warning To 50 Cent Over Remarks About His Daughter
Lil’ Kim’s ex Mr. Papers has issued a warning to 50 Cent after the G-Unit mogul made disparaging remarks about his and the Queen Bee’s daughter. On Friday (September 9), 50 stirred the pot with Kim when he claimed the Brooklyn rapper dissed Nicki Minaj’s infant son in the opening line of her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B.”
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Responds To Allegations He Was Behind Murder Of Chicago Jeweler
Boosie Badazz is clearing his name after being accused of orchestrating the murder of Chicago jeweler Duke The Jeweler in Houston, Texas during Labor Day Weekend. The Baton Rouge rapper posted an angry video on Instagram on Wednesday (September 7) denying his involvement while sharing his account of what transpired the night of Duke’s death.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo
Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint Onstage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs
Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.”. The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral...
Woman fell in love with sugar daddy after he bought her £340k house and £40k car
A woman has explained how she ended up falling in love with her sugar daddy. Damea Williams, 31 and James Parker, 67, from Atlanta - who have a 36-year age gap - are now engaged after first meeting on Facebook in 2017. You can see a video of the couple...
HipHopDX.com
Joe Budden Rains On JAY-Z ‘GOD DID’ Parade: ‘It’s Not A [Top 10 Hov Verse]’
Joe Budden doesn’t think JAY-Z’s feature on DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID” ranks among his finest verses, despite the widespread praise the song has garnered. The New Jersey native and his Joe Budden Podcasts co-hosts discussed Hov’s show-stealing verse during a recent episode of the show. Although Budden admitted the verse is “phenomenal,” he shut down the notion that it belongs in the Marcy mogul’s top 10 performances of all time.
Dr. Dre Feared Being Called a Sell-Out If He Took the Superbowl Gig, But Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him
It was recently revealed that two legendary New York rappers convinced a West Coast Hip Hop producer to do an epic show in his home state and cement his legacy in hip-hop. According to The New York Daily News, this year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak almost didn’t take place. It took rap heavyweights Nas and Jay-Z to convince him to do the halftime performance for good reason.
NFL・
HipHopDX.com
Ne-Yo Suggests Estranged Wife Should Get A Job As Divorce Heats Up
Ne-Yo’s estranged wife, Crystal Smith, filed for divorce last month after six years of marriage, but the singer apparently isn’t interested in supporting her financially. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Ne-Yo said she’d been “formally unemployed at times during the marriage” and claimed her earning potential “has benefited significantly due to her personal association with the Respondent and his career.” Therefore, he didn’t see any reason why Smith shouldn’t seek employment to support herself and pay her own legal fees.
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Regrets Getting Involved In Nas & Jay-Z Beef, Ruining Relationship With Jennifer Lopez
He has admitted that he isn't a person who holds any regrets, but when questioned, Irv admitted to two. The Murder Inc boss has been in a whirlwind as he's been promoting his BET docuseries about all things related to his label, and this has caused quite a few viral moments. Much of the social media conversations surrounding the docuseries have been focused on Irv's comments on his romance with Ashanti, but another recent highlight came during the media mogul's interview with HipHopDX.
Gary’s Tea: Jason Lee Says He Will Expose Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Soon With More Details!
In other news, Jason Lee says he has extra tea on this Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears scandal and Gary with da Tea is unfolding it.
Stop Instigating: Lil Kim Slams 50 Cent For Disgustingly Dissing Her Daughter While Trying To Ignite Nicki Minaj Beef
Lil' Kim speaks out after 50 Cent Tried To Instigate Drama Between Her & Nicki Minaj over her verse On Megan The Stallions "Plan B" remix.
HipHopDX.com
Eminem & 50 Cent Release Apocalyptic Animated Video For Dr. Dre-Produced ’Is This Love (‘09)’
Eminem and 50 Cent have dropped an animated visual for “Is This Love (’09)” from Slim Shady’s Curtain Call 2 album. Beginning with dozens of mini-Eminems running around with chainsaws and Jason Voorhees masks terrorizing a city, the apocalyptic video serves as the ideal backdrop for Em’s lyrics such as: “The G-U-Y with the mother-F-U-C-K-I-N/ C-H-A-I-N-S-A-W and the W-H-I-S-K-E-Y/ And I don’t wanna trouble you, wait/But before you skate, I’d like to try to break the ice.”
HipHopDX.com
A$AP Ferg Accepts Funk Flex Challenge: ‘You Said You Wanted The Smoke’
Funk Flex has recruited A$AP Ferg to join in his friendly competition with Swizz Beatz. On Saturday (September 10), the Hot 97 DJ posted a video clip of the Floor Seats lyricist on Instagram, which captured Ferg acknowledging the challenge. Funk Flex first targeted him and Swizz Beatz with the challenge on September 1, imploring the Grammy Award-winning producer to unleash an unreleased song from the late rapper DMX. He also called on Ferg to deliver an unreleased song of his own to Flex.
Drake a Munch?! Meet Ice Spice, Drizzy’s Rumored Sneaky Link [Photos]
Drake was caught lackin! The Candian superstar was spotted at a concert with up-and-coming rapper Ice Spice. Now, if you know Drizzy, he’s a sniper, to say the least, but this one has everyone shocked. The Bronx rapper, Ice Spice has been getting a lot of recognition via Tik Tok for her viral song, ‘Munch‘. […]
