dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Grist Provisions announces dinner menu, hours
When Centerville chefs Casey and Patrick Van Voorhis relocated their restaurant and specialty pasta shop Grist Provisions from the edge of the Oregon District to 46 W. Fifth St. downtown in early 2021 the idea was to expand their business. The husband and wife dream team that has consistently delivered...
Fox 19
Three local Oktoberfests, 3 different weekends
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Oktoberfest returns to the Queen City this year with more beer, more food and more entertainment. The multiple-day German festival will be held in three different cities over three different weekends in September. Below are a some of the city’s and surrounding cities’ Oktoberfest dates and events....
linknky.com
NKY philanthropist Eva G. Farris dies at 103
The names of Oakley and Eva G. Farris appear all across Northern Kentucky on buildings, in rooms, inside galleries, and atop programs designed to help young people advance in their lives. The long-married couple has been among the most prolific philanthropists in the region for decades. Eva Farris died last...
Ohio Renaissance Festival comes to life in Warren County
HARVEYSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Renaissance Festival continues on Saturday as part of a nine-weekend run in Warren County. Returning for a 33rd season, the Ohio Renaissance Festival is welcoming guests every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. The festival is marking its second year back after taking a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
spectrumnews1.com
Kings Island announces 'bone-chilling' events for this year's Halloween Haunt
CINCINNATI — Kings Island is getting ready to conjure up some screams this fall. The amusement park announced the events for this year's Halloween Haunt, which is full of scare zones, mazes and more. There will be six "bone-chilling" mazes, four scare zones, live shows and night rides. Kings...
WLWT 5
World War II Landing Ship Tank to dock in Cincinnati this month
A World War II Landing Ship Tank will dock in Cincinnati later this month, and you will have the chance to tour it. The LST 325, a 328-foot-long ship, will be docked at the Public Boat Landing from Sept. 28 through Oct. 3. It was built in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, by...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Chloe and Amelia are ready for a second chance at life, & Chica needs a home!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Chloe and Amelia were two of the 4,000 Beagles rescued from a breeding facility on the East Coast -- 20 of which were sent to the SPCA Cincinnati. They are both one year old, very sweet, and very curious and excited to explore living life to the fullest as dogs.
wnewsj.com
Corn Festival fires up for weekend fun
WILMINGTON — The 2022 Corn Festival at the Clinton County Fairgrounds got off to a roaring start on Friday, and as always features a lot for everyone of all ages. The food, fun, tractors & engines, competitions and shopping continues Saturday and Sunday. — — — Photos by...
Reward increased for missing Hamilton woman, Kara Hyde
23-year-old Kara Hyde went missing in December. Since her disappearance Kara’s mother has been organizing searches to look for her daughter. A reward has been raised to $4,000.
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
iheart.com
Dog of the week and more!
Pascal came into our shelter at the end of July and we can’t believe he hasn’t been scooped up yet! Pascal is a great size at just under 40#! Though we don’t know much about his background we think he may be around 10 year old and some kind of smaller pit mix. The people who found Pascal as a stray initially took him back to their house and saw that he was sweet and playful with both their cats and child! Pascal’s age does not slow him down at all! This boy still has great energy and loves to be out making new friends- which is why he’s a PetMobile favorite! Pascal has mastered sit and shake, but his signature move after meeting people is to immediately melt against them and get all of the attention! Come out and meet this smart and sweet cuddle bug; you won’t regret it!
fairfield-city.org
Fairfield Auto Fest - Three days of Car Shows!
7 p.m. - Live music by The Belairs. Rules and Registration form available at 2022 VG Car Show Registration. Pre-registration fee is $12 per vehicle OR $15 per vehicle after September 4th. For questions, please email VillageGreenCarShow@gmail.com. This is a fundraiser for the Fairfield Community Foundation’s Lisa Brown Scholarship Fund....
getnews.info
Christopher Hildebrant Cincinnati – a renowned name in real estate development since 2003
thexunewswire.com
WKRC
Frisch's celebrates a big boy birthday on September 9
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frisch’s Big Boy is celebrating his birthday Sept. 9 in a big way with fun giveaways, treats and more. Jordin Nabi, V.P. of marketing at Frisch's and chef John Zenk share details and grill up a burger.
thexunewswire.com
linknky.com
Taylor Mill still uncertain on what to do about troubled firehouse
Taylor Mill’s firehouse is in bad shape and city officials invited residents to tell them what they think the city ought to do about it. On August 30 and September 3 there were open house events at the firehouse and about three to four dozen residents came to take a look at it. Fire Chief John Stager and Assistant Fire Chief General Fernbach were on hand to give people tours and point out some of the major flaws.
thexunewswire.com
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant rebrands with new name, re-opens with broader menu
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A fast-growing downtown restaurant group which closed one of its eateries last month has rebranded in the face of rising commodity prices and has re-opened. Crown Restaurant Group, operator of restaurants like Crown Republic Gastropub and Losanti, temporarily closed its pizzeria at 300 E. Seventh...
wnewsj.com
It’s Corn Festival weekend in Clinton County
This weekend’s Clinton County Corn Festival got underway Friday at the fairgrounds with Wilmington High School band music and speeches paying tribute to the Antique Power Club’s 50th anniversary. The festival’s downtown parade starts 10 a.m. Saturday. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com .
