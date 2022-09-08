ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Grist Provisions announces dinner menu, hours

When Centerville chefs Casey and Patrick Van Voorhis relocated their restaurant and specialty pasta shop Grist Provisions from the edge of the Oregon District to 46 W. Fifth St. downtown in early 2021 the idea was to expand their business. The husband and wife dream team that has consistently delivered...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Three local Oktoberfests, 3 different weekends

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Oktoberfest returns to the Queen City this year with more beer, more food and more entertainment. The multiple-day German festival will be held in three different cities over three different weekends in September. Below are a some of the city’s and surrounding cities’ Oktoberfest dates and events....
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

NKY philanthropist Eva G. Farris dies at 103

The names of Oakley and Eva G. Farris appear all across Northern Kentucky on buildings, in rooms, inside galleries, and atop programs designed to help young people advance in their lives. The long-married couple has been among the most prolific philanthropists in the region for decades. Eva Farris died last...
COVINGTON, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Renaissance Festival comes to life in Warren County

HARVEYSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Renaissance Festival continues on Saturday as part of a nine-weekend run in Warren County. Returning for a 33rd season, the Ohio Renaissance Festival is welcoming guests every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. The festival is marking its second year back after taking a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
HARVEYSBURG, OH
wnewsj.com

Corn Festival fires up for weekend fun

WILMINGTON — The 2022 Corn Festival at the Clinton County Fairgrounds got off to a roaring start on Friday, and as always features a lot for everyone of all ages. The food, fun, tractors & engines, competitions and shopping continues Saturday and Sunday. — — — Photos by...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Dog of the week and more!

Pascal came into our shelter at the end of July and we can’t believe he hasn’t been scooped up yet! Pascal is a great size at just under 40#! Though we don’t know much about his background we think he may be around 10 year old and some kind of smaller pit mix. The people who found Pascal as a stray initially took him back to their house and saw that he was sweet and playful with both their cats and child! Pascal’s age does not slow him down at all! This boy still has great energy and loves to be out making new friends- which is why he’s a PetMobile favorite! Pascal has mastered sit and shake, but his signature move after meeting people is to immediately melt against them and get all of the attention! Come out and meet this smart and sweet cuddle bug; you won’t regret it!
HAMILTON, OH
fairfield-city.org

Fairfield Auto Fest - Three days of Car Shows!

7 p.m. - Live music by The Belairs. Rules and Registration form available at 2022 VG Car Show Registration. Pre-registration fee is $12 per vehicle OR $15 per vehicle after September 4th. For questions, please email VillageGreenCarShow@gmail.com. This is a fundraiser for the Fairfield Community Foundation’s Lisa Brown Scholarship Fund....
FAIRFIELD, OH
getnews.info

Christopher Hildebrant Cincinnati – a renowned name in real estate development since 2003

Real-estate developer Christopher Hildebrant Cincinnati is a well-known name in the field of residential, commercial development, and real estate sectors. Christopher Hildebrant Cincinnati is a well-known real-estate developer in Cincinnati. He has been working in the residential and commercial development and real estate sectors since 2003. He is also the CEO of Morelia Group. His company recently bagged a prestigious project in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

thexunewswire.com

linknky.com

Taylor Mill still uncertain on what to do about troubled firehouse

Taylor Mill’s firehouse is in bad shape and city officials invited residents to tell them what they think the city ought to do about it. On August 30 and September 3 there were open house events at the firehouse and about three to four dozen residents came to take a look at it. Fire Chief John Stager and Assistant Fire Chief General Fernbach were on hand to give people tours and point out some of the major flaws.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
thexunewswire.com

WKRC

Cincinnati restaurant rebrands with new name, re-opens with broader menu

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A fast-growing downtown restaurant group which closed one of its eateries last month has rebranded in the face of rising commodity prices and has re-opened. Crown Restaurant Group, operator of restaurants like Crown Republic Gastropub and Losanti, temporarily closed its pizzeria at 300 E. Seventh...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

It’s Corn Festival weekend in Clinton County

This weekend’s Clinton County Corn Festival got underway Friday at the fairgrounds with Wilmington High School band music and speeches paying tribute to the Antique Power Club’s 50th anniversary. The festival’s downtown parade starts 10 a.m. Saturday. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com .
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

