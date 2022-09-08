ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Zandt County, TX

Comments / 3

Related
KWTX

East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer district judge has been arrested for driving while intoxicated following an accident. Upshur County deputies and DPS troopers responded to a vehicle accident on Hwy 154 at about 10 p.m. Friday night. After investigation, Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, of Gilmer, was arrested on...
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Person trapped in overturned vehicle on Hwy 31

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle flipped and trapped the driver Saturday night along Highway 31 and CR 1238. State troopers responded to the accident just before 5 a.m. The driver was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to DPS Sgt. Gregg Williams.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Official IDs Carrollton bank robbery suspects apprehended in Smith County

Four people apprehended Thursday in Smith County after an attempted bank robbery in the Dallas area have been identified as residents of Mississippi. Rayfiel Demonte Gill, 40, of Gulfport; Lillie Vivian McCoy, 43, of Wiggins; Katron Devonta Pittman, 17, of Gautier; and Gary Dawane Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, were booked into Smith County Jail each on a charge of aggravated robbery out of Dallas County.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ketr.org

Hunt County couple convicted of trafficking file appeals

In Hunt County, the married couple convicted of trafficking their adopted children are appealing their sentences. Jeffery and Barbara Barrett were both sentenced to prison following their separate convictions on charges of continuous trafficking of a child. The Barretts operated a puppy mill at their Hunt County home. In 2017, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office along with Hunt County Precinct 1 constable Terry Jones and the SPCA of Texas seized 117 animals from their home on County Road 3103. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that both Barbara and Jeffery Barrett have filed appeals. Barbara Barrett’s appeal hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 8 in the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas. The date of Jeffery Barrett’s hearing has not been set.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Van Zandt County, TX
Van Zandt County, TX
Government
KETK / FOX51 News

Aryan Circle gang leader sentenced to life in prison was investigated by Smith County Sheriff’s Office, officials say

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Missouri man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for racketeering and corrupt organizations violations stemming from his membership in white supremacy prison gang, the Aryan Circle, according to US Attorney Brit Featherston. The case was investigated by a number of agencies, including the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
101.5 KNUE

Angry Tyler, TX Woman Shames Driver Wrongly Parked in Handicapped Spot

We see it more often than we should: Some East Texas drivers continue to park in spots specifically set aside for disabled persons in need of closer parking. And although most of the time, many of us either don't have the time or inclination to confront the drivers inappropriately parked in these handicapped parking spots, for one Tyler, Texas woman, it was a point she wanted to make.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Booking

Deputies arrested 31-year-old Mary Frances Perkins on a third-degree felony charge of Violation of Probation for Tampering or Fabricating Evidence. Her bond is $50,000, and she’s in the Hopkins County jail. Hopkins County arrested 26-year-old Michael Lee Ratcliff, Jr., on a first-degree felony warrant for Aggravated Robbery. Deputies also...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Center Square#Northeast Texas#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative
KWTX

Body found after a possible a hit-and-run in Freestone County

DEW, Texas (KWTX) - An investigation is underway after authorities found a body Friday afternoon in rural Central Texas. Shortly before 3 p.m., the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about someone lying on the side of the I-45N lanes. Deputies who arrived at the scene found the body...
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Rowdy Creek Winery holds ribbon cutting

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas winery holds it’s grand opening, with lots of attractions to offer, in the hopes of becoming a vacation destination for the state of Texas. If you’ve travelled along highway 300 between Gilmer and Longview, you’ve probably seen the wine barrels sitting...
GILMER, TX
inForney.com

September 2022: Kaufman County's Most Wanted

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of four people listed in its September 2022 Most Wanted poster. Celeste Diamante Rios is wanted for theft of property greater than or equal to $2,500 but...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox44news.com

Escaped inmate, girlfriend arrested in Corsicana

HOUSTON COUNTY / CORSICANA, Texas (FOX 44) – An escaped inmate from the Houston County Jail and his girlfriend have been arrested in Corsicana. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says that 31-year-old Miguel Alejandro Zuniga escaped early Wednesday morning – allegedly with the help of his girlfriend Melissa Pearl Ortiz. Zuniga was caught in Corsicana by the Police Department at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ortiz was also taken into custody by Corsicana PD at about 7:20 p.m. in Crockett.
CORSICANA, TX
CBS19

East Texas man dies after car strikes semi head-on

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Tuesday, around 4:35 a.m., troopers responded to a wreck on SH 79, about eight miles northeast of Palestine. The preliminary investigation indicates a car,...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy