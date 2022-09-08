Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Fall Colors: An Autumn GuideThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: Illinois tax rebate • business can't coexist with 'Salt Shed' • teen brutally attacked
CHICAGO - Illinois residents who meet the criteria can expect tax rebates as soon as Monday, a Chicago business says it can't coexist with new venue the "Salt Shed" due to noise, and a teen was brutally attacked at a suburban high school football game: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Illinois investing $94M in infrastructure project in Harvey, Dixmoor, Riverdale
Governor JB Pritzker announced Thursday a $94 million project to reconstruct and overhaul of Wood Street and Ashland Avenue in the south suburbs.
CPS board was ‘abysmal failure,’ possible mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson says
Cook County Board Member Brandon Johnson said he’s deciding whether to launch a campaign against incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the race for Chicago mayor. He, and others, clashed with her before in the fight over an elected school board–and won.
fox32chicago.com
I-290 at Des Plaines Ave open after flood closure
CHICAGO - I-290 east and westbound is back open at Des Plaines Avenue after a short closure due to high standing water. The Illinois State Police tweeted around noon that the closure was expected to last several hours. Illinois Department of Transportation responded.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
Chicago Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warning for Northeast portion of Illinois, including Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain. A few thunderstorms are possible. A tough Soldier Field Sunday that'll certainly test the new field. Rain begins early and lasts through the day. Flash Flood Warning in effect for the Northeast potion of Illinois including Cook County until 6 p.m. Some thunderstorms and heavy rain are possible. It's not out of the question that some areas could see an inch or two, with another half inch or more tonight. Higher amounts are possible toward the Wisconsin line. A breezy high in the upper 60s.Monday has shower chances and a high of just 64. Tuesday begins the start of nice weather. Temps climb into the 70s with some sunshine Tuesday and 80s with sun for the remainder of the 7 day.StatsNormal High- 77Saturday- 84Today- 68Sunrise- 6:28amForecastToday- Rain could be heavy at times. A thunderstorm is possibl. Breezy. High of 68.Tonight- Showers and thunderstorms, heavy rain possible, 56.Monday- Showers and 64 degrees.
‘Supercell’ Storm Soaks Chicago, Causing Massive Flooding Amid Torrential Downpour
CHICAGO — A “supercell” rainstorm Sunday inundated streets and caused cars to stall and water pipes to burst across the city’s North Side, leaving hundreds of Chicagoans with flooded basements and entire blocks under water. Residents reported basements flooded with more than 1 foot of water...
Chicago city officials plan housing for Texas Migrants
CHICAGO — City officials have been planning housing locations for the migrants who were shipped from Texas this past week and there are some potential options. One of the potential housing locations for the migrants are the new Fire Police and Training Academy as well as the Harry S Truman College in Uptown. Two busses […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
IDOT announces $94 million upgrade to busy corridor in Harvey
CHICAGO (CBS) – The state announced a big time investment on the roads in south suburban Harvey.On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Transportation detailed plans to totally revamp the busy corridor along Wood Street and Ashland Avenue.The $94 million project will reconstruct a stretch of more than 3 miles.
Chicago lays out safety plans for Mexican Independence Day celebrations, Little Village parade
Chicago officials laid out their safety plans for this weekend's Mexican Independence Day celebrations.
Retired Chicago Police officer dies by suicide
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was an emotional night Saturday for Chicago Police, as the department staged a small progression to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office after a retired officer allegedly took his own life.The 52-year-old officer was found in a home Saturday afternoon with a fatal gunshot wound.According to Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), the officer retired just 10 days ago.He is at least the second officer to die by suicide this month, and the sixth this year.If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or hurting yourself, there is help available. You can call or text 988 to reach the new nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Herald & Review
Teen shot multiple times, dies in Chicago, officials say
CHICAGO - A teenage boy described as a Kenwood Academy High School “community member” who was fatally shot on the South Side Friday afternoon has been identified, officials said Saturday. Kanye Perkins, 17, was pronounced dead at 12:18 p.m. Friday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
Chicago weather: Flood Watch in effect for Cook, Lake counties amid heavy rain
CHICAGO (WLS) — Flooding could continue impact much of the Chicago area Monday as heavy rain moves through, the National Weather Service said. A Flood Watch is in effect for Cook and Lake counties until 10 p.m. Tuesday, NWS said. A Flood Watch is also in effect for the Des Plaines River until further notice, NWS said.
thecentersquare.com
Lawsuit, overtime, comp payouts propel Chicago employees to highest paid list
(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $216,210 gross salary didn’t make her the top-paid employee in her city in 2021. In fact, 296 employees made more than her last year. But the city of Chicago’s highest-paid employees got to the top through different paths, according...
Non-profit providing job positions for disinvested communities
CHICAGO — A Chicago non-profit is working to connect people from disinvested communities with open positions in the job market. From retail to hospitality, financial services and healthcare, there are many jobs to fill and Marie Lynch, the president and CEO of Skills for Chicagoland’s Future says unemployment is so low, employers are having a […]
Motorcyclist killed in Dan Ryan Expressway crash on South Side, ISP says
A motorcyclist was killed in an expressway on Chicago's South Side, Illinois State Police said.
Lawsuit claims law enforcement used any means necessary to wrongly convict James Hill
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- They used any means necessary to convict him – that is what attorneys are saying about several law enforcement outfits in Northwest Indiana when it comes to James Hill.Hill has had two convictions overturned -- in the 1980 murder of a police officer at a Hammond, Indiana hotel, and in a rape the same year. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Friday, Hill is now seeking damages for the decades he has spent behind bars."It's over 20 years of my life been taken away for something I didn't do," Hill said, "and it's hard. It's really hard....
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Appellate Court opens door to possible $10M refund of motorists fined for 'distracted driving'
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The Illinois Appellate Court on Wednesday breathed new life into a lawsuit with the potential to force the city to refund $10 million to motorists fined for "distracted driving" violations. The Appellate Court ruled Circuit Judge Pamela McLean Myerson was wrong to toss the case in...
Person in custody after police standoff in Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN, Illinois - Midlothian police say a person is in custody after a standoff in the 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue area. Around 5 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired. Police say an individual was shooting and ran into a home near Hamlin Avenue and 153rd Place.
fox32chicago.com
Driver plows down 4 people in Chicago parking lot after argument
CHICAGO - Chicago police say that four people were injured when a driver plowed them down in a parking lot after an argument. The crash happened outside Las Islas Marias in Bricktown Square along West Fullerton on the Northwest Side around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Family members said they often come...
Comments / 1