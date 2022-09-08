ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, IL

I-290 at Des Plaines Ave open after flood closure

CHICAGO - I-290 east and westbound is back open at Des Plaines Avenue after a short closure due to high standing water. The Illinois State Police tweeted around noon that the closure was expected to last several hours. Illinois Department of Transportation responded.
CHICAGO, IL
Harvey, IL
Illinois State
Dixmoor, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Harvey, IL
Dixmoor, IL
Riverdale, IL
'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
ORLAND PARK, IL
Chicago Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warning for Northeast portion of Illinois, including Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain. A few thunderstorms are possible. A tough Soldier Field Sunday that'll certainly test the new field. Rain begins early and lasts through the day. Flash Flood Warning in effect for the Northeast potion of Illinois including Cook County until 6 p.m. Some thunderstorms and heavy rain are possible. It's not out of the question that some areas could see an inch or two, with another half inch or more tonight. Higher amounts are possible toward the Wisconsin line. A breezy high in the upper 60s.Monday has shower chances and a high of just 64. Tuesday begins the start of nice weather. Temps climb into the 70s with some sunshine Tuesday and 80s with sun for the remainder of the 7 day.StatsNormal High- 77Saturday- 84Today- 68Sunrise- 6:28amForecastToday- Rain could be heavy at times. A thunderstorm is possibl. Breezy. High of 68.Tonight- Showers and thunderstorms, heavy rain possible, 56.Monday- Showers and 64 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago city officials plan housing for Texas Migrants

CHICAGO — City officials have been planning housing locations for the migrants who were shipped from Texas this past week and there are some potential options. One of the potential housing locations for the migrants are the new Fire Police and Training Academy as well as the Harry S Truman College in Uptown. Two busses […]
CHICAGO, IL
IDOT announces $94 million upgrade to busy corridor in Harvey

CHICAGO (CBS) – The state announced a big time investment on the roads in south suburban Harvey.On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Transportation detailed plans to totally revamp the busy corridor along Wood Street and Ashland Avenue.The $94 million project will reconstruct a stretch of more than 3 miles.
HARVEY, IL
Retired Chicago Police officer dies by suicide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was an emotional night Saturday for Chicago Police, as the department staged a small progression to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office after a retired officer allegedly took his own life.The 52-year-old officer was found in a home Saturday afternoon with a fatal gunshot wound.According to Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), the officer retired just 10 days ago.He is at least the second officer to die by suicide this month, and the sixth this year.If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or hurting yourself, there is help available. You can call or text 988 to reach the new nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
CHICAGO, IL
Teen shot multiple times, dies in Chicago, officials say

CHICAGO - A teenage boy described as a Kenwood Academy High School “community member” who was fatally shot on the South Side Friday afternoon has been identified, officials said Saturday. Kanye Perkins, 17, was pronounced dead at 12:18 p.m. Friday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office....
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago weather: Flood Watch in effect for Cook, Lake counties amid heavy rain

CHICAGO (WLS) — Flooding could continue impact much of the Chicago area Monday as heavy rain moves through, the National Weather Service said. A Flood Watch is in effect for Cook and Lake counties until 10 p.m. Tuesday, NWS said. A Flood Watch is also in effect for the Des Plaines River until further notice, NWS said.
CHICAGO, IL
Non-profit providing job positions for disinvested communities

CHICAGO — A Chicago non-profit is working to connect people from disinvested communities with open positions in the job market. From retail to hospitality, financial services and healthcare, there are many jobs to fill and Marie Lynch, the president and CEO of Skills for Chicagoland’s Future says unemployment is so low, employers are having a […]
CHICAGO, IL
Lawsuit claims law enforcement used any means necessary to wrongly convict James Hill

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- They used any means necessary to convict him – that is what attorneys are saying about several law enforcement outfits in Northwest Indiana when it comes to James Hill.Hill has had two convictions overturned -- in the 1980 murder of a police officer at a Hammond, Indiana hotel, and in a rape the same year. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Friday, Hill is now seeking damages for the decades he has spent behind bars."It's over 20 years of my life been taken away for something I didn't do," Hill said, "and it's hard. It's really hard....
HAMMOND, IN
Driver plows down 4 people in Chicago parking lot after argument

CHICAGO - Chicago police say that four people were injured when a driver plowed them down in a parking lot after an argument. The crash happened outside Las Islas Marias in Bricktown Square along West Fullerton on the Northwest Side around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Family members said they often come...
CHICAGO, IL

