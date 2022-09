Buy Now State Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, is opening a satellite office in Sanger. By Justin Grass/Staff Writer/jgrass@dentonrc.com

State Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, is opening a new satellite district office in Sanger to "better serve the constituents who reside in northern Denton County," according to a news release.

Patterson, who represents eastern Denton County through House District 106, currently has a Frisco office. The new satellite district office is located at the Sanger Chamber of Commerce, with a ribbon-cutting set for Friday at 1 p.m.