Honoring 9/11: Students feed first responders
SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton firetrucks and police cars were outside the Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County in Scranton, but they weren't there for an emergency. They were there for lunch! Culinary students at the school prepared and served the meal as a thank you. "Since they give their...
Celebrating Hispanic heritage in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — National Hispanic Heritage Month starts next week and folks in Luzerne County got a head start on the celebrations. People packed Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre for the 2nd Annual Latin Festival hosted by radio station La Mega. There was live music, food, and vendors. Vendors say...
Crowds gather for ‘Festival Latino de La Mega’ in Luzerne County
Scranton School District starts new year with big changes
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students and staff headed back to school this morning in the Scranton School District. And the new school year means some big changes for the district. Students throughout the Electric City are back in class and eager to learn. It’s going really well. Our students are excited. You can see […]
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
Stroudsburg Hosts 2nd Annual PIAC Irish American Festival
The area's only annual festival dedicated to celebrating Irish-American heritage is set for this Saturday. STROUDSBURG, PA | On Saturday, September 10, 2022, The Pocono Irish-American Club (PIAC) will be hosting their 2nd annual Irish American Festival at the Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg.
thevalleyadvantage.com
Grants help Carbondale residents boost curb appeal
A smooth ribbon of asphalt tranformed Debra Cerra’s cracked, uneven sidewalk and driveway on Farview Street in Carbondale, thanks to a grant meant to boost city homes’ curb appeal. Now, the Carbondale woman is hoping a second grant from Neighborworks Northeastern Pennsylvania’s Beautiful Blocks program will help her...
Times News
Camelback names new marketing executive
Theresa Lutz has been named vice president of marketing at Camelback Resort. Kit Pappas, managing director of the Monroe County resort, said Lutz is a marketing industry expert who brings years of experience to the 560-acre resort. “We are thrilled to have Terri join our team as we strive to...
The final Sergeant Jan Argonish motorcycle ride
JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Motorcyclists revved their way through Lackawanna County to remember a soldier killed in the war on terror, and help veterans groups in his name. The annual Sergeant Jan Argonish ride began and ended at Jessup Hose company number two carnival grounds. This year marked the 15 and final fundraising ride […]
First responders come together in memory of paramedic
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— First responders showed up on Saturday to remember Ed Hayes, an EMT who passed away earlier this month. For 35 years, Hayes worked in his community as an EMT with several volunteer and full-time ambulance associations. On September 3, 2022, Ed Hayes was tragically stricken ill and died while in […]
Around Town: In praise of our brave police officers
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. In the past week I spent time around some extremely dedicated community servants: police officers. It wasn’t because of any trouble, thankfully; rather it was to honor them for their service. The first occasion was Tuesday evening when I attended...
Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day
Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
Construction finally begins on Vision Home Builders houses
Times News
Crafts take stage at Palmerton festival
Unique crafts have always been a highlight of the Palmerton Community Festival in the borough’s community park. New craft coordinator Elizabeth Campbell is continuing the tradition with a variety of artisans. Some are returning favorites and others are new ones you won’t want to miss. Campbell is displaying...
Festival weekend in Danville
DANVILLE, Pa. — Thousands of people will flock to Danville this weekend for crafts and history. The 43rd annual Fall Arts and Crafts Festival and Danville Heritage Festival will run all weekend long. "A celebration of all things Danville; it is all about the history of our area," said...
WNEP-TV 16
Luzerne County business printing the queen
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Queen Elizabeth II will live on in the form of a life-sized cardboard cutout in homes across the nation, thanks to a Luzerne County business. "Now, everybody is fascinated with their lifestyle, and you know, they want to celebrate the queen's life in their own way, so they're going to order a cutout," said Scott Paull, co-owner of Wet Paint Printing and Design.
Developer steps in after homebuilder fails to pull through
Taking one step at a time to never forget
SCRANTON, Pa. — The American flag was raised high inside the Planet Fitness gym in Scranton on Nay Aug Road. Earl Granville and his team of supporters paid tribute to 9/11 victims and survivors on the anniversary of the attacks by taking one step at a time on stair climbers for the second year in a row.
AWSOM Pet of the Week – Bucky
This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a Shih Tzu named Bucky. STROUDSBURG, PA | Bucky is a 4 ½ -year-old adult male Shih Tzu. Arriving at AWSOM about a week ago, he is described as very friendly and calm, known for being very social, and getting along well with humans. Bucky has no bite history, has been neutered, is microchipped, and is up to date with his shots. He is currently available for adoption at Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM).
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 9-12
Monroe County, PA | According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On September 12, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct unspecified work on Business Route 209 between Glenbrook Road and PA 611 in Stroud Township. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on September 13 but could be delayed in the event of rain.
