Joliet, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago suburb receives migrant bus with no notice

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WTVO) — More migrants from Texas have made their way to the suburbs without warning from City of Chicago officials. Elk Grove Village announced that it received a bus of 90 migrants. The mayor of Elk Grove sent a robocall to residents, saying that he is disappointed in the “haphazard” way […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warning for Northeast portion of Illinois, including Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain. A few thunderstorms are possible. A tough Soldier Field Sunday that'll certainly test the new field. Rain begins early and lasts through the day. Flash Flood Warning in effect for the Northeast potion of Illinois including Cook County until 6 p.m. Some thunderstorms and heavy rain are possible. It's not out of the question that some areas could see an inch or two, with another half inch or more tonight. Higher amounts are possible toward the Wisconsin line. A breezy high in the upper 60s.Monday has shower chances and a high of just 64. Tuesday begins the start of nice weather. Temps climb into the 70s with some sunshine Tuesday and 80s with sun for the remainder of the 7 day.StatsNormal High- 77Saturday- 84Today- 68Sunrise- 6:28amForecastToday- Rain could be heavy at times. A thunderstorm is possibl. Breezy. High of 68.Tonight- Showers and thunderstorms, heavy rain possible, 56.Monday- Showers and 64 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Heavy downpours bring flooding to Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- So much rain fell so fast in the Chicago area Sunday that it overwhelmed the sewers, sending water into the streets and flooding viaducts. A viewer sent video near Irving Park and Kolmar showing a good Samaritan wading through high water to reach a woman who was stranded in her car. He pulled her out through a window and got her to higher ground. Luckily she was not hurt. In Melrose Park cars were stuck in deep rainwater that was not training. One person could be seen carrying a dog to safety because the water was just that deep.There was...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Severe flooding on Chicago's North Side, video shows cars submerged

CHICAGO - Parts of Chicago experienced severe flooding Sunday, with roads blocked, basements underwater and water shooting up like geysers from streets. At least two drivers got caught in some deep water at the corner of Foster Avenue and Ravenswood Avenue on Chicago's North Side. Video sent in from a...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Joyce book a journey through city’s history

Jeremiah Joyce was always a complicated but brilliant and astute politician. I had the privilege as a community and City Hall reporter of getting to know him during a tumultuous political time in Chicago’s history. So I always saw him as a factor influencing the political events that swirled around the city and the region.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago city officials plan housing for Texas Migrants

CHICAGO — City officials have been planning housing locations for the migrants who were shipped from Texas this past week and there are some potential options. One of the potential housing locations for the migrants are the new Fire Police and Training Academy as well as the Harry S Truman College in Uptown. Two busses […]
CHICAGO, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Illinois State Board of Education data shows statewide teacher shortage is myth

Students and teachers are back in school across Illinois, but teachers unions keep claiming there are not enough teachers to run classrooms. That’s wrong. State data proves it. Teachers’ unions have perpetuated the teacher shortage myth. The Illinois Education Association claimed Aug. 28, 2022, the “teacher and education employee...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

IDOT announces I-55 in Will County will receive $93 million upgrade

CHICAGO (CBS) – I-55 in Will County is about to get a $93 million facelift.On Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced a slate of improvement projects on the interstate in Joliet and Shorewood.The biggest update will be a new diamond interchange with Route 59.IDOT says the changes will improve safety and the flow of traffic.The project is expected to be finished by early 2025.
WILL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
ORLAND PARK, IL
WGNtv.com

North Side residents fighting city over giant water bill

The saying goes, you can’t fight city hall. But that’s exactly what a group of North Side condo owners are doing after receiving a Chicago water bill for more than $10,000 in June 2020. “For that billing period they said we used 750,000 gallons,” says one of the...
CHICAGO, IL

