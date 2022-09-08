Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
This Illinois Hike Leads to an Abandoned CemeteryTravel MavenMidlothian, IL
Labor Day 2022 Parade in NapervilleAdrian HolmanNaperville, IL
Blood drive at USF on 9/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Chicago suburb receives migrant bus with no notice
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WTVO) — More migrants from Texas have made their way to the suburbs without warning from City of Chicago officials. Elk Grove Village announced that it received a bus of 90 migrants. The mayor of Elk Grove sent a robocall to residents, saying that he is disappointed in the “haphazard” way […]
Loyola Phoenix
BREAKING: Loyola Students Impacted by Flash Flooding in Dorms, Apartments and Campus Buildings
Flash flooding brought on by heavy rainfall in the Chicago area has impacted several Loyola students, as some apartments and dorm buildings flooded this morning, causing damage and disruptions. Flooding also impacted Cudahy Library and the Information Commons (IC) forcing the libraries to close for the day. The National Weather...
Chicago Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warning for Northeast portion of Illinois, including Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain. A few thunderstorms are possible. A tough Soldier Field Sunday that'll certainly test the new field. Rain begins early and lasts through the day. Flash Flood Warning in effect for the Northeast potion of Illinois including Cook County until 6 p.m. Some thunderstorms and heavy rain are possible. It's not out of the question that some areas could see an inch or two, with another half inch or more tonight. Higher amounts are possible toward the Wisconsin line. A breezy high in the upper 60s.Monday has shower chances and a high of just 64. Tuesday begins the start of nice weather. Temps climb into the 70s with some sunshine Tuesday and 80s with sun for the remainder of the 7 day.StatsNormal High- 77Saturday- 84Today- 68Sunrise- 6:28amForecastToday- Rain could be heavy at times. A thunderstorm is possibl. Breezy. High of 68.Tonight- Showers and thunderstorms, heavy rain possible, 56.Monday- Showers and 64 degrees.
Heavy downpours bring flooding to Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- So much rain fell so fast in the Chicago area Sunday that it overwhelmed the sewers, sending water into the streets and flooding viaducts. A viewer sent video near Irving Park and Kolmar showing a good Samaritan wading through high water to reach a woman who was stranded in her car. He pulled her out through a window and got her to higher ground. Luckily she was not hurt. In Melrose Park cars were stuck in deep rainwater that was not training. One person could be seen carrying a dog to safety because the water was just that deep.There was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
‘Supercell’ Storm Soaks Chicago, Causing Massive Flooding Amid Torrential Downpour
CHICAGO — A “supercell” rainstorm Sunday inundated streets and caused cars to stall and water pipes to burst across the city’s North Side, leaving hundreds of Chicagoans with flooded basements and entire blocks under water. Residents reported basements flooded with more than 1 foot of water...
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: Illinois tax rebate • business can't coexist with 'Salt Shed' • teen brutally attacked
CHICAGO - Illinois residents who meet the criteria can expect tax rebates as soon as Monday, a Chicago business says it can't coexist with new venue the "Salt Shed" due to noise, and a teen was brutally attacked at a suburban high school football game: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
blockclubchicago.org
Illinois’ First Offshore Wind Farm Proposed For Southeast Side, And Residents Want Jobs To Go To Locals
SOUTH CHICAGO — An offshore wind farm being proposed for the Southeast Side would be the first in the state — and possibly on the Great Lakes — but residents want to make sure it actually benefits the community before moving forward. State Rep. Marcus Evans Jr....
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox40jackson.com
Illinois mayor reacts to governor’s ‘ill-advised’ comment inferring ‘xenophobia’ amid Chicago migrant crisis
The Republican mayor of a town in the suburban Chicagoland area says that Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office is calling him “xenophobic” for questioning why a busload of 64 migrants were shipped out of Chicago into his town. 147 migrants were bused from Texas to Chicago on Wednesday...
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
fox32chicago.com
Severe flooding on Chicago's North Side, video shows cars submerged
CHICAGO - Parts of Chicago experienced severe flooding Sunday, with roads blocked, basements underwater and water shooting up like geysers from streets. At least two drivers got caught in some deep water at the corner of Foster Avenue and Ravenswood Avenue on Chicago's North Side. Video sent in from a...
Chicago weather: Flood Watch in effect for much of Chicago area amid heavy rain | LIVE radar
City officials say their 311 call center is experiencing a high volume of calls due to the heavy rain and encourage residents to submit reports of flooding online.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1027superhits.com
Peoria County Board approves funding for Peoria to Chicago passenger rail service application
PEORIA, Ill. – Some Peoria County Board members weren’t happy with it being rushed through committee and to them, but in the end, it didn’t matter. The board Thursday approved spending $50,000 in support of the application process that, if approved, could lead to a Peoria to Chicago passenger rail line.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Joyce book a journey through city’s history
Jeremiah Joyce was always a complicated but brilliant and astute politician. I had the privilege as a community and City Hall reporter of getting to know him during a tumultuous political time in Chicago’s history. So I always saw him as a factor influencing the political events that swirled around the city and the region.
Chicago city officials plan housing for Texas Migrants
CHICAGO — City officials have been planning housing locations for the migrants who were shipped from Texas this past week and there are some potential options. One of the potential housing locations for the migrants are the new Fire Police and Training Academy as well as the Harry S Truman College in Uptown. Two busses […]
muddyrivernews.com
Illinois State Board of Education data shows statewide teacher shortage is myth
Students and teachers are back in school across Illinois, but teachers unions keep claiming there are not enough teachers to run classrooms. That’s wrong. State data proves it. Teachers’ unions have perpetuated the teacher shortage myth. The Illinois Education Association claimed Aug. 28, 2022, the “teacher and education employee...
IDOT announces I-55 in Will County will receive $93 million upgrade
CHICAGO (CBS) – I-55 in Will County is about to get a $93 million facelift.On Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced a slate of improvement projects on the interstate in Joliet and Shorewood.The biggest update will be a new diamond interchange with Route 59.IDOT says the changes will improve safety and the flow of traffic.The project is expected to be finished by early 2025.
fox32chicago.com
'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
Cook commissioner mulls run for Chicago mayor
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson says he’s hearing from a lot of “disappointed” working people, urging him to challenge Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for her job.
WGNtv.com
North Side residents fighting city over giant water bill
The saying goes, you can’t fight city hall. But that’s exactly what a group of North Side condo owners are doing after receiving a Chicago water bill for more than $10,000 in June 2020. “For that billing period they said we used 750,000 gallons,” says one of the...
Comments / 0