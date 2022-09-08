ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Football Friday Night: September 9

INDIANAPOLIS – With the kickoff of the NFL season on Thursday night, it’s a traditional football weekend with high school football on Friday, college on Saturday and pro on Sunday. One of Indiana’s top rivalry games highlights the week four prep schedule with Fishers visiting Hamilton Southeastern in the annual “Mudsock Game”. Parochial school rivals […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
On3.com

Mark Stoops details the plan to get Chris Rodriguez ready for upcoming return

Mark Stoops’ Kentucky is team on a roll right now. On Saturday, they went down to Gainesville and defeated Florida in a massive road win that made Stoops the winningest coach in the history of UK football. On Sunday, the AP Poll ranked them ninth in the nation. Now, they may have learned the most impactful news for their season today when it was announced that star running back Chris Rodriguez would return from ‘suspension’ when the Wildcats play Ole Miss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Buffalo, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

1 ruled out, 2 questionable in Colts vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) and Houston Texans (0-0) released their final injury reports with designations Friday ahead of the Week 1 matchup at NRG Stadium. The Colts had one player ruled out and one player listed as questionable while the Texans had one player listed as doubtful and one player listed as questionable on their final injury report. Both injury reports were pretty light all things considered.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA Analysis Network

Indiana Pacers Land Cam Reddish In Major Trade Scenario

In today’s NBA, draft picks tend to be the currency of choice. If you’re trading a star player, you’re probably looking for a cache of them in return. Of course, that makes perfect sense. We’d all like to control our own destiny. Having first-round picks allows a team to handpick their players who will be part of their future core. For a rebuilding team, that’s invaluable.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy