BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting is under investigation in Macon, but detectives have little information to work off of. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 37-year-old woman showed up at Atrium Health Navicent Hospital just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound. Investigators tell WGXA News she says she doesn't know who shot her and isn't exactly sure where she was at when she was shot.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO