WALB 10
Cordele city chairman and resident petitioning to remove him debate in court
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele City Commission Chairman and the man petitioning to remove him from office hashed out their reasons in court Thursday. The hearing took place in the Crisp County Courthouse with both sides presenting their cases. Trae Sims, a Cordele resident, started the petition in July...
southgatv.com
Deriso loses, recall goes forward
CORDELE, GA- Cordele’s controversial Commission Chairman Joshua Deriso has lost his bid of stopping a growing recall petition for his possible removal from office. Friday morning, it was revealed that Judge Kathy Palmer ruled in favor of Trae Sims, who can resume his signature petition. Thursday, a hearing was...
WALB 10
3 enter guilty pleas in Southwest Ga. cases involving firearms, heroin, meth
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three Southwest Georgia people entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. Alexander Brown, Sr., 48, of Albany, pleaded guilty to the distribution of heroin. Brown faces a maximum of 30 years in prison to be followed by at least six years of supervised release and a $2,000,000 fine.
WALB 10
Albany man indicted in July murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was indicted this week for a murder that happened in July, according to Doughtery District Attorney Greg Edwards. Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow. Fraizer is charged with murder and aggravated assault. On...
WJCL
Despite several write-ups, Reidsville mayor overrides police chief's recommendation to fire officer
REIDSVILLE, Ga. — A suspended police officer in Tattnall County, with a history of violations, is back on the job after a brief suspension. A WJCL 22 News investigation uncovered documents that revealed the mayor of Reidsville, Curtis Colwell, required the city's police department to keep the officer and pay the officer for the days he missed due to his disciplinary suspension.
WALB 10
Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The verdict was reached Thursday afternoon in the trial of a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany. Michelle Oliver was found guilty on all counts. She will be sentenced on Friday. After...
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb Sheriff: Killings of two deputies ‘hurts all of us’
The day after two of his deputies were shot and killed trying to serve a warrant, Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens said his department remains heartbroken by the tragedy. At a press conference Friday afternoon, Owens identified the two slain deputies as Jonathan Koleski, 42, and Marshall Ervin Jr., 38, the latter of whom was the father of two children.
OPINION: Biomass bullies strike again in rural Georgia town
At an Adel City Council meeting in 2021, Treva Gear held up a bottle of ethyl mercaptan and asked City Council members i...
WRDW-TV
Two shootings Sunday night in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two separate shooting incidents occurred Sunday night in Waynesboro, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The first incident took place at 7:45 p.m. on 6th Street in front of Delmac’s Store, the Waynesboro Police Department handled the call. One male victim was confirmed...
Woman dropped off at Atrium Health with gunshot wound
MACON, Ga. — A woman was seen being dropped of at Atrium Health Navicent on Saturday by a Grey Dodge Challenger, around 5:30 a.m. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the woman had a gun shot wound, and was 37 years old. They said she stated she didn't...
MilitaryTimes
Magnet fishers who found 86 rockets at Fort Stewart appear in court
A Statesboro, Georgia, federal court declared today that three magnet fishers charged after removing Army ordnance from a waterway near Fort Stewart will not face misdemeanor fines. Led by YouTuber Bryce Nachtwey, the trio, who pulled 86 rockets, a tank tracer round, and .50-caliber ammo belts from a river, were...
Doctor, Doctor: Pair celebrates 40 years of 'passion for medicine'
ALBANY — As you look at the smiling, eager and young — very young — faces peering out from the September-October 1982 edition of the “Phoebe Speaks” publication, you can’t help but notice the dark hair and unlined faces of two young professionals who had just been added to the hospital’s medical staff.
wgxa.tv
Police: Four arrested in Warner Robins on drugs and gun charges
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Four people are in jail Thursday following the execution of a search warrant in Warner Robins. In a post on Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says they served the warrant at a Woodlawn Avenue address at 1 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say they arrested four...
southgatv.com
Georgia’s Pecan Haul
TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
WJCL
Georgia State Patrol: Crash on I-16 in Pembroke traps 4, injures 6
PEMBROKE, Ga. — Six people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-16 in Pembroke Saturday night. According to Georgia State Patrol, the rollover crash happened at approximately 7:05 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-16 near mile marker 133. GSP said a preliminary investigation suggests a silver Nissan...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Woman arrives at Macon hospital with gunshot wound
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting is under investigation in Macon, but detectives have little information to work off of. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 37-year-old woman showed up at Atrium Health Navicent Hospital just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound. Investigators tell WGXA News she says she doesn't know who shot her and isn't exactly sure where she was at when she was shot.
Injunction stops Phoebe from moving ahead with project
ALBANY — The on-again, off-again nature of what is turning into a saga surrounding Phoebe Putney Health System’s plan to build a nursing education/residence facility at which Albany Technical College will train nurses to help address a shortage that runs through local, state and national health care facilities is off again.
WMAZ
Boll Rot takes 20 percent of Georgia's cotton crop
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — The State's cotton commission says 20 percent of this year's crop is rotting, and farmers are seeing boll rot shrivel up. It's a commodity that brings in three billion dollars a year for Georgia. Blake Bledsoe is a fourth generation farmer from Pulaski County, and...
41nbc.com
Macon man found shot dead in pickup truck
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was found shot dead in a pickup truck early Sunday morning. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies found 42-year-old Stephen Lee Brown unresponsive in a pickup truck near the intersection of Cowan and Smith Streets around 2:30. He was...
Albany Herald
HOPE CAMPBELL: Misinformation surrounds plans to demolish Albany High building
I am writing this to the citizens of Albany, the Albany City Commission, the Albany Chamber of Commerce, and The Albany Herald in an effort to correct the misinformation circulating with respect to the application by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to the Historic Preservation Commission to demolish four historic buildings, with the Beaux Arts-style high school the centerpiece of the application.
