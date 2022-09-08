Read full article on original website
National Farm Safety and Health Week, which was first proclaimed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1944, is set to run from Sept. 18 to 22 this year under the theme Protecting Agriculture’s Future. To parallel this effort, leaders such as Wisconsin’s governor are doing state-centric awareness campaigns to further the cause.
As part of the Farmland food brand‘s Honoring the Heartland Tour, Farmland visited the Kansas State Fair to recognize the National FFA Organization through a donation of $65,000 for its positive contributions in agriculture. In addition, the brand presented $9,000 to the Kansas FFA Association to support the state chapter’s mission.
